16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A fleece jacket, a titanium sport watch, slip-on shoes by Suicoke, and so much more.
Hey there. It's October. Did you nap through September like Green Day's song suggests? Well, welcome back to reality. Football's back; fall is here; Daniel Craig upset James Bond purists with his pink suit. Now that you're back up to speed, scroll through our favorite style and watch releases from this week. We have a beautiful blue watch from Bovet, a fleece work of art by Nigel Cabourn, and so much more.
Louis Erard flies somewhat under the radar but is definitely a brand to watch. Their latest collaboration is another example of why: Teaming up with a Swiss design firm, they produced a cool take on the regulator watch that's visually striking and unique, but whose legibility is cleverly retained: 12 of the dial's lines are emphasized to function as indices where they meet the dial's edge.
Price: ~$3,744
"Hey look, Haven's collaborating with Dr. Martens again. Cool," me, a few days when I found out the Canadian retailer was releasing its own rendition of the popular 1461 style. This version of the Oxford shoe features black-on-black calf leather from CF Stead, a commando sole, and hexagonal metal eyelets.
Price: $360 (Out on October 2nd)
A new version of Hamilton's 42mm Khaki Field Titanium is appearing in the game Far Cry 6. It'll have a functional role in the game, and fans can also get the exact same model in real life. It helps that it's one of the coolest-looking versions of the classic field watch yet. Available from October 7.
Price: $1,195
This has a simpler silhouette than most waxed jackets. I'm not saying that Barbour's classics are necessarily complex, but this version from Buck Mason takes cues from the classic Deck Jacket, a kind of cropped, straight-cut coat shipmen used to wear.
Price: $265
Based on German engineering company Brabus's Shadow Black Ops line of boats, Panerai has created a high-end version of its Submersible dive watch. It features the brand's first skeletonized automatic movement (other skeletonized movements have featured manual winding only), and a mean look with an all-black "Carbotech" carbon fiber case.
Price: $46,200
A John Elliott fleece jacket with a hood? Hell yeah. But do not wash it — for two reasons: it sheds microplastics and the brand says dry clean only.
Price: $898
Bovet's watches are unrestrained in complexity and extravagance. The Récital collection represents them perfectly, and a new version with turquoise guilloche is kind of mind boggling, incorporating three time zones and endless details.
Price: ~$80,300
From the brand's FW21 collection, Suicoke's Pepper Paddled Slip-On sneaker offers the durability and design of something well-equipped for wet, wild terrain and the comfortability of a slipper. Can't beat that combo.
Price: $258
Chopard's entrant in the category of luxury sport watches (a là the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak and Patek Philippe Nautilus) is the Alpine Eagle. A new limited edition now comes in titanium and features an in-house movement that operates at an impressive 8Hz, or twice the frequency of most modern movements and easily outpacing most movements that are termed "high-frequency."
Price: $19,000
Clarks just dropped a brand-new sneaker named after its first factory, located in the same town in which James and Cyrus Clark manufactured the first Clarks shoe. This new style has a runner-inspired shape and the classic crepe sole.
Price: $220
Ready for a dive watch that doesn't look like everybody else's dive watch? Try a "super compressor." Most such modern watches merely offer the super compressor style, but German watchmaker Circula's SuperSport actually functions the way these watches were made to back in the 1960s: the case back's seal is tightened by water pressure when you dive.
Price: $680
I wish I could go a week without wondering what Kanye West is up to. It's easy to ignore him, but there's something inside me — probably just a symptom of my generation — that makes me curious. Plus, his every move is news. Like this hoodie, which looks nice, and is surprisingly affordable. It's part of the new Yeezy Gap collection.
Price: $90
The latest Seiko 5 Sports limited edition collab watches feature interpretations from California retailer Bait. The standout model is an all-black theme with graphical elements referencing the 1950s-'60s Japanese comic Astro Boy. They'll be available from November 2021.
Price: $460
I've seen plenty of collaborations between publications and brands: the New York Times' concept store with Knickerbocker; our own collab with Taylor Stitch; Monocle's clothing line with A Kind of Guise. They're all impressively cool, and Warby Parker x The Paris Review is no exception. A tad pretentious? Maybe. But I wear glasses and I read The Paris Review. This is right up my alley, I guess.
Price: $90
Swiss watchmaker Ulysse Nardin says its newest "brand ambassador" is a 12-feet male great white shark named Ulysses. There's naturally a watch for him as well: a titanium version of the brand's Diver Chronograph with a light gray dial matched to a white bezel and rubber strap, which is part of its ongoing mission to highlight ocean conservation and protect sharks,
Price: $13,300
This new jacket from the Nigel Cabourn and Vans Vault's collaborative collection features in three colors with an original artwork by the British designer on the back. Its shape is inspired by one of Cabourn's vintage finds, but the fleece is brand-new (and very soft).
Price: $174