Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Save Money with This Minimalist Smart Heater

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Lodge Teams Up with 'Yellowstone' for Some Cowboy-Approved Cast Iron

Cook like John Dutton with a pair of cast-iron skillets co-developed with the hit TV series.

By Johnny Brayson
lodge x yellowstone cast iron skillet
Lodge Cast Iron

If you’ve always dreamed of cooking dinner and telling stories by the campfire like a cowboy but lacked the appropriate tools to do it, then Lodge Cast Iron’s new collab is just for you. The cast-iron cookware giant has teamed up with Yellowstone, one of the hottest shows currently on TV, on a pair of skillets that are tailor-made for the modern cowboy or cowgirl.

Related Stories
You Can Buy This Jacket from 'Yellowstone'
The 7 Best Cast-Iron Skillets You Can Buy in 2022

The modern western melodrama follows the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they fight to maintain control over their sprawling family ranch in Wyoming. The current Duttons represent the sixth generation of family ranch owners, making their series the ideal partner for Lodge’s generations-lasting cookware.

lodge x yellowstone cast iron skillet
Lodge Cast Iron

The collaborative collection consists of two cast-iron skillets, both of which are made for indoor and outdoor use so you can master your campfire cooking skills like you’re John Dutton. The 10.25” Authentic Y Skillet is branded on the bottom with the Dutton Ranch Y, just like one of the family’s cattle on the show. There’s also the larger 12” Steer Skillet, featuring a more intricate Dutton Ranch steer design on its base. Both pans come pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil, are made in the USA and are built to last through decades of use.

You can pick up the 10-inch Y Skillet for $30, while the 12” Steer Skillet is just a few dollars more at $37. Lodge is also offering a free digital Yellowstone cookbook on its website — no purchase necessary.

Lodge Cast Iron
Lodge Yellowstone 10.25-Inch Authentic Y Skillet
amazon.com
$30.00
SHOP NOW
Lodge Cast Iron
Lodge Yellowstone 12-Inch Steer Skillet
amazon.com
$37.00
SHOP NOW
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Uniqlo U Is a Treasure Trove of Stylish Designs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2024 Honda Prologue: What You Need to Know
Herman Miller Is Coming for Your Gaming Setup
You Can Score 22% off Nike’s Best Workout Shoe
The 2024 GMC Sierra HD: More Power, Extra Fancy
Google's Big Pixel Event: What You Need to Know
Your Fleece Jacket is Bad For the Environment
The Best Sleep Tracking Apps for Your Apple Watch
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale