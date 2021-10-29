Today's Top Stories
It's Not Too Late to Shop the New Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Collection

The collab sold out quickly on Aimé Leon Dore's site. It's secretly live on Woolrich's, too.

woolrich aimé de leon collection
Courtesy

The fourth installment an ongoing collaboration between NYC brand Aimé Leon Dore — owned by soon-to-be New Balance Made in USA Creative Director, Teddy Santis — and Pennsylvania-born outdoors brand, Woolrich, which is technically the oldest outerwear brand in America, arrived today...and sold out fast. It featured colorful outerwear, quilted pants, graphic sweaters, woolen accessories and more. Lots of must-cops. I'm sad I missed out. If you navigate your way to ALD site's now, there are bits and pieces of the popular release left, but most of it is long gone.

For good reason, though. We predicted it would break the Internet, or at least its own site. But there's a not-so-secret — though honestly not that secret — way to shop the entire collection still. 95-percent of it is available in Woolrich's online store. Sure, some of the stuff remains exclusive to ALD — a few different colors of the bucket hat, one or two jackets and some accessories — but the bulk of the launch lives on. Again though, probably not for long — act fast if you liked what you saw but couldn't get your info entered fast enough to order it.

Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Aleutian Vest
Woolrich
$725 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Waxed Duster
Woolrich
$925 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Terrain Pants
Woolrich
$550 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Flannel Jacket
Woolrich
$495 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Sweater
Woolrich
$495 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Terrain Jacket
Woolrich
$650 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Camouflage Bucket Hat
Woolrich
$125 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Brown Bear Hoodie
Woolrich
$225 AT WOOLRICH
Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Archive Shell Jacket
Woolrich
$725 AT WOOLRICH
