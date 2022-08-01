Stranger Things costume director Amy Parris went to great lengths to make the show's fourth season look true to its era: the '80s, in sunny California. But, when the show shifts to a harsh prison somewhere in snowy Russia (which was actually the Lukiškės Prison Lithuania’s capital city, Vilnius), Parris still leverages a splash of American fashion.

Without spoiling the show for folks that have fallen behind, while Hopper (David Harbour) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) plot their escape from the confines of a Russian prison cell, they find shipping containers full of American goods viewers can assume were smuggled into the country by the Russians themselves: Hulk Hogan wrestling tees, Moon Boots and red, white and blue ski jackets — which look right at home in the era of Aprés-Ski.

Emerging from an icy hole is hard work, but the jacket was up for it. Netflix

Much like the rest of the show's costuming, the jackets were reproductions of vintage pieces commissioned by Parris. For the coastal California looks, Parris tapped Quiksilver. For these puffy, patriot-colored down jackets, she worked with Crescent Down Works, a small, family-run brand from Seattle founded in 1974.

During pre-production, which started all the way back in 2020, Parris reached out Crescent Down Works production manager Annie Michelson, the daughter of the brand's founder, Anne. She passed along an NDA, and once Michelson signed it, the two started brainstorming a jacket fit for the show.

"The base pattern for that piece is our down sweater," Michelson told Complex. "It’s pretty much the same jacket. We just changed the shape of the quilt lines, the collar and we did the color blocking. That’s kind of iconic ’80s-looking color blocking."

When it came time to deliver the coats, Michelson sent eight jackets in a few different sizes — some for Hopper and some for Joyce. Parris planned to see how some would look ripped up and stained, while a few needed to be mint (for when the pair would pull them from the shipping containers).

At first, Michelson didn't plan on ever making these again. The eight made for the show were it, even if they fit into Crescent Down Works's current catalog. But when news broke that the jackets were theirs, not samples from the costume department, fans forced them into production.

Now, a limited number of the Stranger Things Season 4 Down Sweater are available for pre-order. If they sell out, the brand says, and there's enough demand for a second run, they'll ready their production team for a second batch. This iteration is just like the brand's other designs, but there's added lore, of course. For $875 you get a piece of TV history, but also a totally wearable (and super warm) jacket: It's made from a wind resistant ripstop nylon shell and liner filled with 11 ounces of 700+ fill power, ethically-sourced goose down and finished with down-filled pockets collar, leather snap reinforcements and a drawcord hem.

Price: $875

