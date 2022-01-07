Today's Top Stories
9 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Artful sweaters, wild fleeces, "pre-faded" watches and much more.

style
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

New year, same deal: Each week we deliver not all of the week's releases from both the style and watch worlds, but only the items we liked most, which is why you'll find one-off sneakers, limited-edition watches, esoteric sweaters and watches with pre-faded bezels. But, rest assured you can buy every item you see below — and you should, if your budget allows.

New Balance ML725H
style
Courtesy

Available really only in Japan, this upgraded New Balance ML725H comes with olive-colored paneling, pops of brown and an obvious white outsole.

Price: ¥12,500

SHOP NOW

Grand Seiko Seasons Soko Frost Watches
style
Courtesy

Grand Seiko's U.S.-exclusive Seasons collection began with four watches in 2019. The brand has continued to fill out the line with the 24 sub-seasons that the Japanese language names, and the latest two such models are said to reference late autumn frost (but their bluish dials will feel appropriately icy in this frigid January). One features a hi-beat automatic movement, and the other is a Spring Drive model.

Price: $6,000-$6,900

LEARN MORE

Creature World x Advisry Thermal Sweater
style
Courtesy

This sweater is just one of several pieces Creature World (aka visual artist Danny Cole) and Advisry (Keith Herron) launched this week. They collaborated on a collection filled with the former's drawn faces: T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, fleeces and, obviously, sweaters, too.

Price: $180

SHOP NOW

Lumtec Solar Marine Watch
style
Courtesy

The Solar Marine is a handsome and affordable, solar-charging dive watch that comes in a couple of variations. It's just part of the brand's newly announced 2022 lineup that's available for pre-order now and shipping in June or July.

Price: $421+

SHOP NOW

The Ampal Tiger I Hat
style
Courtesy

Welcome the year of the tiger with this cap by Ampal Creative, which uses a reference to a patch pulled from a vintage souvenir jacket from Vietnam. It's finished with retro duck camo on the bill and inside the hat itself.

Price: $40

SHOP NOW

Timex x Hypebeast M79 Automatic Watch
watch
Courtesy

Hypebeast's first official watch release is a collaboration with Timex. This version of the retro-inspired M69 watch features a Japanese automatic movement, "Hypebeast" on the dial and a bicolored bezel with a "fuscia" hue meant to reference the way vintage watches's colors fade and patina. It'll be available to order from January 12, 9am, EST.

Price: $299

SHOP NOW

Manastash Archive Gorilla Fleece
style
Courtesy

Manastash's archival fleece comes cut from windproof polar polyester and printed with an all-over graphic from a few seasons ago. It's warm and practical yet plenty of fun.

Price: $335

SHOP NOW

Zodiac x Huckberry Super Sea Wolf 53 Skin "Kelp Forest" Watch
watch
Courtesy

Zodiac teamed up with Huckberry to launch a very cool limited edition of the Super Sea Wolf 53 Skin dive watch with a deep green dial said to reference undersea kelp forests. Only 82 examples were made — and they promptly sold out.

Price: $1,095 (sold out)

LEARN MORE

Loyal Stricklin' Dylan Zip Pouch
style
Courtesy

I wouldn't want my suitcase to be patterned like this, but a loud bag you can tuck inside? Yes — definitely. Plus, this zip-closure pouch can be packed pretty full.

Price: $66

SHOP NOW

Aimé Leon Dore x Drake's Jogging Bottoms
style
Courtesy

A part of Aimé Leon Dore and Drake's latest collab, these jogging bottoms embrace the new neutrals trend in loungewear but in a luxe way. I mean, it's Drake's. There are ties at each hem, and around the waist, two back pockets and an embroidered drawing on the hip.

Price: $195

SHOP NOW

