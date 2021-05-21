You Definitely Need a Passport Wallet for Traveling

When you head out on your next trip you might realize that you're juggling more items at check-in than before. A simple bifold wallet has thrived in the past, but instead of constantly pulling out your wallet and putting it back, removing your passport and keeping it in your pocket or shoving a boarding pass into your backpack's front pocket, opt for something a little more organized: a passport wallet.

A passport wallet does the work of a handful of items: It keeps your cards and cash secure just like a wallet, it has a dedicated sleeve for your passport (which you will need, maybe even for domestic travel) and it holds your boarding passes. Depending on where you're going (especially if it's international), it will keep your Covid vaccine record close, as well. Keeping everything in one spot maintains organization that saves time, keeps you from losing things and gives you peace of mind that you have everything in its place. As long as you can see your passport wallet, you know you have everything.

There are a ton of options when it comes to buying a passport wallet, so it is impossible to be exhaustive, but we tracked down a number of great options that fit the bill. Some are similar to a standard wallet, only bigger. Some are a little larger and also have a zipper for security and others go over your shoulder, keeping your items close to your chest and in sight at all times. Regardless of what you opt for, having a passport wallet when headed on vacation will save you multiple headaches and let you do what you're there to do: relax.