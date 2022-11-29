When traveling, especially abroad, your documents are everything, whether that's your proof of vaccination (if required) or your passport. You need them constantly, not only to enter and exit the country you're visiting, but likely as proof of identification wherever you go. While Canada and Mexico recognize U.S. driver's licenses, most countries do not, meaning you'll need your passport to rent a car, check into your hotel and so on and so forth.

As such, you should invest in a trustworthy passport wallet, a place to keep it when you're on the go. And while there are plenty of uber-expensive passport wallets out there — high-end zippered ones, etc. — WP Standard makes an affordable alternative. Its $58 full-grain leather passport wallet offers a slot for your passport and pretty much nothing else — but the free space is fair game for your standard billfold, a card holder (if you're feeling risky; I'll explain) or even just a few loose cards.

Passport Wallet wpstandard.com $58.00

Affordable, especially when compared with similar products from bigger brands Simplicity might be a pitfall if your usual wallet does not mesh well with this one

What's Good About WP Standard's Passport Wallet

It's pleasantly simple.

Sold in four shades of full-grain leather — Tan, Chocolate, Desert Black and Olive — WP Standard's Passport Wallet doesn't have any identifying marks on the front, and only a tiny debossed logo on the back. Monogramming is available for an extra $20, but the $58 wallet as-is is one of my favorites.

Inside, there's a single slot for your passport, which anchors there using one of its covers. That way, when you open it up, the top of the passport shows — but it can still open, allowing easy access to the pages border officials (and other agents) want to see. With just your passport inside it closes with ease, but it doesn't feel empty. It's a passport wallet that works just fine with just a passport inside.

But there's room for more. If you put your usual billfold — my Comme des Garcons Classic Wallet fits nicely — inside the same way, the passport wallet still closes, thanks to the flexible full-grain leather design. The snap closure adjusts, offering extra space when needed.

My regular wallet works inside of WP’s. Yours might not. Evan Malachosky

It's affordable, especially for what it is.

The most surprising thing about WP Standard's Passport Wallet is what it costs, and not in a bad way (unlike most purchases). Sure, it's simple, but it's only $58 — that's a third of what a similar design by Shinola costs.

What's Not So Good About WP Standard's Passport Wallet

It might be too simple.

Although I previously called this wallet's simplicity a perk, it could also be a pitfall, especially if you carry a card holder or just a few loose cards. If you don't have a flap to anchor your second wallet, I wouldn't recommend carrying it inside this passport wallet. It's best saved for your passport and your passport only.

A simple card holder (or a few loose cards) can easily fall out, I found. If dropped into the bottom of your bag, you might retrieve it with its middle (a.k.a. your regular wallet) missing. Sure, having your passport helps, but you need money to pretty much do anything, especially when you're traveling. Having apps pre-loaded with your spending information helps, but not in faraway destinations.

Still, when I figured out the configuration that worked best for me, WP Standard's Passport Wallet instantly became my favorite; one, because I tend to gravitate toward simpler products to begin with, but because I didn't need to think much about it — it snapped shut and kept my possessions safe. And when it did accidentally open — the snap does weaken with use — they both stayed in place, thanks to the leather anchor slots on both sides.

Mine’s obviously monogrammed, and yours can be too (for an additional $20). Evan Malachosky

WP Standard's Passport Wallet: The Verdict

Some passport wallets attempt to replace your usual wallet with slots for your passport, of course, but also your credit cards, driver's license and other important plastic. WP Standard's Passport Wallet is purposefully simple, and instead works in tandem with your regular wallet. If it folds, it can fit inside, too, given your everyday wallet isn't too overfilled.

If it is, it can easily be held with your passport wallet — it isn't too much too handle with just a passport inside. You'll just have to responsible for two wallets now, not one.