14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Fresh Adidas sneakers, a titanium field watch, linen shirts for spring and much more.
It's been quite a week in style and watches. Hundreds of timepieces were released over the last week or so at Watches & Wonders Geneva from Rolex, Tudor, Patek Philippe and others, and you can check them out for even more horological satiety right here. But there were yet additional cool and affordable watches this week, and you'll find them below along with some hot sneaker drops from Adidas, a double-breasted jacket with matching pleated trousers from Sunspel, a fresh hoodie from Manresa and much more.
The Equipment Support 93 is an existing silhouette made over by Round Two founder Sean Wotherspoon. It features lots and lots of colors, but the white midsole and white laces somehow tame the total package. It's well worth an inspection up close.
Price: $180
We love the Hamilton Khaki Field. We love titanium. And we love a 38mm watch, especially a field watch, for which that diameter feels rather appropriate. The Khaki Field now comes in that size and material with three great-looking new variations including this pistachio-green. There are different colorways for new 42mm versions as well.
Price: $895-$945
This collab sneaker looks rather simple, and it is, but it's a covetable iteration nonetheless. It's the signature sneaker of skateboarder Jason Dill. He added a gold-foil signature to the tongue, a translucent outsole and full-grain white leather uppers.
Price: $85
The newest generation of TAG Heuer's Connected smartwatch comes with all kinds of upgrades and features especially made for golfers. In addition to tracking your swings and other features, it's got a strikingly sporty look with crisp straps and a range of golf-related faces available.
Price: $2,650
Drôle de Monsieur teed up this collaboration just in time for golf season. The brand transformed the Paraboot Thiers into a golf shoe by changing the colors of the panels, improving the materials and adding a ridged outsole.
Price: TBD (out April 8th)
Supplier of watches to militaries, Marathon is also supplying J. Crew with a limited-edition version of its Pilot's Navigator watch. It's got a purposeful-looking but quirkily asymmetrical case made of a fibershell composite and colored sandy-tan, and it's matched to a pale tangerine dial. Only 500 examples will be made.
Price: $425
Have a few swanky summer weddings to attend? Try out Sunspel's new collaborative suit separates done in partnership with London brand Casely-Hayford, which was founded by Charlie Casley-Hayford and his late father, Joe Casely-Hayford, in 2009. The suit itself is unstructured, soft and superior to many of the stuffy sets you'll find in big box stores (for the same price).
Price: $750 + $425
You know all those scales you might find on a watch dial or bezel, for timing speed, heart rate, etc.? Well this chronograph has, like, all of 'em. Almost. Aside from being ostensibly useful, it results in a colorful look reminiscent of something like the Mido "Rainbow Diver," but it's made even more visually striking paired to the brand's signature 42mm square case done up in solid black.
Price: $5,800
It's time to ready your warm weather wardrobe. Dandy Del Mar's new linen shirt is a smart addition. It's lightweight, relaxed and a deep, summer-friendly red.
Price: $119
Happiness isn't an on and off switch, but Adsum's new graphic tee reminds you that your attitude has a lot to do with your outlook. "Pick a side," it says.
Price: $70
Matt McCormick, along with being a fine artist, is a tattooer. His new book, Head to the Country, catalogs his ink works.
Price: $50
Yema's got a new diver. The French brand is best know for its Superman dive watch, but the new Meangraf Sous-Marine builds on its vintage-reissue Meangraf quartz chronograph. This model however is time-only, made for diving and powered by an automatic movement.
Price: $999
Citizen is following up on its bid from last year to enter the market of Swiss luxury automatic watches. With an impressive movement developed with the Swiss company La Joux-Perret (which Citizen owns) inside, this new model is inspired by Japanese armor and features a bezel made from zirconia ceramic.
Price: TBD