Corridor's New Collection Covers All of Your Summer Essentials

Bags, bucket hats, basic tees, broken-in jackets and beyond for the warm weather months.

corridor
Courtesy

It's time to get ready for some warm weather — and some warm weather apparel to go along with it. Case in point: New York-based independent clothier Corridor has just debuted its Spring/Summer 2021 Collection, and we're all about it.

Designer Dan Snyder draws influence from several sources, citing pastel-ladened prep, the stylish downtown crowd and western, workwear and military styles. The mix might sound like a lot, but it's an ideal recipe that results in clothing cut the correct ways in an array of colors.

As the brand has grown into three solo brick-and-mortar stores (Manhattan, Brooklyn, LA) and over 100 retailers, they've also expanded their offerings to include bags, belts, hats, scarves and beanies, classic tees, hand-crocheted cardigans and hand-painted shirts, sun-kissed coats and more. The newest collection boasts many of the aforementioned—no beanies in here, obviously—and all, we think, are worthy of a spot inside your closet.

Courtesy
Recycled/Organic Cotton Heather Green Bucket Hat
Corridor corridornyc.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Available in two sizes, Corridor's made-in-New York bucket hat was cut from a mix of recycled and organic cotton. It's not too floppy nor too small, and the sun-faded style pairs well with summer outfits.

Courtesy
Yellow Linen Matty Pool Jacket
Corridor corridornyc.com
$148.00
SHOP NOW

This cotton-linen blend Pool Jacket doubles as a shirt or, as Corridor tells us, a wearable tote. Four pockets populate the front and a zipper closure keeps them (even when filled) from weighing the shirt down.

Courtesy
100% Recycled Cotton T-Shirt
Corridor corridornyc.com
$48.00
SHOP NOW

Corridor's 100 percent recycled cotton one sells as a single, but the Giotex-based (a sustainable cotton made from scraps) tee is designed to last.

Courtesy
Subway Commuter Tote
Corridor corridornyc.com
$135.00
SHOP NOW

It's easy to amass a collection of tote bags without really intending to do so. Instead of offering ad space to the event you attended two summers ago, opt for Corridor's Subway Commuter Tote. It's small enough to tuck beneath your feet on a crowded car but big enough for your basics: four hidden exterior pockets, a key leash, laptop sleeve, zip pouch, and MetroCard slot have got you covered.

Courtesy
Hand Crochet Pima Cardigan
Corridor corridornyc.com
$535.00
SHOP NOW

Over 72 hours of crocheting went into each of Corridor's new Pima Cardigans. This blue and yellow-hued piece was made by a woman-owned and run crochet collective in Lima, Peru. There, they rely on local alpaca blends for beautiful knits like this one.

Courtesy
Linen Glenplaid Shirt
Corridor corridornyc.com
$215.00
SHOP NOW

Linen shirts layer well in early spring and offer relief from the scorching sun during the height of summer. From afar, Corridor's Glenplaid shirt appears solid yellow, but, up close, the shirt is a more pronounced plaid. Its soft, 100 percent linen construction is offset by elegant Corozo Nut buttons.

Courtesy
Dusty Rose Broken Twill Military Jacket
Corridor corridornyc.com
$225.00
SHOP NOW

Corridor's beloved military reproduction arrives refreshed by a Dusty Rose dye. It's not quite millennial pink, and it's appropriately pastel without being overtly prep. Plus, it was made in the company's Madras, India-based workshop, wherein traditional techniques meet modern fabrics.

Courtesy
Cotton Seed Drawstring Shorts
Corridor corridornyc.com
$148.00
SHOP NOW

A 5.5 inch, tapered inseam yields the perfect fit, two way stretch gives without evoking activewear, and a drawstring waist lets the wearer dictate wear they sit. Available in sizes XS through XXL, they're a refined summer short worth wearing everywhere.

