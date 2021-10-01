16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Yeezy Gap Hoodie

I wish I could go a week without wondering what Kanye West is up to. It's easy to ignore him, but there's something inside me — probably just a symptom of my generation — that makes me curious. Plus, his every move is news. Like this hoodie, which looks nice, and is surprisingly affordable. It's part of the new Yeezy Gap collection.

Price: $90

SHOP NOW

