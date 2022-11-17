ewool designs powerful, simple to use and dependable heated wearables that allow you to continue to work and play as the temperatures drop. The PRO+ heated vest is a mid-layer that delivers a powerful heat without weighing you down. With the right gear, you don't have to sacrifice your work or winter plans no matter how frigid it gets. With 51W of heating power in the collar, front and back panels this vest sounds like it's up for the job, but how does it hold up out in the field? To test out ewool's vest, we tapped Erik Marin Parapar, an accomplished street photographer with an enthusiasm for capturing New Yorkers. Erik was born and raised in Miami, Florida and prior to his photography career he worked as a paramedic. He made the move to NYC in 2017 to pursue photography and he describes it as the best decision he has ever made. Parapar spends most of his times capturing cinematic street shots in New York City, no matter the weather conditions. He loves to shoot in the cold because of the clothes, "you really start to see everyone\u2019s personal style shine through during Winter." Parapar averages between 5 to 10 miles a day walking around the city in rain or shine \u2013 so who better to test out the ewool PRO+ vest? To document the vest in action, we joined Parapar in Chinatown as he tested out the product. Erik Marin Parapar Q: What is your favorite photographing memory? Erik Marin Parapar: That\u2019s a tough question. I\u2019m not sure I have one particular instance in mind. Although, while I don\u2019t remember when it was exactly, I remember that \u201cAHA\u201d moment when everything I taught myself just started to click. Q: What does your average day look like? A: Typically I\u2019ll check emails and socials in the morning before heading out. Once out I\u2019ll grab a quick breakfast (usually at Hole in the Wall) before I make my way around the city. On a good day I\u2019ll walk around 10 miles, while on slower days I\u2019ll do between 5-7. Then it\u2019s back home to edit and spend time with my wife! Q: What inspires you in your work? A: The people of New York! Growing up in Florida meant trips to Disney World which was where I noticed I very much enjoy people-watching. The stories going on all around me are my inspiration. Q: What is your favorite part about photographing New York City? A: The same as what inspires me, the people! NYC is filled with characters, there really is never a dull moment! Q: What is your favorite part of the city to shoot in and why? A: Chinatown! It\u2019s one of the few places left in Manhattan that\u2019s relatively untouched. There\u2019s really nothing like seeing endless stories unfold in Chinatown. Q: What is your least favorite part of shooting in the cold? A: The cold haha! As much as I\u2019m used to it by now, I\u2019m still from Miami where it\u2019s summer year-round. I also don\u2019t enjoy wearing gloves to shoot so my hands are always quick to get cold. Q: What\u2019s your impression of the ewool vest? A: Never thought I\u2019d see the day honestly. I always expected something like this to be too good to be true. I was so wrong! It\u2019s very comfortable, not bulky in the slightest and it truly does keep you warm. It fits exactly how you would imagine it should, and coming from someone who takes a lot of pride in their personal style, it looks great! Q: Could you see yourself using the vest in the future? A: Absolutely! Once charged you\u2019re one button press away from no longer needing to suffer in the cold. This piece will remain in my winter wardrobe for a long time, only thing I wished was that I found them sooner. Who It\u2019s For Perfect for those whose job requires them outdoors year-round, or those who don't want to stop adventuring even as the temperature dips. The PRO+ comes with a powerful 70W flat battery that can power you through any activity so you don't have to worry about running out of power. Plus, it features an expandable battery pocket designed to fit the double battery kit which delivers up to 14 hours of continuous heat for your extra-long days. Verdict It's lightweight, easy to use, and will seamlessly integrate into your winter wardrobe. The slim fit is ideal for layering under your winter coat or wearing on its own. With one simple push of the button, the vest starts working almost immediately so you can spend more time doing what you love and less time taking breaks indoors to warm up. Price: $478 SHOP NOW