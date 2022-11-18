Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’
4
The 2022 GP100: The Full List of Winners
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Le Alfré Just Dropped the Best Shirt You Can Buy for Under $100

The brand's standard white Oxford is a step above the rest — but far more affordable.

By Evan Malachosky
le alfré le blanc oxford shirt
Courtesy

Le Alfré is an enticing emerging brand, especially since it's operating in a storied space with few true new competitors. In shirting, the classics reign supreme, even if performance dress shirts are more popular than ever. But Le Alfré is proving you can make new heritage products, and competitively, too — it isn't just Brooks Brothers or Gitman Vintage.

And now, the brand is doing it at an accessible price as well. While Le Alfré shirts originally cost $150 at launch in early 2021, they're now only $98 — and a new all-white iteration called Le Blanc marks the occasion.

Le Blanc is a new beginning, both business-wise and in aesthetics. Before, all Le Alfré shirts had banker collars, or white collars designed to contrast the colored shirt. There were gray, pink, green and blue iterations, and while the pastels were probably popular, it's white that most wearers want. The new colorway is made from the same pre-shrunk, extra-soft Oxford Cloth fabric, and the same shirt factory in Felgueiras, Portugal founded in 1946 sews it all together. It has the same double-button, rounded cuffs, mother of pearl buttons and Le Alfré insignia woven onto the front button placket.

All this for under $100 feels like quite the steal, especially considering even most established brands can't get their prices this low, at least not without cutting corners. Le Alfré has figured out other ways to make back the money, making an ultimately better product also more affordable.

Le Alfré Le Blanc Oxford Shirt
$98.00
SHOP NOW
Related Stories
Le Alfré Is Making European Luxury More Affordable
The Best Oxford Button-Downs for Men
The 12 Best White Dress Shirts

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
The Electric Corvette: What You Need to Know
Subaru's New Impreza: 5 Things You Need to Know
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This Is Why the Panda Dunks Are Always Sold Out
This Air Jordan 1 Is Custom-Made for Collectors
These Jackets Are Inspired by Wyoming in the '60s
5 Cool Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar
These Eddie Bauer Jackets Arrived Just in Time
Upgrade Your Winter Gear With These New Releases
Weller 12 Just Made a Cameo in ‘Yellowstone’
Whiskey Peaks Glasses Are on Sale Now