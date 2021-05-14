Today's Top Stories
1
Why Vegan Shoes Aren't Sustainable Products
2
Why These Four Watches Make Excellent Gifts
3
The Best Men's Clothing and Shoes on Sale Now
4
Today's Best Deals: Online Deals to Shop Right Now
5
This Is the Ultimate Trail-Friendly Picnic Kit

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Proceeds From This Japanese Denim Jacket Benefit Stop AAPI Hate

A collaboration between Todd Snyder and Legent Bourbon.

By John Zientek
todd snyder x legent jacket
Todd Snyder

New York designer Todd Snyder collaborated with Legent Bourbon to create a limited-edition denim jacket. Because Legent melds the Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending expertise, Snyder chose to craft the classic jacket in whiskey-colored Japanese denim. The unique fabric is produced on old shuttle looms in Okayama, the famous Japanese denim-making prefecture, and then it is cut and sewn in the U.S.

"For this special edition of my signature Dylan Jacket, we brought together the best in Japanese denim and American craftsmanship, in the same way Legent mixes Japanese blending techniques with American distilling traditions," Todd Snyder said in a statement. "As we celebrate the intersection of East and West with this partnership, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge the challenges faced by many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over the past several months and work to put an end to these terrible acts of hatred."

50 percent of the proceeds of every Bourbon Selvedge Jacket produced will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks and responds to incidents of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.

"As a brand that is rooted in melding the best of Japanese and American craftsmanship, we are fully committed, along with Todd Snyder, to not only be celebrating but also standing behind the AAPI community, especially during this time of increased violence and racism," Victoria Russell, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Beam Suntory, said in a statement. "While we recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done to end xenophobia and bigotry towards the AAPI community, we are hopeful that impactful organizations like Stop AAPI Hate will make a difference in putting an end to the horrible acts of discrimination this community is facing."

The TS x Legent Bourbon Selvedge Jacket is available in sizes XS to XXL, costs $398 and is hand-numbered. If you’re looking for a special take on an American wardrobe classic, check this out. If you're looking to get a bottle of Legent bourbon with the jacket, head over to Reserve Bar and purchase the set for $448.

SHOP NOW

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Todd Snyder x Legent Bourbon Selvedge Jacket
Todd Snyder
toddsnyder.com
$398.00
SHOP NOW

Made from whiskey-colored Japanese denim, this jacket features two chest flap pockets and a tailored silhouette.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Fellow's New French Press Is as Fellow as It Gets
16 Great Style Releases and New Watches This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 New Gadgets to Have on Your Radar This Week
Meet the SUV That Will Define Subaru's Future
Dyson Completely Revamped Its Air Purifiers
These Are the 10 Fastest-Selling Cars in America
Help Your Skin (Literally) Shine Like Gold
BMW's New Car Release Plans May Have Leaked
Porsche Will Now Build Your Bespoke Dream Car
It's Quartz, Yes, but This Is No Beater GMT Watch