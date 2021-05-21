Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
You Definitely Need a Passport Wallet for Traveling
Passport, vaccine record, cash, cards, Real ID — just a few reasons you'll need a passport wallet now that we can get moving again.
When you head out on your next trip you might realize that you're juggling more items at check-in than before. A simple bifold wallet has thrived in the past, but instead of constantly pulling out your wallet and putting it back, removing your passport and keeping it in your pocket or shoving a boarding pass into your backpack's front pocket, opt for something a little more organized: a passport wallet.
A passport wallet does the work of a handful of items: It keeps your cards and cash secure just like a wallet, it has a dedicated sleeve for your passport (which you will need, maybe even for domestic travel) and it holds your boarding passes. Depending on where you're going (especially if it's international), it will keep your Covid vaccine record close, as well. Keeping everything in one spot maintains organization that saves time, keeps you from losing things and gives you peace of mind that you have everything in its place. As long as you can see your passport wallet, you know you have everything.
There are a ton of options when it comes to buying a passport wallet, so it is impossible to be exhaustive, but we tracked down a number of great options that fit the bill. Some are similar to a standard wallet, only bigger. Some are a little larger and also have a zipper for security and others go over your shoulder, keeping your items close to your chest and in sight at all times. Regardless of what you opt for, having a passport wallet when headed on vacation will save you multiple headaches and let you do what you're there to do: relax.
This is a solid budget pick and features essential RFID blocking.
This surprisingly affordable option from West Elm zippers shut and has enough space for everything you need.
This lanyard-style wallet keeps everything right in front of you while also protecting your cards with RFID.
A crossbody like this one can be worn in multiple ways and the bright colors ensure you can always find it in a rush.
This classy folding wallet from Herschel has small sleeves for cards and two bigger ones that easily keep your passport and cash secure.
Topo's Global Case has two zippers with pulls for easy access and a number of pockets and card sleeves, plus a keychain.
If you don't want to change wallets, a pack like this one can hold everything you need in its big main compartment while being worn across the body or around the waist.
If you're looking for something a bit more classy, this is a great designer pick.
Away needs no introduction. This travel wallet will pair handsomely with its excellent carry-ons and suitcases.
Bellroy is the cream of the crop when it comes to wallet and EDC and this is the ultimate package: it features precision-molded leather and features lamination instead of stitching for a seamless design.