The Best Dress Pants for Mastering Business Casual

Picking the right pant isn't rocket science. These dress pants make getting ready easy.

By Evan Malachosky
the best dress pants for work, weddings and everywhere else

Dress pants is a broad category. Unlike chinos or jeans, there is no singular definition dictating what they look like, how they fit, how they're made or what they're made of. In fact, the only thing tying the spectrum of options within the dress pants category together is their appropriateness at a wedding or at work or at any other formal get-together. They should work well with your dress shirt, no matter whether it's a standard white one or made from performance fabrics.

What Are Dress Pants?

Like I said, there isn't a single definition for this style. At the bare minimum, they're a step above basic blue jeans or chinos, but separate from suit and tuxedo pants, which are designed to match your chosen jacket. Dress pants, on the other hand, are meant to worn with a dress shirt and dress shoes — two more styles that, although loosely defined as well, are easy to spot when you see them. Together, this outfit works in traditional work environments, at church services, country clubs, conferences, parent-teacher catchups, school concerts, job interviews and so on and so forth.

How Should They Fit?

Although trends will rise and fall around them, your dress pants should never change. They should be properly tailored, not too short but not too long and made from a material that'll never be considered out of style. That means no adornments like branded patterns, drastic pleats or distressing, but they should not be too slim-fitting or too wide. And the break shouldn't be too noticeable.

"'Break’ refers to how much your pant cuffs bend or fold when they come into contact with your shoes," a Spoke London stylist tells us. "If your dress trousers are bunching at the ankles, they’re too long but if they’re getting caught around the calf, they’re too short. With jeans, there can be less of a ‘break’ but with dress pants, the proper inseam leg means there should have only be a slight break."

You can tell a pair of pants don't fit by the fly, too, the stylist explains: "Apart from being a tad embarrassing, if your fly is constantly falling down, especially when you sit down, then your pants are too tight."

What Color Should They Be?

Because you probably won't be matching them with a suit jacket — but maybe a blazer or a sport coat, which are different things, folks — they can be whatever color you'd like, as long as they complement the tops and shoes you already own.

What Should I Wear Them With?

The most traditional way to wear dress pants is with a dress shirt, a tie and dress shoes. But, you could also pull them off with a simple T-shirt, perhaps a polo or even a soft sweater. Since dress pants aren't tied to a matching jacket, what you wear up top is really up to you — and the dress code of the event (or office you're in).

The Best Dress Pants for Men

      Best Overall Dress Pants
      Bonobos Weekday Warrior Dress Pant
      $99 AT BONOBOS

      For its Weekday Warrior Dress Pants, Bonobos mixes the best features from a stretchy adventure bottoms and standard suit pants. This formula yields a pre-creased dress pant that's perfectly plain, and looks far more formal than it feels. A wide array of colors to choose from helps you match them to the shirts you already own, and several fit options help offer personalized sizing.

      Best Upgrade Dress Pants
      Drake's Tropical Wool Flat Front Trouser
      $505 AT DRAKES.COM

      If you look back at what men wore in the 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s, you'd be hard pressed to find skinny-fit pants. They were all what we now call regular-fit or even wide-fit — or sometimes called straight-fit. They had room in the thighs and tapered down toward the ankle. Drake's Herringbone Trousers, seen here in grey, are a lot like these older pants. They're perfectly retro, if you will. Made in Italy from 100 percent wool, these pants are super durable yet plenty luxe. Plus, they can be worn year-round.

      Best budget dress pants
      Uniqlo Smart 2-Way Stretch Pants
      $50 AT UNIQLO

      Uniqlo's softer approach to classic slacks results in a pair of dress pants with two-way stretch, so you'll never feel constricted. There's an elastic waistband, creases on both the front and back and the pants are cropped at the ankle, creating a more modern silhouette.

      Best Everyday Dress Pants
      Todd Snyder Italian Stretch Twill Madison Suit Trouser
      Now 30% off
      $159 AT TODD SNYDER

      You can wear these suit trousers anywhere — and with anything. Perfect with a crewneck sweater or a suit jacket, they have pleats at the front that make them feel more relaxed but a tapered leg that flatters. Plus, there's certain stretch to them, too, which makes them okay for commuters, whether by bike or by foot (or by long train ride).

      Best Dress Pants for Bigger Waists
      Brooks Brothers BrooksFlex Regent-Fit Wool Trousers
      $198 AT BROOKS BROTHERS

      Brooks Brothers is an iconic name in the menswear industry. Not only do these dress pants further the brand's formalwear legacy, but they build upon it, infusing new performance fabrics and offering a more inclusive assortment of sizes. These 99 percent wool dress pants, for example, are offered in sizes 30 through 50, and they come pre-hemmed, making them wearable from the moment they arrive.

      Best Slim-Fit Dress Pants
      J.Crew Bowery Slim-Fit Dress Pant
      $98 AT J CREW

      Don't let "slim-fit" scare you. These are by no means skinny. I have thicker thighs and calves, and these fit just fine. They are, however, tailored-feeling without being tailored to your body, of course. Pre-hemmed for your convenience, these are partially lined and come in a number of size configurations.

      Best Comfort Dress Pants
      State and Liberty Athletic Fit Stretch Pants
      $135 AT STATEANDLIBERTY.COM

      Stretchy dress pants rarely truly look the part. In the case of Lululemon's, for example, they might share the same shape and have just as many pockets, but the tiny details are off. The pockets are different; they don't feel the same to the touch. State and Liberty's Athletic Fit Stretch Pants pass the eye test, and they boast the same performance-minded features.

      Best dress pants for a casual office
      Everlane The Athletic Fit Performance Chino
      Now 56% off
      $68 AT EVERLANE

      In most offices, chinos are OK. But some folks feel khakis are too casual. In place, try Everlane's everyday pant, The Athletic Fit Performance Chino. It's essentially a chino, but it's made with enough elastane to give it a dressy edge. Plus, it comes in a half-dozen colors and three fits, athletic, slim and other.

      Best dress pants for commuters
      Rhone Commuter Pant
      $138 AT RHONE

      Do you ride your bike to work each morning? What about a 2.5 mile walk instead? Have you tried scootering? No matter your method, if you're a commuter, these are the dress pants you should wear to work. While, yes, being seen wearing wool dress pants on a vintage cruiser would be cool, wearing something more functional is the way to go. Rhone's Commuter Pants look modern, come in over a dozen colors and are made from the brand's proprietary fabric, FlexKnit, which stretches in four ways. Plus, there's a zipper pocket so your valuables aren't lost on your way in.

      Best stretch dress pants
      Wills Stretch Wool Trouser
      Now 50% off
      $99 AT HUCKBERRY

      Although I argued that dress pants should be purchased without consideration of a jacket to match, Wills' Stretch Wool Trousers do have a matching top half. Made from a 60-40 mix of wool and polyester, these pants aren't lackluster on their own. In fact, they're a refreshing deviation from all of the deep charcoal and dark blue dress pants out there. Pair them with a black sweater or a white polo.

      Spoke London Charcoal Smarts
      $230 AT SPOKE-LONDON.COM

      Spoke London uses Italian wool from Guabello, a storied Italian mill responsible for some of the finest fabrics in the world. It's the perfect foundation for the brand's Smarts, which are its most formal trousers. They fit well, feature a front crease, a hidden ticket pocket and come made from 3 percent spandex (so they give with you, not tear).

      Best dress pants for wedding guests
      Canali Flat Front Wool Trousers
      $395 AT NORDSTROM

      At a semi-casual wedding, you never want to outshine the groom, but you do want to stand out still. Do it in a pair of flat front wool trousers, like these from classic clothier Canali. They're made in Italy, lined to the knee and 100 percent wool. Be warned: they come un-hemmed, so you'll have to take them to the tailor (or to a handy friend) before the big day.

      More Pants for Men
      outlier
      Courtesy
