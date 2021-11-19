14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Tough canvas bags, aviation watches, a couple of surprising collabs and more.
Whether you're looking ahead to holiday gifting or just want to get in a weekend mood by browsing the latest drops, we've got the goods: Watches from Bremont, Breitling and Bell & Ross bring a generalized aviation theme to this week's releases, and there are a couple of rather unexpected timepieces in there too (see G-Shock and Isotope). Bags are on the agenda, as well, with backpacks, crossbody bags, a sleek canvas tote from Joshu+Vela and a waxed canvas briefcase from Billykirk. You'll find all that, a swanky suede western shirt, Phaidon's new men's fashion book to help you make sense of it all and more in our roundup below.
Eone designs products that are not only cool, but push for more inclusion and accessibility. The Bradley Element Black is one of Eone's top sellers and features a three-dimensional surface for the watch face. The timepiece is named after former naval officer Bradley Snyder, who became blind defusing bombs in Afghanistan and has since gone on to win multiple gold and silver medals in the 2012, 2016 and 2021 Paralympic Games. The Bradley features raised hour markers that allow you to feel the time by touch. The aesthetics of the Element's face are inspired by brutalist architecture and make touch-time-telling easier with its topographic features. The redesigned case is engineered from highly durable, scratch-resistant 316L steel while the face is made from PVD-coated ceramic, adding an extra level of durability making it a great everyday watch.
Price: $350
Bremont's new Broadsword Jet celebrates a Silver Armed Forces Covenant award bestowed up on them by the UK government. With a jet-black execution but enlivened and legible thanks to gold accents, it's available to civilians, too, but can only be purchased online.
Price: $3,795
San Francisco bag brand Joshuvela's new tote, the Palermo, is built from 24-ounce cotton canvas with a 10-ounce cotton canvas liner. There are six pockets on the inside and all of the trim is vegetable-tanned Italian leather. It's luxe while retaining an air of simplicity.
Price: $298
Building on the success of its very cool Avi Ref. 765 1953 Re-Edition, Breitling has taken the basic concept of its Clasic Avi collection and supersized it with its new Super Avi line. Growing 5mm to an intimidating 46mm, they come in five variations with themes inspired by historic aircraft.
Price: $10,100-$10,250 ($23,650 in gold)
A part of the Better Together Capsule, a collaboration with Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats designed to benefit the former's non-profit, The Marigold Project, this Espresso Suede Western Shirt fuses a timeless silhouette to luxe materials.
Price: $698
Celebrating its 15th anniversary, apparel and gear maker Tanner Goods teamed up with Los Angeles-based watchmaker Weiss on a special edition watch. It's got a cream-colored dial sporting the Tanner Goods logo in its seconds subdial at 6 o'clock in a manner somewhat reminiscent of vintage dual-branded watches.
Price: $1,600
Pleasures channels the angst of adolescence for this collab backpack with Eastpak, which comes decorated in a dozen patches, illustrations and other add-ons.
Price: $90
At Panerai, size matters. But what's bold and what's wearable is all relative, and so for the slimmer-wristed or those who simply prefer such sizes, Panerai is introducing new 40mm-diameter models in its iconic Luminor Marina collection. With black, white and blue dial options, it's only 100m water-resistant but should provide the Panerai experience you're looking for.
Price: $7,100
Edited, compiled and introduced by the WSJ's Jacob Gallagher, Phaidon's The Men's Fashion Book lists the 500 most important names in men's fashion, both past and present. Spanning "130 designers, 100 brands, 70 icons, 40 photographers, 40 footwear and accessory designers, 30 retailers, 25 stylists, editors, and writers, 20 tailors, 15 publications, 15 models, and 10 illustrators, as well as art directors, influencers, milliners, and textile designers," it's a great gift for amateurs and aficionados alike.
Price: $72
British watchmaker Isotope teamed up with design publication COOL HUNTING on an eye-catching limited-edition version of an already unconventional watch. 10% of sales will benefit the Miles4Migrants charity.
Price: $1,254
District Vision's Karuna tee depicts a winding river ascending into the sun, a metaphor for the brand's inner peace messaging. Each one is made in LA from 50-percent recycled cotton and 50-percent BCI certified cotton, which promises it went through processes that are better for the environment exclusively.
Price: $80
G-Shock is doing some cool things with materials and ion plating, offering visual effects not often seen or attempted before on watches. The latest in its MT-G series of higher-end watches is awash with colors, combining plated elements in bright hues with a carbon bezel laminated with colored glass fibers. The particular pallet for this model is based on the sandstone in Antelope Canyon, Arizona.
Price: $1,150
This Sealand Crossbody Bag is big enough to carry your EDC, like a phone, wallet and a few keys — plus AirPods and a vaccine card. The bag is water repellent, too, which means your valuables won't get wet.
Price: $45
The BR 05 is Bell & Ross's take on the integrated-bracelet sport watch. It perhaps looks best, however, as a chronograph — its new White Hawk version sports a stark white dial.
Price: $6,600
Billykirk's No. 237 Briefcase was recently redesigned to be bigger, feature leather handles and have brass feet so it stands upright on its own. Ultimately, these tweaks turned a bag we already loved into a bag we really, really love.
Price: $725