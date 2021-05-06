Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The 60+ Best Father's Day Gifts
Scouring to find the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day? We’ve got a full roundup of the best stuff to get your dad this year.
Father’s Day is the one time of the year we stop and recognize the impact Dad has had on us. While Dad deserves celebrating, no two are alike. Yours might be the one who loves to travel, enjoys old whiskey or is a pitmaster. All that is to say, you need specific Father’s Day ideas for your pops. Even if you just need a gift last-minute (you have plenty of time still) or are working with a tighter budget this year. Whatever your objective is this year for old man, we’ve got you covered.
Starting at $11 per month, Blue Bottle’s curated coffee subscriptions offer multiple options for cost and coffee selection, plus a handy tool to help narrow down what kind of coffee the subscriber might prefer. That all but guarantees dad will get something he loves.
Has any golfer, whether a zero handicap or a 20-handicap, ever said no to more tees? No, of course not. Keep dad from having to scour each tee box for unbroken tees and give him this pack of 100.
Boasting global time-zone selection, a stopwatch function, five alarms, 100 meters’ worth of water resistance and a claimed battery life of 10 years, this watch is hard to beat. It’s also ready to be beaten to death, thanks to Casio’s typical bombproof construction.
Penned by James Beard Award-winning Aaron Franklin, this guide to steak will walk you through everything from meat selection to seasoning and marinating, cooking to plating, aging to smoking and far beyond.
Grilled anything tends to be pretty terrific, but cleaning said grill, after the thing cools down, is decidedly not terrific at all. Weber’s Grill N’ Spray is here to prep his grilling grates and minimize buildup during the cooking process. Think PAM, but for grilling.
An olive NATO strap can go with just about anything. It is perfect for an everyday field watch or chronograph and will keep your dad's watch on his wrist for years to come.
Dad will probably want to fly again at some point this year. Thanks to Twelve South’s AirFly, a Bluetooth adapter that plugs into any 3.5mm headphone port, he'll be able to access the in-flight goodness with his own Bluetooth buds instead of spending $5 on a throw-away set from the flight attendant.
Apple's newest tech is here to keep everything in its place. If dad is regularly misplacing his keys or wallet, an AirTag might be the perfect gift. Plus, you can get four of them for $100, which is a great deal.
Did you know you could add a ratchet driver to a Leatherman multi-tool? Well, you can, and your dad will love the extra utility for his already well-loved jack-of-all-trades.
Lifetime outdoorsman and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard pursued a vision that led him all over the globe, as well as to the top of the sporting goods industry. His commentaries and conclusions from his respective journeys make for a pretty compelling read, even if your old man isn’t wildly entrepreneurial or especially outdoorsy.
Whether a car’s parked in a tight urban spot or outside a rural bar and grill, fender benders happen most often at low speeds in tight spaces. Protect dad’s bumper and give him some extra peace of mind with this unobtrusive license plate frame designed to ward off scratches and scuffs.
Nothing screams "dad" like Columbia's PFG line. That isn't a dig — it is a perfect combination of utility and good looks, just like him. This shirt can be worn all year and offers SPF 50 protection with wick-drying tech.
He can put hot sauce on anything but what your dad should do is put truffle-infused hot sauce on everything. Put him on to some of the best hot sauce around and he'll never stop thanking you.
More protection from the sun is always welcome. This simple six-panel offering from Tracksmith is the perfect dad hat for summer.
If you've got a father who loves beer, give him the chance to make some himself. These kits come with everything he needs to get his home brewing started, including hops, yeast, thermometer, jug and tubing.
As time goes by, body maintenance is a bit more important. If we know anything about dads, it is that they are probably neglecting their joints. Get a supplement that works (and doesn't look like it was hawked from a GNC body builder).
Named after Nathan "Nearest" Green, the slave who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey, Uncle Nearest is America's fastest-growing whiskey label. This small-batch liquid holds its own, too.
Ten Thousand is one of our favorite brands for workout clothes — it just keeps bringing hit after hit. This shirt is as its namesake says, probably the most versatile shirt he'll own.
Just check out some pictures of your dad from summer in the '80s or '90s and odds are that he is wearing a pair of shorts that are a spitting image of Patagonia Baggies. The iconic shorts come in different lengths and are still immensely affordable, making them the perfect gift — even for a picky guy.
Parents on the go need a reliable battery to keep their devices charged. The Mophie Powerstation Plus with lightning connector comes with an Apple Lightning connector, an integrated Lightning cable and a 10W USB-A output.
The iconic Timex MK1 got an anodized aluminum upgrade to offer a durable, modern and lightweight 40mm option. Dad can always use a utilitarian timepiece for everyday wear and you’ll be hardpressed to find a better value for a military-inspired watch under $100.
Dad might love keeping a garden outside, but has he ventured indoors yet? An indoor plant is a great addition to any room and is a fun project to take care of in the house that doesn't require much work.
These shorts have it all: side pockets, four-way stretch fabric construction, a relaxed fit, a drawstring waist. If your dad’s sunny weekends are best spent doing a little bit of everything, Outdoor Voices’ Sunday Shorts are a great choice.
The James Brand Elko is the ultimate pocket knife. We love this one and would recommend it for anyone who keeps a knife in his everyday carry.
Dad has probably been wearing the same ill-fitting oxford shirts for as long as you can remember, so pick one up for him that will add a little je ne sais quoi to his everyday getup.
Dad is probably obsessed with keeping the house safe, as he should! This smart indoor camera will get that job done. It is super easy to get set up and lets him keep an eye on the living room (or the grill) from wherever he is at the moment.
Whiskey is great, but how great is it if there is nothing to drink it out of? These American Mountains glasses always sell out every time Huckberry brings 'em back, so we have to think they're worth it.
Porter Road’s Grill Master Box comes with two dry-aged steaks, 2 lbs of dry-aged burger patties and 2 lbs of bratwurst sausage links. This is the sort of quality a father can’t find in the grocery store but will greatly appreciate.
An apron does more than protect your clothes, even if that is its main purpose. It holds tools, keeps dad's phone close and can be used for tinkering at the workbench or behind the grill.