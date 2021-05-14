Proceeds From This Japanese Denim Jacket Benefit Stop AAPI Hate

New York designer Todd Snyder collaborated with Legent Bourbon to create a limited-edition denim jacket. Because Legent melds the Kentucky distilling tradition with Japanese blending expertise, Snyder chose to craft the classic jacket in whiskey-colored Japanese denim. The unique fabric is produced on old shuttle looms in Okayama, the famous Japanese denim-making prefecture, and then it is cut and sewn in the U.S.

"For this special edition of my signature Dylan Jacket, we brought together the best in Japanese denim and American craftsmanship, in the same way Legent mixes Japanese blending techniques with American distilling traditions," Todd Snyder said in a statement. "As we celebrate the intersection of East and West with this partnership, we also want to take a moment to acknowledge the challenges faced by many in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community over the past several months and work to put an end to these terrible acts of hatred."



50 percent of the proceeds of every Bourbon Selvedge Jacket produced will be donated to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization that tracks and responds to incidents of hate against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S.



"As a brand that is rooted in melding the best of Japanese and American craftsmanship, we are fully committed, along with Todd Snyder, to not only be celebrating but also standing behind the AAPI community, especially during this time of increased violence and racism," Victoria Russell, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Beam Suntory, said in a statement. "While we recognize that there is still a lot of work to be done to end xenophobia and bigotry towards the AAPI community, we are hopeful that impactful organizations like Stop AAPI Hate will make a difference in putting an end to the horrible acts of discrimination this community is facing."

The TS x Legent Bourbon Selvedge Jacket is available in sizes XS to XXL, costs $398 and is hand-numbered. If you’re looking for a special take on an American wardrobe classic, check this out. If you're looking to get a bottle of Legent bourbon with the jacket, head over to Reserve Bar and purchase the set for $448.

