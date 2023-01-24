Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Corduroy Pants Are Soft Yet Stylish

Every corduroy pant worth considering right now, from the quintessential to the frivolous and everything in-between.

By Evan Malachosky and Gerald Ortiz
collage of three corduroy pants
Courtesy

The cooler parts of the year might be the best to break in a brand new double-fried crispy pair of raw denim jeans, but why suffer? Instead, leave the crunchy bits to the dead leaves and dried trees and slip into something a little more comfortable. We're talking about a pair of velvety, ultra-soft corduroy pants.

History of Corduroy

Corduroy stems from ancient Egypt, in a small town near Cairo called Al-Fustat. Despite its signature ridged finish, corduroy was originally smooth. Then, it was a thick, sturdy fabric woven from a warp of linen and a weft of cotton. The result was a dense “pile” (like on a carpet), and in the intervening years since this weave has yielded two types of commonly used materials: velvet and corduroy. As you probably know, the latter comes with a textured surface of long ridges, known as wales. As such there can be thick fat “wide wale” corduroy or more subtle, slimmer wale ones.

Understanding Wales

It's common to see 14- or 16-wale corduroy. But what does "wale" even mean? 14-wale corduroy means there are 14 ridges per inch. The fewer ridges, the more durable the fabric. The more wales, the finer the fabric.

When to Wear Corduroy Pants

They're ideal for nippy weather, thanks to the cords or "wales" woven into the fabric. Those are made by inserting yarns into the fabric from the backside. The yarns stand up through the right side of the fabric and are then shorn, resulting in the hairy piles of cords (or velvet) on the surface. That does two things: the piles are able to trap heat better, making them great for cooler weather, and; it makes the fabric more durable.

No wonder it's often been seen in winter workwear garments like chore coats and heavy pants. These piles are able to trap heat, making them ideal for colder months. "But that's it," Todd Snyder Chief Product Officer Alejandro Rhett says, unless it's a pair of corduroy shorts — like vintage OP corduroy shorts.

The Best Corduroy Pants for Men

Whether you want a pair for the durability, the rustic aesthetics or the touch, the feel of corduroy, now is the ideal time. We've put together the best options out there right now.

      Best Overall Corduroy Pants
      Flint and Tinder 365 Corduroy Pant
      Now 41% off
      $70 AT HUCKBERRY

      Splitting the difference between jeans and chinos, Flint and Tinder's 365 cords are true to the name. The mid-wale, mid-weight eight ounce corduroy fabric is perfect for wearing all year long. It uses 98 percent cotton and two percent spandex — just enough to feel the difference without reclassifying them as corduroy yoga pants.

      Best Upgrade Corduroy Pants
      Sid Mashburn Slim Straight 5-Pocket Pant
      $150 AT SHOPMASHBURN.COM

      Sid Mashburn's super-soft corduroy pants are built like your favorite pair of jeans: they're straight-fitting, feature five pockets and a button fly. They come in a number of colors and a ton of sizes — just go up one from your usual jean size.

      Best Affordable Corduroy Pants
      L.L. Bean Stretch Country Corduroy Pants
      $65 AT L.L.BEAN

      When you think of a pair of cords, this is the picture that comes to mind. Slanted hand pockets, welted rear pockets, flat front. Ya know, chinos — but in corduroy. L.L. Bean's shoot straight down the middle and are as classic as it gets. They're made with a middle-of-the-cord 11-wale that's great for fall, early winter, and even for spring. They've got a smidge of stretch and even come with a lined waistband and curtain for extra durability — a detail you won't find even on cords above this price point.

      Best Corduroy Pants to Wear with a Suit
      Buck Mason High-Ridge Cord Carry-On Ford Standard Pant
      Courtesy
      $148 AT BUCK MASON

      Buck Mason's Carry-On Ford Standard Pant matches the brand's corduroy suit jacket, a combined set that is said to be wrinkle resistant, easy to pack and mindless to put on — but in a good way. It's not hard to find a T-shirt that fits underneath, and the dark blue colorway can go with black or brown shoes (or even sneakers).

      Best Drawstring Corduroy Pants
      Faherty Drawstring Corduroy Pant
      Now 41% off
      $99 AT FAHERTYBRAND.COM

      Corduroy pants are typically comfortable to begin with, but with a drawstring waist? They're even better. These work well for casual outfits that emphasis comfort over formality.

      Best Corduroy Pants Under $100
      Everlane The Straight Fit Corduroy Pant
      Courtesy
      Now 40% off
      $59 AT EVERLANE

      Everlane's simple, straight-fitting corduroy pant works a number of ways. It has slanted pockets so you could dress it up, and the flattering fit helps it work with a tailored top. But you could totally wear these with a simple sweatshirt or even just an Oxford. It's versatile, warm and surprisingly durable, too.

      Taylor Stitch The Slim All Day Cord Pant
      Courtesy
      $128 AT HUCKBERRY

      Dubbed Midnight, this limited edition Taylor Stitch All Day Cord Pant is super dark, but by no means limiting. It's 99 percent cotton, 1 percent elastane, durable and yet comfy. You can wear these to work, around the house or to a dark bar — the world is yours (in these corded trousers).

      Best Corduroy Pant for Summer
      Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Pants
      Now 49% off
      $70 AT OUTERKNOWN

      Outerknown's Seventyseven Cord Utility Pants are inspired by the '70s. They have classic utility pockets, a flat waist and a silhouette that tapers through the leg. They're also crafted from lightweight 16-wale corduroy so they'll be comfortable no matter the season.

      Best Dressed-Up Corduroy Pants
      Drake's Mid-Wale Corduroy Flat Front Trouser
      $595 AT DRAKES.COM

      These relaxed-fit pants are made in Italy and feature button side tabs and a zip fly. Blending the boundary between tailoring and workwear, they have a full leg and high rise, along with single pleats. They’re available in sizes 28 to 38 and come in three classic colors.

      Best Corduroy Traveler Pant
      Banana Republic Slim Traveler Corduroy Pant
      $100 AT BANANA REPUBLIC

      The Slim Traveler Corduroy Pants come in seven colors and with 1 percent elastane embedded into the otherwise cotton construction. That makes these pants stretchy, soft and comfortable even on long haul flights. It's not that corduroy is naturally uncomfortable, but added softness never hurt.

      Best Mall Buy Corduroy Pants
      J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Corduroy Pant
      Courtesy
      $88 AT J CREW

      J.Crew applied its popular chino pant shape, the 770, to a new material: corduroy. These fit straight through the hips, thighs and legs, with five pockets and an appropriate amount of give, courtesy of elastane.

      Best Everyday Corduroy Pants
      Patagonia Organic Cotton Corduroy Jeans
      Courtesy
      $89 AT PATAGONIA

      If you see a pair of corduroy pants out in public, they're probably these. I'd be willing to bet on it. They're ubiquitous, and for good reason. Patagonia makes them from 100 percent organic cotton in a fair trade factory. You can pick from two lengths and a bunch of waist sizes.

      More Pants for Men
      corduroy pants
      The Taylor Stitch Camp Pant, Photo: Taylor Stitch
