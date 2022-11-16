Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Black Friday Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Rain Boots? Snow Boots? Meet the All-Weather Boot
3
Our Editors Pick the 60 Best Products for Winter
4
The Jackets You See in 'Yellowstone,' Explained
5
Ditch the Strings For a Modern Water Flosser

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Men at Every Budget

Good cashmere isn't as expensive as it used to be. Here's how to find a nice sweater for under $100 — and which to buy if you're eager to spend more.

By Evan Malachosky and John Zientek
collage of three sweaters
Courtesy

Over the past couple of centuries, cashmere has earned a reputation as one of the top luxury fibers for knitwear. And it's not unwarranted.

What Is Cashmere?

Cashmere is incredibly soft, very warm and not as abundant as other animal fibers like sheep’s wool. Cashmere is shorn from the undercoat of cashmere (Kashmir) goats when they enter the molting season.

Because cashmere is shorn from the undercoat, the yield per goat is small, requiring two cashmere goats to produce a single sweater. The wool produced by these special goats results in an extremely fine fiber with about the same thickness of ultrafine merino and a considerable jump in price.

Want to know more about wool? Read our guide to the 10 types you need to know.

Why Does It Cost More? And, Is Affordable Cashmere a Myth?

While many cashmere sweaters cost in excess of $500, (and it’s not surprising to see examples eclipsing $1,000), there has, in recent years, been an influx of affordable cashmere sweaters on the market. Most of these sweaters are produced by relatively young brands and top out at $100 (or $150). Legacy brands are making their own attempts at affordable cashmere, too. See: J. Crew and Banana Republic joining the fight.

Why Wear Cashmere

All of the sweaters you see here adhere to certain quality standards, for animals, the actual manufacturing processes, and the people that tend to both. No longer is cashmere a fiber exclusive to the filthy rich. Find your next favorite sweater below.

Interested in the material's evolution? Read our guide to the history of cashmere.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Best Overall Cashmere Sweater
Naadam The Essential Cashmere Sweater
$75 AT NAADAM

Naadam produces some of the more affordable cashmere sweaters available and still manages to give a wide variety of choices. The crewneck version of the Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater comes in nine colors and the v-neck comes in a staggering 18 colors. Unlike other brands, Naadam discloses that it sources all of its cashmere from Mongolia and knits its sweaters in China. The light-midweight 12-gauge knit is breathable and has one of the softest handfeels out of the box.

Best Upgrade Cashmere Sweater
Everlane The Grade-A Cashmere Crew
$130 AT EVERLANE

Along with offering 11 colors, Everlane is the most transparent about its Cashmere Crew sweater. The company will happily tell you that it’s knit in Dongguan, China and even show you the factory on its website. Everlane is more than willing to share that they use Grade-A cashmere from Inner Mongolia, and that the fibers it uses are the longest (35 millimeters) and finest (15 micron) fibers, so that the sweaters are durable, pill less, and get softer with wear. And if you’re in the market for something with a bit more weight, the brand also offers a heavyweight version of this sweater for $10 more.

Best Affordable Cashmere Sweater
Quince Mongolian Cashmere Sweater
$60 AT QUINCE

This sweater is made from Grade A Mongolian cashmere (fibers that are 15.1 microns thick and 35mm long) and weighs 240 grams. It's available in seven versatile colors and comes in sizes S through XL. What's more? Quince offers free standard shipping and a year of free returns. Hard to beat that.

J. Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
$138 AT J CREW

J.Crew’s Cashmere Crewneck sweater comes in 12 colors and costs $138— and it's made from certified Mongolian cashmere. It has a more substantial-feeling knit than some of the other more affordable brands offer. Available in sizes X-Small to XX-Large, it features a standard fit that will complement a range of personal styles. The brand has democratized cashmere as it has already successfully done with the rest of the American wardrobe.

Gentle Herd Wool-Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Courtesy
$189 AT GENTLEHERD.COM

Gentle Herd is another sustainability and transparency success story. They've assessed every step in their processes for overhaul — and made many big switches. Most notably, they ensure no animals are harmed during the making of their items, that herders are paid a fair wage, and farms are fair-trade certified. Sure, these aren't $65, but there's quality that backs up the higher price tag.

Italic Textured Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Italic
$170 AT ITALIC

Italic's emerged as a go-to destination for transparently priced goods — across the board, too. They make everything from ski accessories and sheets to sweaters and sneakers, and sell it all at just about what it costs to manufacture. The company used to only be accessible to members, who paid fees to cover the company's overhead, but they've waived the paywall permanently as of a few weeks ago.

Banana Republic Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Banana Republic
$150 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

Banana Republic is cool again! With this newfound popularity, they're cashing in on cashmere. But they are scamming you, I promise. For $150 you get a sweatshirt-style sweater (see the neck?) made from ultra-soft, 100-percent cashmere. It comes in six colors, and just in time for fall.

Sheep Inc Crewneck Light
Sheep Inc.
$171 AT SHEEP INC

Sheep Inc's iteration is the priciest on this list, but for good reason. Each sweater is not only soft but equipped with a small NFC tag that lets the wearer trace the material back to a particular farm. Plus, the little chip lets you track the very flock of sheep the farm hosts, creating a transparent through-line all the way back to the source.

Alex Mill Jordan Sweater
$295 AT ALEX MILL

Alex Mill's heathered cashmere sweater, the Jordan Sweater, is sewn from heavyweight donegal cashmere, which can be brushed and washed. The brand did both, making it soft and extra fuzzy from the first wear.

Billy Reid Fine Gauge Cashmere Crew
$398 AT BILLY REID

Essentially as soft as it gets, Billy Reid's basic cashmere crew is sewn from fine gauge fabric, which means there's less excess fabric — less bulk. That makes these sort of sweaters more flattering, albeit often more expensive.

Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$199 AT PATAGONIA

Made using recycled cashmere sourced from preconsumer cashmere waste, Patagonia's barely sub-$200 sweater has a hefty collar and cuffs, comes in five colors and a number of sizes.

Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
$198 AT BUCK MASON

California Cashmere is Buck Mason's jersey cashmere fabric, a fine gauge wool with a washed finish for extra softness. But it's not like it really needed it — this crew is far from bulky or, truthfully, even textured, which makes it great for formal settings or for layering beneath a smarter jacket.

Wills Classic Cashmere Crewneck
$168 AT HUCKBERRY

Wills' wrinkle-resistant Mongolian cashmere crewneck isn't a heavy knit. It's midweight, for sure, which means it's a solid layering piece or a top layer in early fall. And that's more than enough. Nowadays, a lot of sweaters are simply too much, but Wills works to trim the fat, creating one you can wear pretty much any way you want.

More Knits for Men
gucci mr p
Courtesy
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
The Best Long Underwear for Men
This Dockers Collection Does Made-in-U.S.A. Right
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
An Emerging Hub: Meet New England's New School
Which Flannel Overshirt Is Right for You?
Barbour and Noah Are Going for a 3-Peat
'Ham' from 'The Sandlot' Will Live on Forever
The Best Denim Jackets for Men
The Best Shirt Jackets for Men
Outerknown's Up to 80% Off Sale Ends Tonight
The Best Peacoats for Unpredictable Weather