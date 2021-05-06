Today's Top Stories
The 60+ Best Father's Day Gifts

Scouring to find the perfect gift for dad for Father’s Day? We’ve got a full roundup of the best stuff to get your dad this year.

By Gear Patrol
fathers day gifts
Father’s Day is the one time of the year we stop and recognize the impact Dad has had on us. While Dad deserves celebrating, no two are alike. Yours might be the one who loves to travel, enjoys old whiskey or is a pitmaster. All that is to say, you need specific Father’s Day ideas for your pops. Even if you just need a gift last-minute (you have plenty of time still) or are working with a tighter budget this year. Whatever your objective is this year for old man, we’ve got you covered.

To see more gift ideas, head to our Gift Ideas 2021 page.

Blue Bottle
1 of 72
Blue Bottle Coffee Subscription
Blue Bottle bluebottlecoffee.com
$11.00
SHOP NOW

Starting at $11 per month, Blue Bottle’s curated coffee subscriptions offer multiple options for cost and coffee selection, plus a handy tool to help narrow down what kind of coffee the subscriber might prefer. That all but guarantees dad will get something he loves.

The Golfer's Journal
2 of 72
The Golfer's Journal No.1 (un)Broken Tees | Pack of 100
The Golfer's Journal golfersjournal.com
$15.00
SHOP NOW

Has any golfer, whether a zero handicap or a 20-handicap, ever said no to more tees? No, of course not. Keep dad from having to scour each tee box for unbroken tees and give him this pack of 100.

Amazon
3 of 72
Casio Men's AE1200WH-1A World Time
Casio amazon.com
$20.00
SHOP NOW

Boasting global time-zone selection, a stopwatch function, five alarms, 100 meters’ worth of water resistance and a claimed battery life of 10 years, this watch is hard to beat. It’s also ready to be beaten to death, thanks to Casio’s typical bombproof construction. 

Amazon
4 of 72
Franklin Steak: Dry-Aged. Live-Fired. Pure Beef - A Cookbook
Ten Speed Press amazon.com
$21.00
SHOP NOW

Penned by James Beard Award-winning Aaron Franklin, this guide to steak will walk you through everything from meat selection to seasoning and marinating, cooking to plating, aging to smoking and far beyond.

Amazon
5 of 72
Weber Grill'N Spray
Weber amazon.com
$23.00
SHOP NOW

Grilled anything tends to be pretty terrific, but cleaning said grill, after the thing cools down, is decidedly not terrific at all. Weber’s Grill N’ Spray is here to prep his grilling grates and minimize buildup during the cooking process. Think PAM, but for grilling.

Hodinkee
6 of 72
UTE Nylon Watch Strap In Olive
UTE hodinkee.com
$24.00
SHOP NOW

An olive NATO strap can go with just about anything. It is perfect for an everyday field watch or chronograph and will keep your dad's watch on his wrist for years to come. 

Amazon
7 of 72
Twelve South AirFly
Twelve South amazon.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

Dad will probably want to fly again at some point this year. Thanks to Twelve South’s AirFly, a Bluetooth adapter that plugs into any 3.5mm headphone port, he'll be able to access the in-flight goodness with his own Bluetooth buds instead of spending $5 on a throw-away set from the flight attendant.

Apple
8 of 72
Apple AirTag
Apple amazon.com
$29.00
SHOP NOW

Apple's newest tech is here to keep everything in its place. If dad is regularly misplacing his keys or wallet, an AirTag might be the perfect gift. Plus, you can get four of them for $100, which is a great deal.

Leatherman
9 of 72
Leatherman Ratchet Driver
Leatherman leatherman.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW

Did you know you could add a ratchet driver to a Leatherman multi-tool? Well, you can, and your dad will love the extra utility for his already well-loved jack-of-all-trades.

Amazon
10 of 72
Some Stories: Lessons from the Edge of Business and Sport
Patagonia amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Lifetime outdoorsman and Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard pursued a vision that led him all over the globe, as well as to the top of the sporting goods industry. His commentaries and conclusions from his respective journeys make for a pretty compelling read, even if your old man isn’t wildly entrepreneurial or especially outdoorsy.

Amazon
11 of 72
BumpShox XL - Front Car Bumper Protection
BumpShox amazon.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Whether a car’s parked in a tight urban spot or outside a rural bar and grill, fender benders happen most often at low speeds in tight spaces. Protect dad’s bumper and give him some extra peace of mind with this unobtrusive license plate frame designed to ward off scratches and scuffs.

Columbia
12 of 72
Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Long Sleeve Shirt
Columbia columbia.com
$35.00
SHOP NOW

Nothing screams "dad" like Columbia's PFG line. That isn't a dig — it is a perfect combination of utility and good looks, just like him. This shirt can be worn all year and offers SPF 50 protection with wick-drying tech. 

Huckberry
13 of 72
Black Truffle Infused Hot Sauce (Set of 2)
Truff huckberry.com
$36.00
SHOP NOW

He can put hot sauce on anything but what your dad should do is put truffle-infused hot sauce on everything. Put him on to some of the best hot sauce around and he'll never stop thanking you.

Tracksmith
14 of 72
Tracksmith Hat
Tracksmith tracksmith.com
$38.00
SHOP NOW

More protection from the sun is always welcome. This simple six-panel offering from Tracksmith is the perfect dad hat for summer.  

Brooklyn Brew Shop
15 of 72
Brooklyn Brew Shop Beer Making Kits
Brooklyn Brew Shop brooklynbrewshop.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

If you've got a father who loves beer, give him the chance to make some himself. These kits come with everything he needs to get his home brewing started, including hops, yeast, thermometer, jug and tubing.

Nue Co
16 of 72
The Nue Co. Joints
The Nue Co. thenueco.com
$45.00
SHOP NOW

As time goes by, body maintenance is a bit more important. If we know anything about dads, it is that they are probably neglecting their joints. Get a supplement that works (and doesn't look like it was hawked from a GNC body builder).

Uncle Nearest
17 of 72
Uncle Nearest 1884 Premium Small Batch Whiskey
Uncle Nearest flaviar.com
$46.99
SHOP NOW

Named after Nathan "Nearest" Green, the slave who taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey, Uncle Nearest is America's fastest-growing whiskey label. This small-batch liquid holds its own, too.

Ten Thousand
18 of 72
Ten Thousand Versatile Shirt
Ten Thousand tenthousand.cc
$54.00
SHOP NOW

Ten Thousand is one of our favorite brands for workout clothes — it just keeps bringing hit after hit. This shirt is as its namesake says, probably the most versatile shirt he'll own.

Patagonia
19 of 72
Patagonia Baggies Shorts 5-inch
Patagonia patagonia.com
$55.00
SHOP NOW

Just check out some pictures of your dad from summer in the '80s or '90s and odds are that he is wearing a pair of shorts that are a spitting image of Patagonia Baggies. The iconic shorts come in different lengths and are still immensely affordable, making them the perfect gift — even for a picky guy.

Walmart
20 of 72
Mophie Powerstation XL
Mophie walmart.com
$56.00
SHOP NOW

Parents on the go need a reliable battery to keep their devices charged. The Mophie Powerstation Plus with lightning connector comes with an Apple Lightning connector, an integrated Lightning cable and a 10W USB-A output. 

Amazon
21 of 72
Timex MK1 Aluminum 40mm Watch
Timex amazon.com
$57.00
SHOP NOW

The iconic Timex MK1 got an anodized aluminum upgrade to offer a durable, modern and lightweight 40mm option. Dad can always use a utilitarian timepiece for everyday wear and you’ll be hardpressed to find a better value for a military-inspired watch under $100.

The Sill
22 of 72
The Sill Monstera Deliciosa
The Sill thesill.com
$57.00
SHOP NOW

Dad might love keeping a garden outside, but has he ventured indoors yet? An indoor plant is a great addition to any room and is a fun project to take care of in the house that doesn't require much work. 

Outdoor Voices
23 of 72
Outdoor Voices Sunday 7-inch Short
Outdoor Voices outdoorvoices.com
$58.00
SHOP NOW

These shorts have it all: side pockets, four-way stretch fabric construction, a relaxed fit, a drawstring waist. If your dad’s sunny weekends are best spent doing a little bit of everything, Outdoor Voices’ Sunday Shorts are a great choice.

gifts for men
Courtesy
24 of 72
The 60 Best Gifts for Men

LEARN MORE

Whether it's his birthday, Father's Day, graduation or the holidays, here are 60 more gift ideas every guy will love.

Gear Patrol
25 of 72
The James Brand Elko
The James Brand gearpatrol.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW

The James Brand Elko is the ultimate pocket knife. We love this one and would recommend it for anyone who keeps a knife in his everyday carry.

Everlane
26 of 72
The Japanese Slim Fit Oxford
Everlane everlane.com
$62.00
SHOP NOW

Dad has probably been wearing the same ill-fitting oxford shirts for as long as you can remember, so pick one up for him that will add a little je ne sais quoi to his everyday getup.

Amazon
27 of 72
Wyze Cam Pan 1080p Pan/Tilt/Zoom with Wyze Cam v2
Wyze amazon.com
$64.00
SHOP NOW

Dad is probably obsessed with keeping the house safe, as he should! This smart indoor camera will get that job done. It is super easy to get set up and lets him keep an eye on the living room (or the grill) from wherever he is at the moment.

Huckberry
28 of 72
Whiskey Peaks American Mountains - Set of 4
Whiskey Peaks huckberry.com
$65.00
SHOP NOW

Whiskey is great, but how great is it if there is nothing to drink it out of? These American Mountains glasses always sell out every time Huckberry brings 'em back, so we have to think they're worth it.

Porter Road
29 of 72
Porter Road Grill Master Box
Porter Road porterroad.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW

Porter Road’s Grill Master Box comes with two dry-aged steaks, 2 lbs of dry-aged burger patties and 2 lbs of bratwurst sausage links. This is the sort of quality a father can’t find in the grocery store but will greatly appreciate.

Hedley and Bennett
30 of 72
Hedley and Bennett The Essential Apron
Hedley & Bennett hedleyandbennett.com
$85.00
SHOP NOW

An apron does more than protect your clothes, even if that is its main purpose. It holds tools, keeps dad's phone close and can be used for tinkering at the workbench or behind the grill.

Next
The 50+ Best Mother's Day Gifts
