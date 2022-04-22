Adsum's Summer Drop Is Filled with Refreshing Colors

Adsum deserves your attention. The NYC brand has slowly transformed from an upstart label into a bonafide staple, with several core items earning near-cult-favorite status. Curated in a collection the brand calls Classics are long-standing designs like the Site Pant, a technical pant made from stretchy nylon, the Bank Pant, a casual cotton chino with an elasticated waistband, and the Core Logo Hoodie, an inconspicuous, Canada-made sweatshirt with a small logo just above the kangaroo pocket.

With each seasonal collection, though, Adsum adds to its assortment of easy-wearing, all-season items. For Summer 2022, new additions and welcome adjustments to existing designs abound: Both the Shade Short and the Otter Swim Trunk are new. The former, a heavyweight duck canvas short with an internalized belt, mixes a silhouette native to the outdoor industry with a material meant for workwear. The latter represents Adsum's first-ever swim trunk, an achievement they equated to "finally breaking through." It's 100 percent nylon and has a large back patch pocket with an internal zipper compartment.

But there's more than just new shorts in this season's drop. The Breezer is Adsum's attempt at a short-sleeved button-down, but done in a way that's true to the brand's kind of normcore aesthetic. The rest of the collection, though, is filled with the pops of color fans of the brand have come to expect — especially with essentials like the Core Logo Hoodie, which comes in over a half-dozen colors.

There's an adventurous plaid shirt in a pattern Adsum calls "Pistachio," patterned vests and shorts inspired by the way the sun catches a flowing river in the summer months, seasonally bright swim shorts, of course, and a barrage of button-downs in an array of bold colorways. All of these new items, plus the new versions of old favorites, were designed to suit the Sunday activities of actual Adsum employees.

"For some of us at Adsum, we huddle around the TV to watch professional sports, others may tend to horticultural hobbies or tour parts of Manhattan with the day off," the brand wrote in a release. "We all try our hardest to make Sunday a day of rest and leisure, whatever that may be to each one of us. For our Summer collection this idea of rest and leisure during the high summer is what we thread through our clothing design, color choices, and creative direction."

