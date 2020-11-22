Today's Top Stories
Affordable Fall Outfits to Buy Now

Clothes are tight, but so is money.

By Gerald Ortiz
affordable fall outfits
Courtesy

Clothes are tight, but so is money. If you're sure as hell you're not missing out on the best season for style but only have so many schillings devote, don't worry. I've solemnly sworn myself to serving you as your digital personal shopper. So, I've got a handful of autumnally appropriate and fiscally responsible(-ish) fits for you to snag. It's a swathe of sale section gems and eBay nuggets in a few different style camps, each aimed at getting you your personal fit for pittance.

affordable fall outfits
Courtesy

A pair of washed out jeans and a sweater with some chunk are like the base components for a good sandwich. They're the bread and protein. How you dress it up from there is up to you, but some kind of over shirt is like adding bacon to the mix. Accessorizing with a beanie is almost a given during this season, but just because temps have dipped doesn't mean Birkenstocks are out of the picture. Had we thrown in a pair of boots, this outfit would have signaled typical Americana workwear lumberjack frequency. Sliding on a pair of suede clogs and marled socks instead tunes into creative Brooklynite. While we know Birks don't hit the sale section, like, ever, you can troll eBay where there are Bostons aplenty.

Cashmere Knitted Beanie
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
$29.90
SHOP NOW
Uniqlo U Light Flannel Wide-Fit Shirt
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
$19.90
SHOP NOW
J.Crew Cotton Sweater In Checker Stitch
J.Crew
jcrew.com
$46.99
SHOP NOW
Levi's 505 Regular Fit Jeans
Amazon
amazon.com
$59.50
$35.70 (40% off)
SHOP NOW
Universal Works Everyday Stripe Sock
END.
endclothing.com
$9.00
SHOP NOW
Birkenstock Boston
Birkenstock
ebay.com
$70.00
SHOP NOW
affordable fall outfits
Courtesy

Half leisure half pleasure, this fit has one foot in sportswear and the other in workwear. After all, those are the two main drivers menswear classics. Grab a heather grey hoodie and toss a puffer vest over that to make sure you're feeding coal to the main furnace. By this point, camo has become so pervasive that it's essentially another type of plaid. Think of it as an American tartan.

Champion Powerblend Pullover Hoodie
Amazon
amazon.com
$45.00
$22.50 (50% off)
SHOP NOW
Taion V-Neck Down Vest
END.
endclothing.com
$69.00
SHOP NOW
Madewell Reversible Short Brim Bucket Hat
Nordstrom
nordstrom.com
$29.50
SHOP NOW
Carhartt Rugged Flex Rigby Camo Dungaree
Amazon
amazon.com
$49.99
SHOP NOW
Wild Bunch Seam Shoe
END.
$115.00
SHOP NOW
affordable fall outfits
Courtesy

You can't have fall without fleece. Patagonia's Retro-X fleece jackets are the pinnacle of the form, but the $200 price tag leaves room for little else. Instead, rely on places like Uniqlo for cozy goodness at a fraction of the price. Paired with some sturdy cords, loafers, a western shirt and topped off with Gumby's beanie and you've reached a higher state of style known as eclecticism.

Rib Beanie
Gap
gap gap.com
$19.95
SHOP NOW
Uniqlo Windproof Pile-Lined Fleece Jacket
Uniqlo
uniqlo.com
$49.90
SHOP NOW
Levi's Slim Barstow Western Shirt
Levi's
levi.com
$69.50
SHOP NOW
Men's L.L.Bean Stretch Country Corduroy Pants, Classic Fit Plain-Front
L.L. Bean
L.L.Bean llbean.com
$54.99
SHOP NOW
GH Bass Logan Croc Weejuns
GH Bass
ghbass.com
$120.00
SHOP NOW
affordable fall outfits
Courtesy

If you like your outerwear a little more hardy, a waxed jacket is in order. There aren't too many out there below the $150 mark, so you'll have to pony up and reallocate your resources accordingly. Waffle-knit thermal shirts are a cheap way to keep warm while adding texture to an outfit and thankfully there are plenty on the market for beans. Pro Club makes one that's heavy as hell but don't forget about your local surplus store. Blundstones aren't the only chelsea boot in town so peep Eastland's nearly-identical version if you're not ready to splurge.

Taylor Stitch Long Haul Jacket
Taylor Stitch
$188.00
SHOP NOW
Marled Shawl Cardigan Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch abercrombie.com
$89.00
SHOP NOW
Pro Club Men's Heavyweight Cotton Long Sleeve Thermal Top, Small, Black
Amazon
Pro Club amazon.com
$22.99
SHOP NOW
Dickies Double Knee Painter's Pant
Amazon
Dickies amazon.com
SHOP NOW
Eastland Justin Leather Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom Rack
nordstromrack.com
$60.00
SHOP NOW
