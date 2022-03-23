Woolrich Just Went Full GORP With Its New Collection

Woolrich opened its first mill in 1830. By 1850, it had developed a signature product: the Buffalo Check Shirt. In the nearly 175 years since, Woolrich has cemented itself as the premier — possibly even original — American outdoor brand. As such, it's always looked classically American. The Buffalo Check became so popular people would pair it together, creating an all-plaid ensemble they'd eventually dub the "Pennsylvania Tuxedo."

But in 2018, Woolrich introduced its outdoor collection, a catalog of Japan-designed goods that meant to better suit the the habits of folks taking to the outdoors today. It was all a bit GORP-y, even before that trend had fully taken hold. There were lightweight shell jackets, hiker shorts and backpacks. Fast forward three years, and another Woolrich outdoor collection is here, this time under the Woolrich Outdoor Label.

The limited edition release covers clothing designed for bike riding, camping, fishing and hiking. Most of it is moisture-wicking; a lot of it packs down into itself; it's all more modern than what Woolrich is usually known for, even if the brand has always been luxurious. It's a dive head first into the GORP trend, which they hint at by calling this a collection intended for folks living "hybrid" lifestyles. I guess that just means people that go outside. That's you, right?

Shop: Woolrich Outdoor Label SS22