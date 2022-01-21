Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
A watch without indices, harris tweed hats, a luxe leather jacket and much more.
We've (nearly, don't blow it) reached the 22nd day of 2022. How're things so far? A lot has happened in the worlds of style and watches: big new debuts, surprising collabs, a few flops and, honestly, too much more to even mention. But we've rounded up the best of this week, as we always do every Friday. From a stark black watch without indices to a Korean co-branded backpack, harris tweed hats to a watch made with ocean plastics, these are the releases worth reading about.
Four new watches from the famously minimalist Italian brand Unimatic might at first appear to simply double down on minimalism with dials free even of indices. The brand's U1 and U2 collections each get two versions with black coating or bare steel, but they represent more than aesthetic updates: the cases are slimmed down to 11.6mm and carry Swiss automatic movements inside.
Price: ~$830-$1,145
Bodega collaborated with New Era on three tweed baseball caps, two for cities where the store has locations and a third celebrating the material itself.
Price: TBD
Sporty new Spring Drive chronograph and GMT watches celebrate 15 and 20 years, respectively, since Grand Seiko first introduced these movements. A cool, wintery colorway, typically awesome textured dials, useful functionality and impressive technology make these limited editions some of our recent favorites from the brand's Sport collection.
Price: $7,300 ($11,000 for the chronograph)
This Arc'teryx style isn't new, no, but the color — called Vitality — is. Score one of the hottest items of the last 12 months in a totally new tone.
Price: $399
Here's something you don't see every day: It's a watch with a plastic case and a Swiss automatic movement inside. Not only that, but it's made from recycled ocean plastic by fashion label Tom Ford. It's got talking points, you have to give it that. It joins the brand's growing watch collections and adds a sporty, dive-style (100m water-resistant) option in a range of strap and case color combinations.
Price: $1,495
Your sweats should have structure! That's my own belief but clearly Richer Poorer's, too. Their new terry chore coat comes with tailored shoulders, a substantial collar and rivet-reinforced pockets.
Price: $148
Ressence watches use a satellite system to create a dial that itself turns and uses an oil-filled case to create an effect unlike any watch you've seen before. A new monochromatic version in titanium takes the sleekness factor up a notch.
Price: ~$39,875
Two versions of Mister Freedom's Ranch Blouse arrived at Standard & Strange this week, the "Randall," the natural leather seen here, and "Ringo," a rich black version. As S&S explains in its product listing, this jacket's much more than a riff on an original. It combines shapes and features from a few different storied styles, creating its own unique silhouette.
Price: $1,200
Salt Lake City, Utah-born and -based backpack company Gregory, which has a surprisingly large following in Korea, worked with Seoul-based streetwear brand thisisneverthat on a custom daypack designed with a hard-wearing Cordura exterior, ergo shoulder straps and a co-branded logo tag.
Price: $209
Gerald Genta's eponymous brand is owned by Bulgari, but the famous late designer (whose middle name was Charles) started another eponymous brand that continues to independently produce his original watch designs. With all the buzz and enthusiasm around watches he designed like the Royal Oak, Nautilus and Octo, these quirky new sport watches from Gerald Charles have an interesting look and connection to a superstar designer.
Price: $17,600
Part of an official collection dedicated to art-rock band DEVO, this T-shirt presents a photo of the group as art itself. Super-fan or not, the shirt's cool.
Price: $48