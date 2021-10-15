16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

A watch for the blind, reproduced Lee Rider jeans and much more.
Let's get the weekend started with a dose of drops from the worlds of both style and watches. If you're looking forward to some travel, check out Montblanc's new collab duffle with Public School New York. Pair it with matching black leather Chelsea boots from Koio. Don't miss Buck Mason's Rider Jacket in full grain blue suede or the Seiko dive watches with dials inspired by turtle shells. Find all that, a watch for the blind, perfectly baggy jeans and more in this week's release roundup.
Presented by Vollebak
The first field jacket was designed during World War II as part of the standard-issue combat uniform. Today, it is more commonly recognized as a jacket that can be worn anywhere — from a freezing tundra to a humid jungle. Vollebak was inspired to create a jacket of its own that could work anywhere on the planet. The result? The Planet Earth Jacket. Coated with a combination of beeswax and paraffin wax, the jacket has a perfect balance of softness and weather resistance. The more you wear it, the more it takes the shape of your body, so no two Planet Earth Jackets will ever be exactly the same. It's lined with an ultra-tough Cordura, which means it’s highly durable and abrasion-resistant, but smooth to the touch and feels soft next to your skin. With nine pockets, this jacket will handle all of your EDC essentials in addition to the weather.
Price: $795
We'll say it again: you can't get more style for the money than what the Q Timex collection offers. The first Falcon Eye model in two-tone gold and steel with a blue dial was utterly stunning for tis price, and now you've got a relatively toned down option with a similarly simmering dial in green.
Price: $179
I'm anti-unnecessary collabs. I'm into cool, unexpected ones (from companies within the same industry, typically). Like Brain Dead and Asics. They made this new shoe, the Trabuco Max, which looks like its made from the skin of several different types of extraterrestrial life. It's a spooky season running sneaker.
Price: $160
Eone is like no other watch: it's made to tell time tactilely for the blind — but it also happens to offer a visually striking design and conversation starter. The basic concept is already incredibly original, but a new model now offers even more interest with interchangeable faces, including some very attractive, almost guilloche-like textures.
Price: TBD
Japanese reproductions brand TOYS McCOY dropped its own ode to Lee's Rider Jeans, the brand's most popular style. (Think: what the 501s are to Levi's, but to Lee.) They're true to the original, all the way through the back patch. But they're all TOYS: the patch says TOYS McCOY and so do the inside tags.
Price: $265
Big crown, big date — the Oris ProPilot has always been big on tool-watch vibes, and now it's getting a bronze version that'll patina with wear and look ever more rugged.
Price: $2,200
LA-based eyewear brand Akila dropped two new styles this week, an optical pair called Kaya and these Ares sunglasses. Sure, summer's gone but that doesn't mean the sun's disappeared. And they're plenty light enough to be worn on overcoats days and into buildings — if you have celebrity-in-an-airport-level confidence.
Price: $140
Now, with diamonds! One of our favorite vintage reissues of recent years has always been versatile and not necessarily gender-specific, but a new version with diamonds and mother-of-pearl takes it in a decidedly feminine direction. Not that you can't wear one no matter what your gender.
Price: $13,00
A part of Buck Mason's Limited Release line, this Indigo-colored Suede Rider Jacket could pass for vintage. But the archival, tucked-away-in-the-museum kind. Simply put, it's classic and luxurious — it should be for the hefty chunk of change they're asking for it.
Price: $695
High-end independent watchmaker Urwerk's UR-110 watch has been around since 2011, but the line is finally being retired with one last model. It's the same crazy watch, but as a one-off piece in titanium and featuring "bakelite" for its bezel. It'll be auctioned off via the brand's website with most proceeds going to the Swiss Red Cross.
Price: For auction
NYC label Fried Rice dropped this funky, metallic olive utility vest. It's covered in corduroy, selvage and duck canvas pockets, all of which are real. There's also a hidden hood in the collar.
Replacing a watch's seconds hand with intentionally pixelated-looking art has put the French company Seconde/Seconde on the horological map. It's controversial, but it turns out rather popular, too, as this sold-out collaboration on Nivada's Depthmaster shows. Here, it's a pixelated jellyfish (though it looks a bit like an octopus, no?) that kinda fits with the model nicknamed ("Pac Man") due to its distinctive numerals.
Price: $1,257 (sold out)
Moncler's woodsy new men's fragrance comes with a smartphone app. What do you do with it? You control the LED label on the fragrance's bottle. Type out your name, a reminder or a love note (even to yourself; maybe 'you smell great?') and activate the ticker by pressing the front logo; it doubles as a button.
Price: $210
The barrel-like case shape of this famous dive watch has given it the nickname "Turtle," but these new special editions for the US might mark the first time the Seiko is officially using the Turtle language. That's because three new models in different dial colors are all meant to mimic the patterns of a turtle's shell. The watches are part of an announcement that Seiko is partnering with the Oceanic Society on its work protecting endangered sea turtles. Pretty cool, if you ask us.
Price: $750
Best known for its sneakers, Koio dropped a collection of boots this week. It comprises Chelseas, Chukkas and lace-ups, each in three different colorways (two leather and one suede). This is the Trento (aka the Chelsea) in black leather. Expect an RSW-certified leather upper and stacked leather soles.
Price: $348
What even is it? It's a high-end watch winder that's, yes, made to look like a TIE Fighter from the Star Wars movies. If this is your style, or you're just a major Star Wars fan, you might want to check out more from Swiss brand Kross Studio, which makes all kinds of pop culture and sci-fi-inspired horological creations, such as a (manually wound) "Death Star" tourbillon watch.
Price: $2,500
Montblanc and Public School New York — by Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow (the designer spearheading Tom Brady's forthcoming clothing line, BRADY) — dropped a collection of bags and luggage this week. The entire line is made from ECONYL, a sustainable fabric sewn from material waste. There are leather accents and luxe features, but it's environmentally friendly for the most part.
Price: $1,555