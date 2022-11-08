This Is Where to Buy the Jackets You See on 'Yellowstone'

The 5th Season of Yellowstone premieres on November 13th on the Paramount Network. The modern Western drama has earned a number of nominations, a few awards and a whole hell of a lot of public attention. It was the most-watched scripted television show in 2021; 9.3 million viewers watched the Season 4 finale, which beat Game of Thrones' previous record of 8.9 million viewers.

Despite the niche subject matter — cattle ranching and essentially mob crime — it's clearly a hit, and its surging popularity is pushing a massive audience toward its style, which is western with clear workwear influences. The episodes leave plenty wondering where they can get the incredible jackets they see on screen. Without official confirmation of where they came from, it can be hard to act on the aesthetic, even if you're interested — until now. This is our guide to the jackets you see on Yellowstone.

Inside Yellowstone's Costume Department

Yellowstone's costumes were designed and assembled by American costume designer Ruth E. Carter, the first Black woman to win an Oscar for Best Costume Design for 2018's Black Panther. She wanted the show's outfits to obviously be authentic, but a little over-the-top, too, to complement its dramatic plotlines.

"Cowboys wear Western-wear," Carter said in a behind-the-scenes video. "But they wear it with a little bit more of an urban flair, little bit more of a hip-hop flair."

What Brands Do the Characters in Yellowstone Wear?

Due to the show's popularity, plenty of people have already done their own digging to figure out what brands appear on screen. That being said, there are lots of characters and thus lots of outerwear to identify. Beth Dutton (played by Kelly Reilly) wears Carhartt but carries a Bottega Veneta bag; Kayce Dutton wears Freenoth Cloth or a Carhartt; Most of John Dutton's jackets are custom; Jimmy (played by Jefferson White) wears Wrangler; Lloyd (played by Forrie J. Smith) likes a particular vintage Woolrich jacket; and Rip (played by Cole Hauser), a fan favorite, wears Filson.

They can be hard to spot while still keeping up with the plot, but that's what this guide is for — first, though, a word about fakes.

Watch Out for Fakes

Plenty of replicas of the outfits the characters wear have popped up online, appeasing customers that want to dress like a Dutton, whether that be John (played by Kevin Costner) or Kayce (played by Luke Grimes), but don't know any better.

Instead of spending $49-$149 on what is essentially a costume, it's smarter to seek out what the actors are really wearing. Most times, the pieces are publicly available. And because they're coming from authentic, true-to-the-task brands, they're always built to last.

All of the Yellowstone Jackets You Can Buy

Kayce Dutton: Freenote Cloth Riders Jacket

Paramount

The key piece Kayce Dutton wears throughout Yellowstone is the waxed canvas Riders Jacket from SoCal-based brand Freenote Cloth. It's a beautiful hybrid between a vintage ranch jacket and trucker jacket and features a burly 10-ounce waxed canvas which, as you can tell from the show, ages really well. But it doesn't just look good — it's the real deal.

All of the metal hardware is custom-made in Kentucky, accompanied by a leather patch from Red Wing as well as a silky satin sleeve lining and Southwestern-inspired printed body liner, both made in Japan. It's got plenty of room for personal effects, with dual chest and hand pockets as well as an interior pocket. And the clever gusseted shoulders allow for a greater range of motion to handle all that tough ranch work (or yard work).

Costume designer Ruth Carter keeps three versions on set: a clean one, a dirty one and an even dirtier one. Luke Grimes loves it, and he thinks it really suits Kayce.

"I think the first time I put that jacket on, I was like, 'Oh, this feels right.' This kind of starts to paint a picture of what this guy might look like and who he is, you know? This jacket looks like he's had it his whole life. He probably grew into it a little bit — he’s a ‘if it ain't broke, don't fix it’ kind of a guy," he told us in an interview earlier in 2022. "I've loved those sort of wax canvas jackets for a long time and that's a great one. It's got this really cool wool lining, which, because we shoot in the summertime isn't the greatest thing at all times. But it's a really beautiful wool lining, too — it's just an awesome-looking jacket."

Freenote Cloth Freenote Cloth Waxed Canvas Riders Jacket freenotecloth.com $400.00 SHOP NOW

Rip Wheeler: Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket

Paramount

Plenty of people theorized about which jacket Rip Wheeler wears when Yellowstone debuted. It looks like your regular trucker, albeit with a few tweaks. In reality, though, it's a Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser Jacket, but plenty — myself included — think the costume department altered Wheeler's actual on-screen iteration. It looks a little shorter, so perhaps they made the Short Lined Cruiser Jacket even shorter.

Wheeler wears the black version, which comes with a signature dry finish cover cloth liner and silk sleeves for easy layering. This isn't the easiest jacket to wear over much more than a shirt, though, which is why you don't see Rip layered up too much. It is water- and abrasion-resistant, though, and it has plenty of pockets. Plus, it's durable, as evidenced by Wheeler's uniform-like habit of wearing it.

Filson Tin Cloth Short Lined Cruiser filson.com $350.00 SHOP NOW

John Dutton: Schaefer Outfitter Rangewax Blacktail Quilted Jacket

Paramount

Most of John Dutton's jackets are custom-made. His iconic orange and tan jacket, for example, was commissioned by Carter: "We made him the old style '70s ski coat, which was popular amongst the Western dress," she says. They also made a few others, each of which taps into this same style.

As for the pieces they procured, not created, most come from Texas-based Schaefer Outfitters. (You'll see a theme reveal itself with the next three entries.) The brand commits to making its outerwear in the US, a prerequisite for most Dutton purchases, one would guess.

This particular jacket is the RangeWax Blacktail Quilted Jacket, which is made from what Schaefer Outfitter calls "the lightest, highest performing waxed cotton ever developed." It's relatively lightweight, thanks to the fabric, but it's insulated, treated with a DWR finish and finished with a heavyweight 2-way zipper. The corduroy collar flips up, too, and that's how John usually wears his.

Schaefer Outfitter RangeWax Blacktail Quilted Jacket schaeferoutfitter.com $325.00 SHOP NOW

Jamie Dutton: Schaefer Outfitter Rangewax Drifter Coat

Paramount

Jamie might not want to be just like his Dad, but he does wear plenty of jackets from the same brands his Dad knows and loves. Schaefer Outfitter is a family favorite, hence why Jamie's got it on too. He wears the RangeWax Drifter Coat, a longer, more formal waxed canvas jacket. It's heavier and lined with taffeta for easy layering, and it has a storm flap front for riding in the rain. Warmer pockets help protect fragile hands, too — perfect for the son that doesn't work on the ranch.

The yokes are more Western too, as opposed to John Dutton's Barbour-esque option. Truthfully, Jamie always looks most at home in a suit, so this is quite the departure. But it's a damn good jacket.

Schaefer Outfitter RangeWax Drifter Coat schaeferoutfitter.com $265.00 SHOP NOW

Lloyd Pierce: Schaefer Outfitter Summit Jacket

Paramount

Lloyd Pierce isn't officially part of the family, but he's essentially as close as it gets. As such, he knows the deal: Schaefer Outfitter has great stuff. (I know Lloyd isn't really, and he didn't buy it — but go with it.) He wears the Schaefer Outfitter Summit Jacket, another waxed canvas option with smooth taffeta lining and a DWR finish, plenty of pockets (6), a storm flap front and a contrasting collar, albeit leather, not corduroy.

It's the grown-up version, if you will, and Lloyd wears it well. It suits his style, which is more classic with less intentional flair. When Lloyd wears a flannel jacket, for example, it's somehow less loud. He blends in, and this jacket helps him do it.