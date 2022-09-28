Buck Mason's Best-Selling Carry-On Suit Now Comes in Corduroy

This past summer, I not-so-proudly confessed that it was Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit that convinced me I should get dressed up again more often... and, for starters, for the first time in a long time. It's not that I've been a slob per se, and personal style is, well, personal style — even if your personal style is sweatpants and a stained T-shirt. (It works for some folks.) I've just grown accustomed to my paint splattered shorts and faded black hoodie.

The suit, made from 5.5 ounces of cotton twill infused with 3 percent spandex, bends when you do, and feels more like a lightweight matching set than it does standard fare suiting. There's less structure, sure, but that's okay, especially in today's style climate. Relaxed fits and casual suiting are all the rage — just look at Chris Evans's adventurous sky-blue suit. That's why Buck Mason's Carry-On Suit works. Plus, you don't have to bother with the upkeep of normal formal attire. It's wrinkle-resistant, meaning you can pack it or wear it on the plane and it stands up to stains.

The added spandex also makes the suit easy to wear while commuting or working an upright job. The knees give while you bike; the shoulders give when you lift something; the waist and seat flex when you crouch; plus, the elbows bend without bunching up.

The suit looks especially suave in this dark, dark navy corduroy. Courtesy

That's even true for the brand's newest iteration of its popular Carry-On Suit, a navy corded version. It's an identical, fuller fit; it can withstand a stint in your suitcase; and it's machine washable. The corded iteration is heavier, though — 9 ounces versus the original's 5.5. That makes it right for fall, which is, well here — hence its arrival.

The jacket and pants are sold separately, though, so be mindful when you put one (or the other) in your cart — you need both. But don't just think of them as a set. They're separates. The jacket looks good with jeans and the pants pair well with a nice knit.

Buck Mason High-Ridge Cord Carry-On Suit

Buck Mason High-Ridge Cord Carry-On Jacket buckmason.com $198.00 SHOP NOW