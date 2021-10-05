Ian Fleming peppered the Bond books with what he called "props" — items which, arguably, could be considered the original product placements. Among the mentioned items in Fleming's novels: Vesper gin, Blue Mountain Coffee, Morland cigarettes, Taittinger champagne, and Sea Island cotton. (And, of course, Walther's iconic PPK pistol.) All of these check out as very appropriate for a secret agent with a taste for the good life, except for...that rather specific type of textile?

Wait, what even is Sea Island cotton? Where's it come from?

Well, it's heavily concentrated in Jamaica, where Fleming wrote most of the novels, and where things like Vesper gin and Blue Mountain coffe were commonplace, too. It's also the foundation for Sunspel's Riviera Polo, which Bond (so ably played by actor Daniel Craig) wore in 2006's relaunch of the franchise, Casino Royale. (See the image above for proof.)

To celebrate Craig's final film as Bond, No Time to Die, Ian Fleming's overwhelming influence, and the spy's favorite shirt (although, admittedly, he was largely Fleming's avatar), Sunspel has dropped an entire collection with the author's estate — one filled with Sea Island cotton polos, dress shirts, sweaters and sweatshirts. Now, for a pretty penny, you too can don Bond's go-to attire, which formed a "wardrobe as discreet as his personality," Fleming once wrote.

Shop Sunspel's The Ian Fleming Collection