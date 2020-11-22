Affordable Fall Outfits to Buy Now

A pair of washed out jeans and a sweater with some chunk are like the base components for a good sandwich. They're the bread and protein. How you dress it up from there is up to you, but some kind of over shirt is like adding bacon to the mix. Accessorizing with a beanie is almost a given during this season, but just because temps have dipped doesn't mean Birkenstocks are out of the picture. Had we thrown in a pair of boots, this outfit would have signaled typical Americana workwear lumberjack frequency. Sliding on a pair of suede clogs and marled socks instead tunes into creative Brooklynite. While we know Birks don't hit the sale section, like, ever, you can troll eBay where there are Bostons aplenty.