15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

There's plenty to be excited about this week with warm weather, opportunities to finally hang out with friends in person and new style and watch drops you'll want to show off. A range of watch brands celebrated World Ocean Day with sustainability-themed dive watches, while Vans sneakers and old-school American Trench mesh shorts are sure to get you in a summery mood. Also don't miss Moscot's new sunglasses, perfect t-shirts and more in this week's roundup. PUMA x FIRST MILE Men's Tapered Training Pants Presented by PUMA If you're in need of a training pant that can handle any activity you have planned this summer, then check out the PUMA x FIRST MILE Men's Tapered Training Pants . PUMA has teamed up with First Mile (a network that strengthens micro-economies in Taiwan, Haiti and Honduras by creating jobs and reducing environmental waste) to create this sustainable and stylish bottom. Each pair is made with yarn collected from post-consumer plastic in Taiwan, so it's a purchase you can feel good about. Plus, they are lightweight and are kitted with added windCell technology, so you can stay cool when training and cut the wind during mother nature's worst. Available in three sleek colorways, you may be tempted to snag all three. While you're at it, consider adding the PUMA x First Mile Men\u2019s Training Tee to your cart for the perfect combo. Price: $95 SHOP NOW Shinola Detrola Sea Creatures Watches World Oceans Day was this week on June 8, and in celebration, Shinola released a range of colorful and affordable dive watches with 40mm cases and straps made using recycled ocean plastic. The 100m water-resistant watches come in three vibrant models, each with strap options for more style variation and a robust quartz movement protected by a steel core. Price : $450 SHOP NOW American Trench Relax Old School Mesh Shorts American Trench stocks these surprisingly stylish lacrosse shorts by a little factory in the northeastern US. They come in a few colors, are cut shorter than most mesh bottoms and feature a spliced hem on either side. They're collegiate without the crust. Price: $75 SHOP NOW MVMT Ocean Plastic Edition Watch Dive watches made using recycled ocean plastic are almost starting to feel commonplace. Like Shinola above, MVMT is introducing a similar concept with its Ocean Plastic edition watch. With bold sizing at 45mm, it's highly affordable and includes the bonus of a quartz movement with a battery recharged by sunlight. Price : $188 SHOP NOW Todd Snyder x Moscot The Nomad 10 Year Anniversary Edition Todd Snyder's turning 10 this year. (No, not the designer, but the designer's eponymous label.) As such, they're celebrating the occasion with several one-off editions of Snyder's most beloved designs. First there's Moscot's The Nomad in four 10 Year Anniversary Edition colorways. This one's called, as you can probably guess, Clear. Price: $325 SHOP NOW Luminox Pacific Diver Watches More affordable dive watches? Hell, yeah. Luminox introduced new versions of its tough, 44mm Pacific Diver series watches with new dial color options of red and green. Rather than ocean plastic, they're made of stainless steel with a water resistance of 200m, featuring sapphire crystal, Ronda quartz movements and a Swiss Made designation. Price : $595+ SHOP NOW Levi's Vintage Clothing x Clarks Weaver Inspired by the '80s Manchester music scene, Levi's Vintage Clothing and Clarks' new collection of boots and moccasins mix vivid colors and rough suede. It's certainly a striking combo. Our pick is the Weaver, with its dueling shades of yellow suede, nubuck detailing and crepe outsole. Price: $260 SHOP NOW Zenith Chronomaster Revival Safari Watch First introduced as a reissued vintage model , various new versions of Zenith's Chronomaster Revival have given the very retro base design some fresh and fascinating new interpretations. Basically each new model has been an absolute knockout, and the new Safari nails it once again with a verdant theme that happens to also fit right in with the green dial trend. Price : $9,000 SHOP NOW Vans EVDNT UltimateWaffle Vans' all-new sneaker silhouette, the EVDNT UltimateWaffle, arrived this week. It's skate-inspired but looks more appropriate for everyday wear than most of their other models. It combines a few of the brand's most recent innovations \u2014 UltimateWaffle, UltraCush, a knit mesh upper and side stripe \u2014 for improved comfort, breathability and, honestly, a cool appearance. Price : $TBD SHOP NOW Longines Heritage Classic Sector Dial Watch Sector dial? That's what this type of design is called where a watch's indices are attached to an inner ring on the face, creating a sectioned effect. It's a beloved and classic style that can take a range of forms, and Longines has introduced a new watch featuring it and taking inspiration from 1930s styles. It measures 38.5mm and comes on an appropriately handsome beads-of-rice bracelet or brown leather strap. Price : $2,350 SHOP NOW Our Legacy 3.5 CM Brown Croco Belt Stockholm label Our Legacy's newest season features several stylish belts. The best bet, though, is this croc-debbossed bull leather one with contrast stitching and a silver buckle. Price: $160 SHOP NOW Ulysse Nardin Diver Lemon Shark Ulysse Nardin has regularly championed ocean conservation efforts with a focus on sharks. Getting in on World Oceans Day, the brand released a new version of its Diver dedicated specifically to the lemon shark. It features lemony yellow highlights contrasting with an otherwise all-black motif, a 42mm black-coated steel case and in-house automatic movement. Price : $7,300 SHOP NOW Cowgirl Peace Logo Sweatshirt Indie clothing brand Cowgirl is one of the coolest out there. They're simple \u2014 most feature this puff print peace logo or the word "Cowgirl" in their signature font \u2014 but incredibly stylish; and they've been supported by some of the best-dressed. We're into their first hoodie, which is cut from 14-ounce, dark navy 100-percent cotton. Price : $112 SHOP NOW Good Morning Tapes x Joe Roberts SS Tee Joe Roberts \u2014 aka LSD World Peace \u2014 produces psychedelic art inspired by his own trips. This collab T-shirt with Good Morning Tapes is tamer than much of his work, which references aliens, sacred geometry, pop culture characters, candle-lit train tracks and the ilk. Eek! Price: \u20ac60 SHOP NOW Bertucci A-2RA Retroform Watch Bertucci has regularly made our lists of the best and most affordable field watches with their small-wearing but tough and traditionally designed range of offerings. The new A-2RA Retroform is another great example, with a 40mm plastic case, 100m of water resistance and a design based on 1960s field watches. It comes with several NATO-style nylon strap options. Price : $140 SHOP NOW Flan Exotic Fruit Association Mangosteen T-shirt Flan resides at the intersection of food and fashion. As such, their releases \u2014 most recently a T-shirt with Brooklyn's Best Pizza \u2014 nod to or are edible treasures all over. Although you can't eat their new Exotic Fruit Association shirt, which pays tribute to the semi-sweet, slightly sour mangosteen, it'll certainly inspire a search to find some. Price: $70 (Out at 12 PM EST on 6/11) SHOP NOW