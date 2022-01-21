11 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

We've (nearly, don't blow it) reached the 22nd day of 2022. How're things so far? A lot has happened in the worlds of style and watches: big new debuts, surprising collabs, a few flops and, honestly, too much more to even mention. But we've rounded up the best of this week, as we always do every Friday. From a stark black watch without indices to a Korean co-branded backpack, harris tweed hats to a watch made with ocean plastics, these are the releases worth reading about.