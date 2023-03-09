Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Timepiece Is the Ultimate Adventure Companion
3
Kammok's New Sleep System Brings Luxury to Camping
4
The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
5
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The 12 Best Packing Cubes for All Trips

Streamline your pre-trip preparations with these time-saving packing accessories.

By Sean Tirman
collage of different packing cubes
Courtesy

The many minimalists among us will assert that there is really only one right way to pack luggage: efficiently. Thus, one travel accessory most Gear Patrol staffers won’t hit the road without is packing cubes. These mini organizational tools are a low-lift way to keep your bag tidy, they offer some modularity (so you can customize them to the suitcase you're packing) and you can even use them to compartmentalize your travel gear (keeping your travel pants separate from your dress shirts and other travel gear, for instance). Whether you’re packing a hard-sided roller, a duffel or a carry-on backpack, packing cubes streamline the process, so you never have to worry if you packed your extra pair of socks, undies or favorite jacket.

So as the world begins to open back up little by little, here are several highly recommended options that will keep your gear organized and easy to access no matter how long your trip is.

How to Use Packing Cubes (the Right Way)

The truth of the matter is that packing cubes are really not that complicated, and if you just want to stuff and/or shove all your clothes into one, you can do just that. But if you want to maximize their effectiveness, there are a few tips and tricks you might want to follow — and we've outlined them below.

Compartmentalize: There are two schools of thought regarding how to pack in a packing cube. The first is that each cube hosts one type of item — pants in one, shirts in another, socks and underwear in yet another, etc. This can help keep you organized when you travel and will also ensure you're not rooting around in desperate search for a specific garment when the time comes. The other is that you can pack a full day's worth of supplies into a single cube — meaning you'd just have your full outfit in a single bag rather than multiples. We've found that the latter works best for shorter trips and the former works best for longer ones, but you can make that distinction on your own through trial and error.

Roll, Don't Fold: While folding (or hanging) your clothing might work at home in your dresser or closet, you can actually maximize your packing space by rolling your clothes into tight burrito-like rolls. Not only will this allow you to fit more into the same space, but it can help guard against wrinkles just as well, so long as you're cautious and conscientious with your rolling.

Size-Matching: While there are no standardized sizes for packing cubes, you should be careful when choosing which ones to use for which bags. A huge packing cube isn't going to do you much good if it's the same size as your carry-on and your checked luggage will be a pain to manage if you have to stuff 50 different tiny cubes into it. Think of packing your cubes into your suitcase like Tetris — there are lots of possible winning combinations, but you still want to be clever and careful with how you pack them, which sizes you choose and where you put them.

Compress: If your bag has compression straps, we highly recommend using them. They'll help compress your cubes (and clothes) into a smaller area than you might be able to manage yourself, giving you more packing space than you might otherwise expect.

Pitfalls: Packing cubes aren't the end-all-be-all of packing. In fact, it can be risky to use them for all your travel gear. For instance, toiletries probably belong in a waterproof dopp kit instead of a packing cube, as they were designed for things like haircare and skincare products, whereas a packing cube might have a mesh exterior — meaning if you stuff some toothpaste into a packing cube and it bursts, you could end up with toothpaste all over everything in your bag. Use your noggin and you should be fine.

How We Tested

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
collage of packing cubes
Gear Patrol Staff

As you might have expected, the best way to test packing cubes is by, well, packing them — and that's exactly what our testers did. We packed for big international trips, shorter weekend getaways and everything in between. We tested them, in some cases, over the course of months and even years — and all the ones we tested came along on at least one trip. Furthermore, throughout the process, we tested the cubes' capacity, ease of use, durability and even how well they Tetris-ed into place inside our suitcases.

Best Overall
Peak Design Packing Cube Set of 6
Courtesy
$30 AT PEAKDESIGN.COM

  • Versatile and comprehensive
  • Surprisingly good-looking

  • Can't see what's inside
  • Material: 100% recycled 70D nylon/polyester
  • Number of bags: 1-8
  • Size Range: S-M

Peak Design has won over crowds of photographers with its innovative camera accessories and bags. It’s no surprise that when it launched a travel collection that also turned out to be incredible. The Travel Backpack anchors the line, but the under-the-radar winner might be the Packing Cubes. They’re available in two sizes, small and medium, expand and contract with clever zippers to accommodate more or less stuff and include a second compartment for dirties that gets bigger as the ratio of clean to dirty changes. There's also a shoe pouch that's perfect for bringing along footwear.

One other feature our tester loved is the opening mechanism: it uses two zippers on separate tracks divided by a tab you simply pull up for fast access. If our tester could change one thing, however, it would be adding a see-through panel so they could see what's inside each cube without opening them.

    Best Upgrade
    Away The Insider Packing Cubes (Set of 6)
    Courtesy
    $65 AT AWAY

    • Designed for use with popular Away luggage
    • Water resistant
    • Seven available colorways

    • Somewhat expensive
    • Material: Nylon
    • Number of bags: 6
    • Size Range: XS-XL

    These strategically structured cubes from one of our favorite wheeled carry-on luggage brands fit perfectly in Away's luggage — and presumably fit pretty well into any standard-size rolling carry-on. The waterproof nylon exterior keeps clothes free from dust and the mesh top allows you to see everything you packed, so you’re not scrambling to find that one button-up you need for the rehearsal dinner. The cubes come in nine colors, and while this is the priciest option here, you're getting a total of six cubes, the most of any package deal on this list.

      Most Versatile
      OEE Packing Cubes Set of 6
      Courtesy
      $16 AT AMAZON

      • As versatile as they come
      • A whopping 13 size/color options

      • Cheap
      • Material: Nylon
      • Number of bags: 6
      • Size range: S-L

      With a whopping six size options to choose from, OEE takes the cake for most versatile packing cube option. The nylon cubes are washable and water-resistant thanks to YKK zippers and have interior buckles to keep everything in its place. Use these to pack items from toiletries to clothing and everything in between.

        Best Expandable Set
        REI Co-op Expandable Packing Cube Set
        Courtesy
        $45 AT REI

        • Expandable
        • Four unique colorways
        • Made from recycled materials

        • Only three size options
        • Material: Nylon
        • Number of bags: 3
        • Size range: S-L

        Made of ripstop nylon with a DWR (durable water repellent) coating, REI’s three-cube set is as sturdy and reliable as they come. If you’re the fastidious type, the mesh windows are for placing cards listing each cube’s contents. These cubes also feature a compression system similar to that of Peak Design and Eagle Creek, plus user-friendly top and side handles.

          Best Budget Pick
          eBags Classic Packing Cubes 3pc Set
          Courtesy
          Now 15% off
          $17 AT AMAZON

          • Super inexpensive
          • Versatile (many size options)

          • Not the most durable
          • Kind of ugly
          • Material: TechLite Diamond nylon
          • Number of bags: 3
          • Size range: S-L

          These packing cubes come in three sizes and are made from TechLite Diamond nylon. Each has a self-healing zipper, so the bag is guaranteed for its lifetime, which is pretty hard to beat. Mesh top panels remind you what's in each cube, and multiple color options allow you to coordinate with your carry-on — if that's how you roll.

          Our tester actually used these cubes over the course of years, to the point that a couple of them are getting worn out. That is to say: they really love these bags, especially for anyone looking for a reliable, long-lasting budget option.

            Best on Amazon
            Shacke Pak Set of 5 Packing Cubes
            Courtesy
            $22 AT AMAZON

            • Exceptional value proposition
            • Sturdy zippers

            • Not great looking
            • Somewhat bulky
            • Chemical smell
            • Material: Nylon
            • Number of bags: 5
            • Size range: S-XL

            You don’t garner more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon without making something people can count on. And that’s what you get with the Shacke Pak, four durable, differently sized nylon cubes with mesh windows for visibility and x-shaped reinforcements to keep them from squishing or folding during travel — plus a laundry sack for stashing dirty clothes. In short, quite a lot of value for the price.

              Most Rugged
              Mystery Ranch Zoid Packing Cubes
              Courtesy
              $24 AT MYSTERYRANCH.COM

              • Can be purchased individually
              • Super durable
              • Seven colorways

              • Expensive for single bags
              • Material: 210d Hitra Robic nylon
              • Number of bags: 1
              • Size range: S-L

              Mystery Ranch is known for its bomb-proof outdoor items, and its Zoid Packing Cubes continue that trend. Three different sizes (245 cu-in, 505 cu-in and 885 cu-in) mean you don't have to compromise your wardrobe on the go, and lightweight yet durable 210d Hitra Robic nylon and YKK zippers up the hard-working aspects of the packs. The mesh lid provides visibility into the cube, making it simple to grab and go.

              Our tester loves the durability of these cubes, as well as the semi-transparent top panels — which make it easier to discern what's inside of them at-a-glance. However, the fact that each must be bought individually is a big drawback, as it can get pricey fast.

                Best for Organization
                Tumi Double-Sided Packing Cubes
                Courtesy
                $75 AT TUMI.COM

                • Double-sided for better organization

                • Only two sizes available
                • Expensive
                • Material: Nylon
                • Number of bags: 1
                • Size range: M-L

                This nylon packing cube does double duty with dual compartments — and it has a larger brother to expand on its versatility and organizational options. At under half a pound each, Tumi's packing cubes fit everything you need and nothing you don't. The dual compartments make it easy to organize by clothing type or for the cleanliness-conscious, to divide worn and unworn items.

                  Best Ultralight Option
                  Osprey Ultralight Packing Cube Set
                  Courtesy
                  Now 30% off
                  $29 AT OSPREY.COM

                  • Incredibly lightweight

                  • Can't see what's inside when closed
                  • Somewhat small
                  • Material: 40D ripstop nylon
                  • Number of bags: 3
                  • Size range: S-L

                  Anybody that travels a lot can tell you that every ounce makes a difference when it comes to packing. Unfortunately, that means your packing cubes are eating up some of your bag's weight. You can limit that as much as possible, however, with these incredibly lightweight cubes from lauded pack brand Osprey. This three-pack will have you organized and ready to go without costing you too much on weight.

                  If only these packing cubes had a transparent window, they might be perfect, according to our tester. Still, even without that, these are tough contenders for their combination of durability, ultralight weight, and super thin material (which saves on space).

                    Best Luxury Option
                    Leatherology Nested Travel Organizer Trio
                    Courtesy
                    $275 AT LEATHEROLOGY

                    • Beautifully-made
                    • Five colors available

                    • Not vegan/vegetarian friendly
                    • Extremely expensive
                    • Material: Leather
                    • Number of bags: 1 or 3
                    • Size range: S-L

                    As rugged as it can be, nylon isn't for everyone. If you're a fan of the finer things, however, you're not out of luck when it comes to packing cubes. That's because the folks at Leatherology have made this set out of top-grain leather (in your choice of five different handsome colorways). And while they work great in use, they also nest inside one another to make storing them easier when you're not using them.

                      Most Colorful
                      Cotopaxi Cubos Del Dia Travel Cubes - Set of 3
                      $45 AT REI

                      • Made from recycled materials
                      • Good quality to price ratio

                      • Only three sizes
                      • Can't pick your own colorways
                      • Material: Repurposed nylon and mesh
                      • Number of bags: 3
                      • Size range: S-L

                      Cotopaxi has done wonders in using recycled materials that would otherwise be discarded in landfills. And these packing cubes are prime examples of just that. Made from nylon and mesh, albeit recycled, they're just as tough and capable as any of the others on our list. Plus, they come in vibrant, unique colorways — no two are exactly the same. The only downside: you can't pick your colors. You get what you get.

                      Most Available Colorways
                      Calpak Packing Cubes 5-Piece Set
                      $68 AT CALPAK

                      • Available in single, duo, trio, and quintet sets
                      • 14 colorways to choose from

                      • A little expensive compared to others
                      • Polyester isn't the best material
                      • Material: Polyester
                      • Number of bags: 1-5
                      • Size range: XS-L

                      With a whopping 14 different colorways (including some sold-out special editions), Calpak's packing cubes come in more available styles than just about any others on our list. And while we don't love polyester (especially when nylon is an option elsewhere for comparable prices), these cubes are so versatile and stylish its hard not to love them, especially for anyone who puts style at the top of their list of gear wants.

                      More Luggage
                      style
                      Gear Patrol
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      More From Buying Guides
                      The Best Watches to Wear When Traveling
                      Aviators Are an Iconic Style with Rich History
                      Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
                      The Best Motorcycle Goggles You Can Buy
                      Reach New Heights with These High-Top Sneakers
                      The Best Accessories for Your Sonos Speakers
                      The Best Chukka Boots You Can Buy
                      The Complete Sonos Buying Guide (Updated for 2023)
                      The Best Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds
                      The 10 Best Camping Chairs for Comfier Camping
                      The Complete Guide to Cake Motorcycles