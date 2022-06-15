Chris Evans Showed Us a New Way to Wear a Suit

Disney's new film Lightyear, an animated movie about the astronaut Toy Story's Buzz Lightyear is based on, is due out on June 17th. Chris Evans, the actor who voices Buzz, is doing a ton of press to promote it — and he's looking sharp in the process.

In outfits picked by stylist Ilaria Urbinati, Evans has struck a balance between children's movie actor and cool guy A-lister, wearing pieces like patterned knit polos from Percival and suits from Italian luxury brand Eleventy.

It's the latter outfit he was spotted in most recently, on the blue carpet for the film's UK premiere. Alongside co-stars Taika Waititi and Keke Palmer, Evans sported the aforementioned Eleventy suit, a pale blue two-piece linen ensemble, overtop a sky blue women's Everlane sweater vest, an A-shirt and his signature St. Christopher chain. Up top, he sported Oliver Peoples Watts sunglasses in a special colorway.

On paper, his outfit is hard to visualize. On the actor, it looks super-put-together. By pairing tonal tops and bottoms, Urbinati creates cohesion, which lends immediate elegance. The pop of color provided by the white A-shirt adds flair, while the gold St. Christopher chain, out on accident as Evans tucks it later on, lets his personality shine through. But the most monumental part of his outfit is by far the women's Everlane sweater, which looks totally different on his frame than it does on the woman modeling it in Everlane's e-commerce campaign. It's flattering and the perfect length, and it exposes enough skin for the outfit to feel summery.

Return to Evans's example when considering whether to wear a matching vest, a shirt and tie or an easy T-shirt underneath your summer suit. Sure, T-shirts are trendy — Taika Waititi wore one under his double-breasted blazer — but this is a better move.