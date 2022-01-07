Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
9 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Artful sweaters, wild fleeces, "pre-faded" watches and much more.
New year, same deal: Each week we deliver not all of the week's releases from both the style and watch worlds, but only the items we liked most, which is why you'll find one-off sneakers, limited-edition watches, esoteric sweaters and watches with pre-faded bezels. But, rest assured you can buy every item you see below — and you should, if your budget allows.
Available really only in Japan, this upgraded New Balance ML725H comes with olive-colored paneling, pops of brown and an obvious white outsole.
Price: ¥12,500
Grand Seiko's U.S.-exclusive Seasons collection began with four watches in 2019. The brand has continued to fill out the line with the 24 sub-seasons that the Japanese language names, and the latest two such models are said to reference late autumn frost (but their bluish dials will feel appropriately icy in this frigid January). One features a hi-beat automatic movement, and the other is a Spring Drive model.
Price: $6,000-$6,900
This sweater is just one of several pieces Creature World (aka visual artist Danny Cole) and Advisry (Keith Herron) launched this week. They collaborated on a collection filled with the former's drawn faces: T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, fleeces and, obviously, sweaters, too.
Price: $180
The Solar Marine is a handsome and affordable, solar-charging dive watch that comes in a couple of variations. It's just part of the brand's newly announced 2022 lineup that's available for pre-order now and shipping in June or July.
Price: $421+
Welcome the year of the tiger with this cap by Ampal Creative, which uses a reference to a patch pulled from a vintage souvenir jacket from Vietnam. It's finished with retro duck camo on the bill and inside the hat itself.
Price: $40
Hypebeast's first official watch release is a collaboration with Timex. This version of the retro-inspired M69 watch features a Japanese automatic movement, "Hypebeast" on the dial and a bicolored bezel with a "fuscia" hue meant to reference the way vintage watches's colors fade and patina. It'll be available to order from January 12, 9am, EST.
Price: $299
Manastash's archival fleece comes cut from windproof polar polyester and printed with an all-over graphic from a few seasons ago. It's warm and practical yet plenty of fun.
Price: $335
Zodiac teamed up with Huckberry to launch a very cool limited edition of the Super Sea Wolf 53 Skin dive watch with a deep green dial said to reference undersea kelp forests. Only 82 examples were made — and they promptly sold out.
Price: $1,095 (sold out)
I wouldn't want my suitcase to be patterned like this, but a loud bag you can tuck inside? Yes — definitely. Plus, this zip-closure pouch can be packed pretty full.
Price: $66
A part of Aimé Leon Dore and Drake's latest collab, these jogging bottoms embrace the new neutrals trend in loungewear but in a luxe way. I mean, it's Drake's. There are ties at each hem, and around the waist, two back pockets and an embroidered drawing on the hip.
Price: $195