Don't Ask for Todd Snyder This Christmas, Says 'SNL' Santa Steve Martin

The December 10th, 2022 episode of Saturday Night Live featured an inconspicuous skit about a controlling elf and his bearded counterpart, a mall Santa. The elf, played by Martin Short, speaks up when kids get, well, too demanding — even though Santa, played by Steve Martin, eagerly asks for their lists. When Danny, an 11-year-old boy played by Andrew Dismukes, reads his list, the elf (Short) snaps, focusing on an item from Danny's list most know well: a Todd Snyder hoodie.

"My mom says soon I'll be too old to come see you, so I should come now," Dismukes starts.

"Nonsense, you're never too old," Santa (Martin) says. "Now what do you want this year?"

"Uh, well, I was thinking I want a RazorX Skateboard [one of those electric ones] and Beats wireless headphones and a Todd Snyder Popover Hoodie," the kid explains.

Then Short interjects. It's a reasonable list, but perhaps not for an 11-year-old. "Oh my god, are you trying to kill him?!" he yells. "He cannot operate on this level. You want a Todd Snyder what?! He doesn't even know what that is!"

"Of course I do," Santa responds. "It's like a hoodie with a thingy... it's a wonderful gift!" He has a hard time recalling Snyder's signature hoodie, which looks like, well, a hoodie. Whether a subtle shot toward Snyder (and the hoodie's $138 price tag) or a simple callout to a well-known NYC brand, it was a surprising name drop nonetheless, especially for scene that could've played into the hypebeast trope a little harder. Maybe the kid could've asked for his gaudy skateboard, overpriced headphones and Yeezy sneakers, offering the script a list an actual 11-year-old would make. Or, as Short suggested, every 11-year-old should get a Fortnite Battle Pack.

Either way, Snyder appreciated the press — "We agree," the brand wrote on its Instagram. "Our Popover Hoodie really is a wonderful gift this holiday season."