15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

This week's roundup of the best style releases and new watches covers a ton of ground. There's made-in-Italy Suicoke sandals done in collaboration with Marsell; a quirky timepiece from Grand Seiko and Studio Ghibli; a square watch by Bell & Ross and more. Scroll to the bottom to see designer Salehe Bembury's sneakers inspired by the source of life (giving you a crossword puzzle clue), and a watch that puts on a rainbow light show in the dark.

Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Bronze Watch

The way Hamilton's classic Khaki Field Mechanical captures the spirit of military watches at such a strong value makes it the field watch to get. Now, it comes in a new bronze version, and though the premium material naturally bumps the price up a bit, the patinating metal seems utterly appropriate.

Price: $825

Stüssy x Cactus Plant Flea Market Shorts

Stüssy + Cactus Plant Flea Market = StüsC. (There's supposed to be an umlaut over the capital C, but it's impossible to type that on a keyboard. Try it. Leave one in the comments.) The parties' second collaboration comes as a full collection packed with graphic-heavy tees and jeans, pink and black shorts and a camp collar top. I'm a big fan of the simpler shorts — but the newborn logo still makes itself known.

Price: TBD (Available June 10th at 10 AM PST)

Tutima M2 Seven Seas Watch

New versions of the German brand Tutima's Seven Seas watch feature updated 44mm cases in "pearl-blasted" titanium and vibrant dial colors. They come on black kevlar straps with highlights to match the dials or with full titanium integrated bracelets for $400 more.

Price: $1,900+

Aries x Umbro Long Sleeve Football Jersey

Aries and Umbro collab football jersey looks like something vintage, circa the mid-90s. (They're new, I promise.) Both brand's logos adorn the chest and sleeve and a spray paint-like pattern spreads over the entire thing. There's a collar, too — a preppy, sporty touch.

Price: $119

Frederique Constant Vintage Rally Healey Watch

As part of an ongoing partnership with automaker Austin-Healey, watchmaker Frederique Constant has introduced a new addition to its Vintage Rally collection. While the brand usually plays the classic and dressy counterpart to its sporty sister brand Alpina, these retro motorsport-inspired watches offer a lot of charm with automatic movements, 40mm steel cases and lively dial designs.

Price: $1,595

Stoffa Foca 179

These sold out fast. In fact, all six styles New York made-to-measure clothier Stoffa released this week vanished within hours. They were part of an ongoing series — called Edition — of special releases launched by the brand. Edition 004 was a "series of vintage deadstock F.O.C.A. sunglasses. Crafted in Cadore, Italy in the 1960s. Curated and prepared in collaboration with Lucio Stramare and his talented team of restorers."

Price: $275

Bell & Ross BR 03-94 A521 Watch

Partnering with the Formula 1 team Alpine F1, Bell & Ross have released bold and sporty new chronograph watches with edgy motorsport-inspired designs and blue highlights that reference the team's colors. In addition to the brand's signature BR 03-94 square case (shown here) is an even more aggressively sized version in its BRX line and a more traditionally shaped BR V3-94.

Price: $6,400

Marsell x Suicoke DEPA-Cab Leather Sandals

These $713 sandals are made-in-Italy Suicokes. Museum-worthy. Meritorious. (I'm running out of adjectives that start with "m.") They're made from domestic cow leather, a serrated rubber sole and velcro where needed.



Price: $713

Grand Seiko Masterpiece Spring Drive SBGZ007 Watch

Grand Seiko pulled out all the stops to celebrate its (Seiko's) 140th anniversary with an ornate and highly refined Spring Drive watch produced in platinum with a captivating hand-engraved pattern. The dial is dark blue with a sparkling effect meant to reference stars, and inside is the 9R02 movement finished to haute horlogerie standards.

Price: $79,000

Online Ceramics Consciousness Equals T-shirt

Online Ceramics launched a collection to commemorate the 5oth anniversary of Ram Dass' book Be Here Now. There's no tie-dye on this t-shirt, but there is a graphic adaptation of Dass' "Consciousness Equals" quote. It's doesn't matter whether you know it word for word or not. It still makes for a cool tee.

Price: $55

Ball Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer

The Engineer Master II Diver Chronometer is a perfect example of what Ball does well. The 42mm steel case takes the form of a super compressor-style diver with a second crown to control an inner rotating bezel. The watches further feature COSC chronometer-certified movements and a real light show in the dark, with illumination provided by no fewer than 36 micro gas tubes. They come in more traditional colors as well as a rainbow variant, and the rotating bezel's markings are illuminated as well.

Price: $2,499+

Dandy Del Mar The Gaucho Terry Cloth Shirt

Dandy Del Mar's vacation-ready, The Gaucho shirt mixes Western-inspired white piping and Terry cloth texture for a top that's as universal as it is unique. Despite being both soft and comfortable, it retains its shape and wears well with both shorts and pants — plus, there are matching pairs of both by this brand, too.

Price: $109

Seiko x Studio Ghibli "Castle In The Sky" Presage SPB215 Watch

Collaborating with Studio Ghibli, Seiko has introduced a limited-edition in its Presage line based on the anime classic Castle in the Sky. Referenced to the film include a motif reproduced on the enamel dial and crown, as well as a case back illustration. Seiko often keeps limited editions like these on the subtle side, though they include some of the quirkiness you might expect of a fantasy Japanimation-themed Seiko watch. It measures 40.5mm and is powered by the in-house 6R31 automatic movement.

Price: $1,450

Sabah Sun Santa Fe

Sabah, the brand best known for comfortable Turkish slippers, stepped into eyewear this week. These rounded, burnt amber shades are handmade in Italy using acetate and Carl Zeiss lenses. Every pair comes with its own unique leather case, by the way.

Price: $265

Salehe Bembury x New Balance 2002 "Water Be The Guide"

Independent footwear designer Salehe Bembury's second collaboration is called "Water Be The Guide." His first celebrated land — specifically the rich hues of the hard rocks he'd see on his hikes. This time there's more blue, green and and white, with pops of brown on the tongue and beneath white mesh webbing.

Price: $149

