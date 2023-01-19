Today's Top Stories
The Best Zip-Up Hoodies for Layering Beneath a Heavier Coat

More practical than pullovers, these open at the front to let cool air in, but only when you need it.

By Evan Malachosky
collage of a man wearing a black zip up hoodie with two other hoodies on each side of him
Courtesy

The zip-up hoodie is the convertible of clothes — like if an all-terrain SUV came with a soft top if that makes sense. They boast the same hard-wearing capabilities as pullover hoodies (aka ones without zippers), but they come with their own temperature-regulating technology (a zipper).

They're also arguably a little more adult. The zipper, while sometimes a little annoying, especially at the neck, breaks up the blockiness of a big pullover hoodie. It's a trimmer silhouette as long it's the right size. But that isn't the only perk.

Why Wear a Zip-Up Instead of a Pullover?

If you overheat, you won't need to wiggle your way out of your heavyweight hoodie, lifting up your undershirt, ruffling your hair and dislodging glasses or AirPods along the way. That's a shortlist of not-so-serious problems, but when you're bundled up without room, time, or the green light to get undressed just so you don't drown in your own sweat, having the option to undo your front proves essential.

They're also the ideal "extra." If you're dressed up, for example, but fear you'll be cold, you can tuck a compact zip-up into your bag and its open front lets you put it on more easily when it's eventually needed.

How to Layer a Zip-Up Hoodie

You can obviously wear it as a top layer, but doing so requires an eye for fit, fullness, and fashionability. Finding one that will be as flattering as it is comfortable shouldn't be a futile fight, though. Plenty of the options below work as top layers, but many are mid or even base ones, too.

In order to layer a zip-up hoodie, it needs to be true to size — not oversized nor too slim. It needs to fit underneath another garment — a denim jacket, most commonly — but still give you room to breathe (and move your torso and lift your arms over your head). Try wearing it on top of a thermal shirt, which is as thin as a T-shirt but far warmer. That takes the load off your top layer, making a denim jacket just as appropriate in November as it is in June.

How We Tested

hoodies
Evan Malachosky

I've seen just about every single one of these hoodies, either in the store on the backs of friends and colleagues or in my own closet. I've spent months on end with a few, feeling how they change with wear and a handful of washes, as well as when they feel inferior to others I've enjoyed more.

I gauged whether the sizes felt true to what they're labeled as, whether the construction met my standards and, most importantly, whether I was comfortable in mine, no matter the situation.

Best overall Zip-Up Hoodie
American Giant Carolina Midweight Full Zip
Courtesy
$120 AT AMERICAN-GIANT.COM

Made in Middlesex, North Carolina, hence the name, American Giant's classic Carolina Midweight Full-Zip is cut from 100 percent cotton. It references vintage American sportswear, but updates the silhouettes with modern styling. That being said, there's a pesky tag that disrupts the otherwise logo-less look. I'd say remove it, or let your tailor do it, as I eventually did.

But otherwise it's comfortable. Nap fleece lines the inside, there are contrasting strings and zipper, and two pockets on the front. It's slimming, because while most sweatshirts add width, this one flatters through most mens' mid sections, even on bigger builds. It's a straight fit that doesn't loose its shape halfway down your side. Plus, the sleeves are the right length and the underarms are tight enough to layer beneath another garment with relative ease.

Best upgrade Zip-Up Hoodie
Flint and Tinder 10-Year Hoodie
$128 AT HUCKBERRY

Flint and Tinder's 10-Year Hoodie comes with a few refined details: a double-lined hood, a media pocket on the inside, reinforced seams, and metal-tipped drawcords.

But the first thing you should know about Flint and Tinder's 10-Year Full Zip Hoodie is that it is heavy. It's constructed from beefy 23 oz fleece fabric made in South Carolina — where American Giant gets its fabric, too — but this thing's like a weighted blanket for your body, not a compact mid-layer.

It doesn't feel like it sags, though, or like it dominates your entire outfit the way a Carhartt or even Camber sweatshirt can. It sort of sits on top of what you have on underneath, offering you warmth and a cozy protective coating against the elements. As such, it's almost a jacket. I found myself wearing it (and just it, with just a T-shirt on underneath) well into November (when highs were in the mid-40s). It kept me plenty warm and comfortable, too, because when I changed out of my "real" outfits into my at-home ones, this zip-up stayed.

Best Affordable Zip-Up Hoodie
Gildan Heavy Blend 8 oz. Full-Zip Hoodie
Now 46% off
$13 AT AMAZON

Does it get better than Gildan? Well, yes, but that's beside the point. For the price of an NYC cocktail, there isn't a better a sweatshirt. The Gildan Heavy Blend Full-Zip Hoodie weighs in at 8 oz, comes in over a dozen colors and won't pill as much because of its cotton-polyester blend construction.

Best Zip-Up Hoodie Under $100
Buck Mason Interloop Zip-Up Sweatshirt
$90 AT BUCK MASON

This hoodie by Buck Mason has a vintage look and feel, meaning it's full in some places but flattering in others. It has a straightforward zipper set up, two angled pockets, mid-sized cuffs and tonal, metal-tipped strings. If you want vintage but prefer your clothes new, this is your best bet.

Best Under-the-Radar Zip-Up Hoodie
Asket Zip Hoodie
$155 AT ASKET.COM

Go fully incognito in this hoodie from Asket, which is all-black except for its metal components, the zipper and two tips that finish each drawstring. There's also a double-sized hood, too, which offers a place to hide when you don't want to be seen (by the paparazzi, of course).

Best Mall Find Zip-Up Hoodie
Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Zip Hoodie
$80 AT ABERCROMBIE

Slightly oversized, Abercrombie & Fitch's standard fare zip hoodie comes with logos — shocking, right? — or graphics. It's a solid plain color, save for the silver hardware. This option does billow out a bit, though, at the sides, which makes you look a wider than you really are.

Best Reverse Weave Zip-Up Hoodie
Todd Snyder Midweight Full Zip Hoodie
$158 AT TODD SNYDER

If you're a fan of Todd Snyder, you should know about his collabs with Champion already. If not, it's the American designer's way of updating some of his favorite items from the venerable brand. This Midweight Full Zip Hoodie, for example, trades typical fabrics for rich, garment-dyed 18 oz French Terry. And don't fret: the famous reverse weave construction remains.

Tracksmith Trackhouse Zip Sweatshirt
$130 AT TRACKSMITH

Running brand Tracksmith makes a zip-up hoodie runners and non-runners alike will adore, because of its tremendous weight, long ribbed cuffs, internal iPhone pocket and double layer hood. Plus, there's something decidedly retro about this design, from the empty antique brass eyelets to the coated metal zipper and the embroidered logo.

Best Heavyweight Zip-Up Hoodie
Les Tien Heavyweight Zip Core Hoodie
$275 AT LESTIEN.COM

Want weight? Go with Les Tien's Heavyweight Core Hoodie, a style with serious heft, stacked cuffs and shiny gold hardware, a finishing touch that truly does stand out.

Carhartt Midweight Hooded Zip Front Sweatshirt
$45 AT AMAZON

Carhartt. You know I couldn't skip the classic. Their Midweight Hooded Zip Front Sweatshirt may not have the recognizability their beanie or B01 pants do, but this hoodie is still Carhartt — and representative of everything that comes with that name.

Marine Layer Afternoon Full Zip Hoodie
$98 AT MARINELAYER.COM

Marine Layer's basic Afternoon Full Zip is the ideal accessory for lounging around the house... or hitting the gym. It's soft, warm and gives with you when you move, all without looking neither too lazy nor too technical.

Best Athletic Zip-Up Hoodie
Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie
$60 AT NIKE

I'd all but guarantee most men aged 18-35 have owned at least one Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Full-Zip Hoodie. At $60, it's hard to beat. The fleece is soft and light, the sweatshirt itself has some structure and it's pretty warm for its weight. Plus, this version comes in a dozen colors, whether to match your sneakers or your favorite sports team.

Best Retro Zip-Up Hoodie
The Real McCoy's Ball Park Full Zip Hooded Sweatshirt
$12 AT STANDARDANDSTRANGE.COM

There's truly no other hoodie quite like The Real McCoy's Japanese-made Ball Park zip-up sweatshirt. Its Sinker weave tubular construction gives it a super-tight, ultra-durable front with a soft interior. Over time, it'll look a lot like a fine sweater, but it won't pill, rip or snag like a normal knit. There are no side seams and the bucket pockets — my favorite style — is big enough for a cold can of beer or a phone and a wallet. With the upright orientation, nothing will fall out unless you bend over.

Outclass French Terry Zip Up Hoodie
$195 AT BROOKLYNCLOTHING.COM

Made in Canada, where Reigning Champ is made, Outclass's French Terry Zip Up Hoodie features cover stitch construction to shelter its seams, a two-way YKK (the highest quality) zipper and off-white strings to accent the peach tone. There is a tiny tag on the left kangaroo pocket, but it's barely noticeable, and you can't feel it when on, of course.

Reigning Champ Full Zip Hoodie
Courtesy
$170 AT SHOP.REIGNINGCHAMP.COM

Made in Canada at the brand's own factory, Reigning Champ's Full Zip Hoodie is an irrefutable classic — and a must-have for every man. It's soft, sturdy, and plenty structured, ensuring it can stand alone as its own top layer or be tucked beneath bulkier jackets.

Benzak Denim Developers BS-10 Zip-Up Hoodie
€79 AT BENZAKDENIMDEVELOPERS.COM

Benzak's heavyweight BS-1o Zip-Up Hoodie is based on vintage designs, meaning it has atypical pockets and raglan shoulders, two features you don't find as often on new hoodies. It's double-layered, too, for warmth and the zipper goes two ways.

More Sweatshirts
style
Courtesy
