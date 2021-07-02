14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Just like that, June's over, and July begins with a bang. (We're talking about the heatwave gripping a good portion of the U.S.) And although we're proponents of shedding layers whenever summer starts, there's even more reason to this week. In our usual roundup of new releases, we've included lightweight acetate and cotton shirts, sandals and canvas sneakers, a beach-ready watch by Breitling and much more.

Laurent Ferrier École Annual Calendar Navy Watch

If you didn't know, Laurent Ferrier is one of the high-end independent watchmaking world's stars. His École Annual Calendar, like all of his watches, is classic in style but exquisitely refined — and this new version brings a vibrant, almost sporty look with its blue dial and popping orange highlights.

Price: $~54,000

Todd Snyder x Birdwell 310 Stone-Washed Board Short

In celebration of his label's 10th anniversary, Todd Snyder has tapped several American-made staples for collaborations. Next up is Birdwell, the California board short company crowned "OG of the OGs" by Snyder. He revamped their iconic 310 short by shortening their inseam and stone-washing them for a sun-faded look. The best shorts get even better.

Price: $168

Oak & Oscar Jackson Big Eye Chronograph Watch

Chicago-based Oak & Oscar took their flyback chronograph, the Jackson, and gave it an interesting new look with a "big eye" treatment — a feature that's associated with vintage watches in which one subdial is significantly larger than the other. Housed in a 40mm case, it's powered by an Eterna EMC 3907M manually wound movement, but you'll have to wait for another edition or look secondhand because this one sold out quickly at launch.

Price: $3,150 (sold out)

No Maintenance "No Heaven Without You" Acetate Shirt

LA-based vintage retailer No Maintenance detours from their commitment to reuse for their own capsule collection of acetate shirts. Each is made from 100-percent acetate and features chainstitch embroidery on both the front and back — which read "No Maintenance" and "No Heaven Without You" respectively. The fit is boxy and cropped, akin to bowling shirts of yesteryear (aka the '50-70s).

Price: $178

Breitling Superocean Pastel Paradise Dive Watches

Do dive watches have to look serious and mean all the time? Certainly not. Breitling's new capsule collection of dive watches in five variations come in a playful and pleasant set of colorways that seem meant for tropical oceans and beachside cocktails. They're perfect for a hot summer, and the 41mm diameter is going to be a sweet size for many wrists.

Price: $4,630+

Dandy Del Mar The Tonga Linen Shirt

In the summer, it's totally fine to look laid-back. In fact, the season's all about leisure: sitting under the sun, sipping a drink as it sets and setting foot in the water to cool off. In our opinion, your clothes should tell others how you're feeling — in this case, "leisurely." Dandy Del Mar's Tonga Linen shirt does just that. With pearl buttons, an Alhambra Check pattern, a spread collar, front pleats and a somewhat sun-faded finish, it's the right option for dinner or a day by the pool.

Price: $119

Yuketen Brown Sal 2 Leopard-Print Calf-Hair Sandals

Exclusive to Mr Porter, Yuketen's leopard-print Sal 2 Sandals are an obvious ode to Birkenstock's Arizona model but done in luxurious calf hair with jute trimming and crepe soles. You can't beat the quality for the price, and there's something special about being the one wearing the boldest footwear — not sneakers! — in the room.

Price: $405

Timex Marlin California Dial Watches

A California dial features half Roman numerals and half Arabic numerals on the dial. (How it got that name is a little more mysterious.) It's the type of design that's mostly known to collectors and usually found on somewhat obscure and more expensive watches, but Timex offers its own affordable take. Now, there are several new such versions in the Marlin Automatic collection, and they all look pretty killer for the price.

Price: $199

Bodega Leisure Short 2.0

Are you sensing a theme this week? We're all about lounging around — especially in this sweltering heatwave we're having. For streetwear brand Bodega, relaxing is "really all about peace of mind, the freedom to be completely absorbed in the present moment, no matter what specific form your leisure takes." But, they continue, "one thing that will ruin your relaxed mental space is worrying about the state of your belongings." This theory justifies the mesh, zip-closure pockets on their Leisure Short 2.0, bottoms that look like a cross between hike-ready attire and board shorts.

Price: $110

Hermès Slim d'Hermès Squelette Lune Watch

The Slim d'Hermès is absolutely one of our favorite dress watches. Now, a new version takes it in a decidedly more avant-garde direction with a skeletonized dial and movement so you can appreciate its intricate workings in depth. A moon phase display at 6 o'clock only makes it more interesting. Blued hands contrast with an overall dark finish for the surfaces beneath and will hopefully provide decent legibility in addition to looking cool.

Price: $20,550

Adsum Beige Summer Plaid Workshirt

OK, I know. Summer and plaid don't typically go hand in hand. However, New York-based brand Adsum's breathable, 100-percent cotton work shirt in dusty beige, green and yellow plaid pitching produced specifically for summer looks excellent — and won't make you sweat through your undershirt with it on.

Price: $175

H. Moser & Cie. Heritage Perpetual Calendar Watch

This new version of H. Moser & Cie.'s perpetual calendar watch has the complex and elegant functions of the brand's own perpetual calendar movement, but with an aesthetic tweak that elevates its feel even further: The dial features the brand's signature fumé (smoked gradient) look but executed in grand feu (high-temperature firing) enamel with a deep blue tone.

Price: $110,000

Vans Anaheim Factory Authentic 44 DX

Vans' Anaheim Factory collection honors skilled craftworkers in the company's history by reviving styles and techniques tied to the mid-70s through the late '80s. The 44 DX sneaker is constructed from woven canvas, features intermittent embroidery and colors that reference a time when customers used to bring in their own fabrics, from which Vans' needleworkers would build bespoke shoes.

Price: $90

Casio G-Shock MR-G Hana-Basara Watch

One of the most interesting things you could do with $8,000? Get this ultra-high-end G-Shock inspired by a flamboyant style of samurai armor, with a case made of a titanium alloy that's harder than titanium and a uniquely faceted bezel that's hand-cut and finished by an individual craftsman using his own technique. Is it also very tough and packed with great Casio tech? You bet.

Price: $8,000 (sold out)

