Kevlar is an impact-resistant synthetic fabric with high strength and low overall weight — simply put: it's a strong plastic. As such, it's ideal for a range of functional applications, like bulletproof vests or paneling on planes used for both commercial travel and outer-space exploration — but it's rare to find the material used in civilian gear unless that gear is for particularly dangerous activities (i.e. riding a motorcycle).

That being said, it — and another super-strength synthetic called Dyneema — are becoming increasingly more common in the outdoors space, where fashion and function frequently overlap. Case in point? This new limited edition parka from Stone Island, dubbed the SERIES 06_DÉVORÉ WITH KEVLAR® CORE.

The prototypes will be numbered 1 through 100 — yes, there will only be 100 available on the day of release — and there's a chance we'll never see this style ever again. It's a part of Stone Island's Prototype Research Series, an intentionally low-key research and development project that tests garments made using fabrics and treatments born from previous experiments that have not been scaled. Most are proven — like the kevlar-cotton hybrid used here — but are not readily available for use across larger collections yet.

The unique lacing pattern achieved through the dévoré technique rivals those done by graphic designers. Stone Island

Surely it's being considered, though, and I guess this 100-piece collection will gauge public interest. If nothing else, it's quite the flex for Stone Island, because it proved Kevlar can be turned into a fine yarn through a "stretch breaking" process. Then, they used a technique called dévoré to burn off its cotton coating, isolating the Kevlar material.

"The use of 'stretch broken' technology, combined with high-precision Kevlar filament, is the only technology that creates an extraordinarily fine yarn, which allows it to be covered in cotton," the brand explains ahead of release day, Tuesday, July 12th. "The engineered use of the dévoré printing technique disintegrates the cotton yarn, creating an all-over pattern that reveals the Kevlar core with its characteristically yellow color. The unveiled yarns create a sort of light technical lace."

Your jacket, if you get one, would come numbered, too. Stone Island

The myriad processes not only resulted in a technically superior parka but an aesthetically interesting one, too. It is a little translucent, impressively lightweight and a faint yellow, albeit almost orange, hue few probably know is standard for Kevlar. Plus, as proof of its authenticity, each parka comes with a white hang tag with its prototype series and official title printed in black ink.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io