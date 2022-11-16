The Best Cashmere Sweaters for Men at Every Budget

Over the past couple of centuries, cashmere has earned a reputation as one of the top luxury fibers for knitwear. And it's not unwarranted.

What Is Cashmere?

Cashmere is incredibly soft, very warm and not as abundant as other animal fibers like sheep’s wool. Cashmere is shorn from the undercoat of cashmere (Kashmir) goats when they enter the molting season.

Because cashmere is shorn from the undercoat, the yield per goat is small, requiring two cashmere goats to produce a single sweater. The wool produced by these special goats results in an extremely fine fiber with about the same thickness of ultrafine merino and a considerable jump in price.

Why Does It Cost More? And, Is Affordable Cashmere a Myth?

While many cashmere sweaters cost in excess of $500, (and it’s not surprising to see examples eclipsing $1,000), there has, in recent years, been an influx of affordable cashmere sweaters on the market. Most of these sweaters are produced by relatively young brands and top out at $100 (or $150). Legacy brands are making their own attempts at affordable cashmere, too. See: J. Crew and Banana Republic joining the fight.

Why Wear Cashmere

All of the sweaters you see here adhere to certain quality standards, for animals, the actual manufacturing processes, and the people that tend to both. No longer is cashmere a fiber exclusive to the filthy rich. Find your next favorite sweater below.

