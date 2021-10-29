It's Not Too Late to Shop the New Aimé Leon Dore x Woolrich Collection

The fourth installment an ongoing collaboration between NYC brand Aimé Leon Dore — owned by soon-to-be New Balance Made in USA Creative Director, Teddy Santis — and Pennsylvania-born outdoors brand, Woolrich, which is technically the oldest outerwear brand in America, arrived today...and sold out fast. It featured colorful outerwear, quilted pants, graphic sweaters, woolen accessories and more. Lots of must-cops. I'm sad I missed out. If you navigate your way to ALD site's now, there are bits and pieces of the popular release left, but most of it is long gone.

For good reason, though. We predicted it would break the Internet, or at least its own site. But there's a not-so-secret — though honestly not that secret — way to shop the entire collection still. 95-percent of it is available in Woolrich's online store. Sure, some of the stuff remains exclusive to ALD — a few different colors of the bucket hat, one or two jackets and some accessories — but the bulk of the launch lives on. Again though, probably not for long — act fast if you liked what you saw but couldn't get your info entered fast enough to order it.

SHOP NOW