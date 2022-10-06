Lodge Teams Up with 'Yellowstone' for Some Cowboy-Approved Cast Iron

If you’ve always dreamed of cooking dinner and telling stories by the campfire like a cowboy but lacked the appropriate tools to do it, then Lodge Cast Iron’s new collab is just for you. The cast-iron cookware giant has teamed up with Yellowstone, one of the hottest shows currently on TV, on a pair of skillets that are tailor-made for the modern cowboy or cowgirl.

The modern western melodrama follows the trials and tribulations of the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as they fight to maintain control over their sprawling family ranch in Wyoming. The current Duttons represent the sixth generation of family ranch owners, making their series the ideal partner for Lodge’s generations-lasting cookware.

Lodge Cast Iron

The collaborative collection consists of two cast-iron skillets, both of which are made for indoor and outdoor use so you can master your campfire cooking skills like you’re John Dutton. The 10.25” Authentic Y Skillet is branded on the bottom with the Dutton Ranch Y, just like one of the family’s cattle on the show. There’s also the larger 12” Steer Skillet, featuring a more intricate Dutton Ranch steer design on its base. Both pans come pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil, are made in the USA and are built to last through decades of use.

You can pick up the 10-inch Y Skillet for $30, while the 12” Steer Skillet is just a few dollars more at $37. Lodge is also offering a free digital Yellowstone cookbook on its website — no purchase necessary.

