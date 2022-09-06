Today's Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld Makes His Modeling Debut for Kith's New Collection

It's a classic Kith campaign: take new clothing, put said clothing on a famous person (Jerry Seinfeld), snap some photos.

By Evan Malachosky
mark seliger
Mark Seliger

"I hate clothes, okay? I hate buying them. I hate picking them out of my closet. I can't stand every day trying to come up with little outfits for myself. I think eventually fashion won't even exist. It won't. I think eventually we'll all be wearing the same thing," says Jerry, played by Jerry Seinfeld, in Season 2, Episode 3 of Seinfeld, "The Jacket," which aired on February 6th, 1991.

He points to the future, at least that which we see in movies. In 3022, for example, folks wear uniforms — and there are far fewer logos. "Somehow they decided, ‘This is going to be our outfit. One-piece silver jumpsuit, V-stripe, and boots. That's it.’"

Clearly, Seinfeld isn't keen on writing off fashion for good just yet, at least according to his appearance in streetwear brand and boutique Kith's latest campaign. Seinfeld — just as Michael Imperioli, Seth Rogen and Steve Buscemi have before — modeled the latest collection, appearing in a matching set with sleek new sneakers and a six-panel cap and a varsity jacket with faded blue jeans and Air Force Ones (oh, and a Mets hat), among other looks. Some outfits fit right into Seinfeld's universe. Others feel a little forced. Nonetheless, this was an opportunity Fieg has waited for.

"There are a handful of people that I’ve dreamed of working with from a young age. On the very top of that list was Jerry. There are very few individuals that have had the kind of impact Jerry had on me," Kith founder Ronnie Fieg wrote on Instagram. "Having candid conversations on set with one of my heroes made me realize how incredible work can be when you infuse your biggest inspirations in what you do."

But for the newfound friends, this collection is more than an opportunity to go viral. Kith's Fall 2022 Collection stems from the work Kith's non-profit arm, The Kinnect Foundation, does with The City University of New York (aka CUNY). So far, they've awarded a number of scholarships, but now they're committing to funding future scholarships to Brooklyn College and Queens College, where Seinfeld graduated from.

The collection itself features a small CUNY and Queens College capsule, new Kith x New Balance colorways, a few new Clarks from Fieg's ongoing collaborative collection — 8th St. — and a number of exclusive New Era caps. It'll all be available once the collection drops on September 9th at 11 AM ET.

Which is your favorite 'fit? Let us know in the comments.

