The Best Vests for a More Versatile Wardrobe

Ah, the vest, a garment nearly killed by fashion-deprived finance types. You know the meme: the Midtown Uniform, comprising a button-down, a vest overtop and slacks to complete the fit. Like red hats, flat-pile fleece vests will never be the same; they're forever tarnished, spoiled by their abundance (and an unsavory affiliation with the well-to-do).

How to Pick the Right Vest

There are a bunch of styles you could consider; ones that won't make you shitposter (a term for those that post these memes) prey. These trade the straight shape of (usually) Patagonia vests for volume, whether through quilting, down or exterior texture, like corduroy, wool, suede, sherpa or tin cloth. Plus, these will actually keep you warm because a handful are insulated while others are made from materials more renowned for their warmth retention. Simply put, you need one of these and not one of those, if that makes sense. Find what exactly we're talking about below.

How to Style a Vest

According to designer Todd Snyder, the vest is "Swiss Army Knife of outerwear," he says. "You can layer it over a sweater or under a coat, and having freedom of movement is a great thing especially on days when you’re working outside or commuting by bike."

The versatility makes the vest great for city and country folks, whether they barely need a coat or need two. Plus, since there are a number of styles to choose from — puffer vests, compact puffer vests, wool vests and so on and so forth — there are seemingly limitless options for every personal style.