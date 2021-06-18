16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Surprise! We're a few days past the halfway point of June. And while the summer season officially starts this Sunday, June 20th —which is also Father's Day — warmer weather has been here for a few weeks now. As such, we've got a mix of staples and statement pieces appropriate for the current temperature. Plus, there's a limited-edition Seiko, an artificially aged Timex and a few more timepieces to peruse.

Yema Superman Skindiver Watch

Originating in the 1960s, Yema's popular Superman dive watch seems to just get cooler and more refined with each modern iteration. The latest is the limited-edition Skindiver based on last year's Heritage 63 model that includes the brand's Scales-style bracelet. It's limited to 1,000 examples and comes in 39mm and 41mm versions.

Price: $1,249

Mission Workshop x Afterschool Projects Utility Short

This collaboration between Mission Workshop and Afterschool Projects combines the latter's material innovation and the former's design. ASP's Utility Shorts are workwear-inspired, feature patch pockets, a co-branded belt and, courtesy of MW, 4-way stretch from "fabric developed exclusively for Mission Workshop by Italian textile mill Mectex."

Price: $110

Seiko 5 Sports x Rowing Blazers Watches

Teaming up with apparel brand Rowing Blazers, Seiko has announced three new limited-edition Seiko 5 Sports models. Each features wild, eye-catching bezel patterns, red-and-white striped seconds hands and the Rowing Blazers wordmark emblazoned on the dial at 6 o'clock. They come on steel bracelets but are even more striking on the NATO straps included with each.

Price: $495

Buck Mason Light Wash Indigo Canvas Work Jacket

Few companies do basics as well as Buck Mason. Launched as part of their newest season, this Indigo Canvas Work Jacket is no exception: It's a cross between your favorite trucker jacket, a broken-in blazer and a chore coat. Two flap pockets sit on each hip, another is on the inside, and the whole thing buttons up nearly to the neck, where it sits sort of spread open.

Price: $165

Timex x Madeworn American Documents Watch

Los Angeles-based Madeworn, which specializes in artificially but expertly aged products, recently applied their approach to Timex's American Documents watch. The case and leather strap have a worn look, as does the dial, which is half light and half dark to represent am and pm hours.

Price: $850

Puma Rhuigi Villaseñor Suede Sneakers

Puma tapped Rhude designer Rhuigi Villaseñor for his own version of the company's iconic Clyde silhouette. He added a faux croc leather heel tab, suede uppers, leather overlays and custom distressing throughout.

Price: $115

Grand Seiko Elegance Omiwatari SBGY007 Watch

Conceiving and executing an incredible dial is one thing that sets Grand Seiko apart from other watch brands in its price range, and they also never fail to stun watch fans with nature-inspired textures and motifs. The dial of the new Omiwatari in the brand's Elegance collection is meant to evoke a frozen lake. It features a hand-wound Spring Drive movement which you can see through the case back (along with a power reserve indicator) and an elegant 38.5mm steel case.

Price: $8,300

Knickerbocker x Kodak Camera Club Jacket

Congrats, you're in the club. (Well, if you buy this jacket.) Knickerbocker's new collab with Kodak began with a photography competition and culminates in a co-branded clothing collection. This simple, zip-front jacket features two patch logos — Kodak's signature one and a custom Kodak Camera Club design on the sleeve.

Price: TBD

Hamilton Khaki Aviation Converter Air Zermatt Watch

Hamilton once again has partnered with the Swiss air rescue operation Air Zermatt to create a special edition of its still newish Khaki Aviation Converter Chronograph watch. Its busy design includes chronograph subdials and slider rule bezel, all enlivened by the red and blue Air Zermatt colors.

Price: $2,395

BLK MKT Vintage Juneteenth 2021 T-Shirt

"Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas and more broadly, the emancipation of enslaved Africans in the United States," New York-based vintage shop BLK MKT Vintage explains alongside their Juneteenth 2021 T-shirt. The graphic is simple — "Juneteenth Annual Celebration" — but the holiday represents both jubilation for Black individuals and a celebration of Black culture. It was also officially made a federal holiday — June 19th annually — this week.

Price: $35

Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra Watches

Omega's versatile Seamaster Aqua Terra watch is by now a classic, but it's getting some new versions that apply a layout new to this Omega collection: a small seconds subdial at 6 o'clock. The new look will come in 38mm and 42mm case sizes and a range of dial colorways.

Price: $5,950+

Tombogo Convertible Double Knee Pants 2.0

How many pockets are too many pockets? Tombogo's new double knee pants push the limits. There are 14 — 14! — pockets on these, but 10 of them are on detachable and reversible panels. Custom metal buttons give the panels something to attach to, and, when they're off, act as decoration. The pants themselves are cut from 100-percent cotton canvas and feature a stretch waist.

Price: $300

Breitling Endurance Pro Ironman Watch

Thinking of participating in the Ironman triathlon? Good for you. That's a serious undertaking that you might want to mark with a serious watch — one that might also help you time and pace your training. The two brands' latest is a version of their 44mm quartz chronograph with a bright red dial and strap, so it'll be easy to see even with sweat in your eyes.

Price: $3,350

Reception JBS Tee

The acronym on Reception's newest tee stands for Jazz, Blues and Soul. (The three best musical genres, in my opinion, and an ode to the JBS Bar in Tokyo.) There are silk-screened circles reminiscent of vinyl records and a super soft feel courtesy of the made-in-Portugal cotton it's cut from.

Price: ~$83

Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity Watch

The Maurice Lacroix Masterpiece Gravity is the brand's top-tier watch, which offers something like the avant-garde watchmaking usually associated with very high-end Swiss independents. A modern, 43mm case houses the brand's own in-house movement, whose oscillating balance wheel provides animation on the dial alongside interesting finishes and a unqique layout.

Price: $9,900

RTH Four Pocket Slouch Pant

RTH's best-selling Four Pocket Slouch Pant returns after a brief hiatus. These stylish bottoms are made from repurposed or old-stock materials and all pairs feature a contrasting crotch inset. Available in sizes XS through XXXL, the pants include deadstock military buttons that pay homage to the discontinued OG-107 fatigue pant, which was worn by U.S. service members from 1952 through 1989.

Price: $250

Reservoir Hydrosphere Greg Lecoeur Edition Watch

Reservoir watches have a unique approach with dial designs that imitate the look of gauges and combine retrograde minute hands with jumping hour indications. This can take many forms, but one of the coolest is the Hydrosphere dive watch, of which the brand has just released a special edition for diver and photographer Greg Lecoeur. With a 45mm bronze case, the watches are limited to 50 examples and include the chance for clients to go diving with Mr. Lecoeur.

Price: $4,850

