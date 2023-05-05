Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Proof's Lightweight, Sun-Proof Merino Hoodie Is Perfect for Travel, and It's Finally Back in Stock

Only a little thicker than a T-shirt, but it can regulate your temperature, wick moisture, resist odors and more.

By Sean Tirman
proof 72hour merino upf hoodie
Huckberry

Travel can be a volatile activity to dress for, especially if you're constantly on the move. You have to consider how much you're carrying, what the weather is like, where you are and where you're going (and how it might change), and more. Plus, you want to ensure you look good, too — right? Well, sometimes a garment comes along that ticks all those boxes (and more). In this case, it's Proof's 72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie — which is often sold out but, luckily, just got a restock at Huckberry.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Ultralight Hoodie

huckberry.com
$138.00
SHOP NOW

Crafted from a unique blend of Merino wool, nylon and spandex, this hoodie is only a little thicker than a T-shirt but offers much better temperature regulation, moisture wicking, odor resistance, and it has exactly the right amount of stretch to keep your range of motion wide open. But it's also tough, courtesy of nylon reinforcements — meaning it can take a lot of punishment and won't get wonky in the wash. Oh yeah, and it offers UPF 50+ sun protection, making it great for wear even on the sunniest of days. As we said, this garment often sells out, but it has a full size run available at Huckberry... for now.

