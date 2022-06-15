Today's Top Stories
1
Alternatives to High-End Bourbon You Have Try
2
This Motorcycle Is the Ultimate Adventure Partner
3
The Best Outdoor Furniture Brands to Shop Online
4
Backcountry Has All the Winter Gear You Need
5
Summer Grilling Gear for Dad

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Chris Evans Showed Us a New Way to Wear a Suit

At the Lightyear premiere, Evans sported a sky blue linen suit, a women's sweater vest, his signature necklace and special edition shades.

By Evan Malachosky
lightyear uk
Dave J HoganGetty Images

Disney's new film Lightyear, an animated movie about the astronaut Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear is based on, is due out on June 17th. Chris Evans, the actor who voices Buzz, is doing a ton of press to promote it — and he's looking sharp in the process.

In outfits picked by stylist Ilaria Urbinati, Evans has struck a balance between children's movie actor and cool guy A-lister, wearing pieces like patterned knit polos from Percival and suits from Italian luxury brand Eleventy.

It's the latter outfit he was spotted in most recently, on the blue carpet for the film's UK premiere. Alongside co-stars Taika Waititi and Keke Palmer, Evans sported the aforementioned Eleventy suit, a pale blue two-piece linen ensemble, overtop a sky blue women's Everlane sweater vest, an A-shirt and his signature St. Christopher chain. Up top, he sported Oliver Peoples Watts sunglasses in a special colorway.

On paper, his outfit is hard to visualize. On the actor, it looks super-put-together. By pairing tonal tops and bottoms, Urbinati creates cohesion, which lends immediate elegance. The pop of color provided by the white A-shirt adds flair, while the gold St. Christopher chain, out on accident as Evans tucks it later on, lets his personality shine through. But the most monumental part of his outfit is by far the women's Everlane sweater, which looks totally different on his frame than it does on the woman modeling it in Everlane's e-commerce campaign. It's flattering and the perfect length, and it exposes enough skin for the outfit to feel summery.

Return to Evans's example when considering whether to wear a matching vest, a shirt and tie or an easy T-shirt underneath your summer suit. Sure, T-shirts are trendy — Taika Waititi wore one under his double-breasted blazer — but this is a better move.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Chris Evans' Outfit
lightyear uk
Mike MarslandGetty Images

Find a full breakdown of his 'fit below.

MORE STYLE SPOTTING

Oliver Peoples Watts Sun
Courtesy
$542 AT OLIVERPEOPLES.COM
Anine Bing St Christopher Charm
Courtesy
$399 AT ANINEBING.COM
Eleventy Single-Breasted Two-Piece Suit
Courtesy
$658 AT FARFETCH
Everlane The Cotton–Merino Sweater Vest
Courtesy
$60 AT EVERLANE
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
This Adidas Superstar Celebrates Pakistani Cuisine
The Bruno Rey Chair Gets a Triumphant Rerelease
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Rivian May Have a Way To Get Your R1T Pickup Early
Turn Your Smartphone Into an Instant Film Camera
Adidas Ultraboost 22s Are on Sale for 20% Off
Get $35 off One of Our Favorite Razors
All-New Reigning Champ x District Vision Shades
Hoka Launches the All-New Mach 5
Need a New Golf Bag? Get It Custom-Made by Stitch
Sony Is Keeping the Walkman Alive