14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Compelling collabs, colorful watches, trail sneakers and more.
Adsum x Merrell sneakers, a TAG Heuer x Ayrton Senna chronograph watch... this week has been full of compelling collabs. But there's more than that; spring has us in a verdant mood with blue and green watches that'll be a perfect match for a waxed cotton bucket hat from Drake's. Find all that, Rhodes' new Tracker Boot, a watch that puts a koi pond on your wrist and more in this week's roundup.
Playfully artistic watches for not a lot of scratch is what British brand Mr Jones is all about. Its latest creation, called Ophelia, offers a koi pond for the wrist and was designed by artist Joshua Obeng-Boateng. Amid layers of water, reflections, flowers and lily pads, two fish indicate the hours and minutes.
Price: $255
Padmore & Barnes was an Irish factory responsible for making Clarks from 1964 until 1987. It went independent afterwards and has made Clarks-ish boots since. Case in point: these Desert Boots made in collaboration with Alex Mill.
Price: $185
That's right, automatic Citizen dive watches. Been a while since you've seen such a thing in the brand's current US collection, right? We'd been hoping for something like this, and they look pretty cool, but we still want to see them in diameters smaller than these 44mm tough guys (like those made for other markets).
Price: $550-$695
Drake's does made-to-measure and marvelous ready-to-wear well with impressive consistency. Bucket hats? Not often. This is the first one I can remember, but maybe that's because of its incredible graphic patch.
Price: $115
We love this new variation of Mido's Commander watch. The brand's longtime collection looks great in this tasteful shade of green, and this version is also chronometer certified and running on the Swatch Group's Powermatic 80 movement with 80 hours of power reserve and a silicon balance spring.
Price: $1,240
The Easy Pant isn't new, but this version of it is. Spun from a mix of linen, silk and organic cotton, these pants are breathable, soft and built, because they aren't all linen, to last.
Price: $128
Another classic military watch from Bulova returns. Based on the legendary A-11, this one carries the same name and some similar design features but with blue and red giving it a contemporary update. With a cool "coin-edge" bezel, it's a field-watch-appropriate 37mm and it runs on the Miyota 82S0 automatic movement.
Price: $360
We're slowly stepping away from boot season, but Rhodes has a late entry we'll let slide: the Tracker Boot, a leather chukka with a contrast collar, water resistant uppers and a Vibram sole.
Price: $198
In its ongoing tribute to legendary motor racing star and brand ambassador Ayrton Senna, TAG Heuer's latest watch is appropriately in its Formula 1 collection. It's an automatic chronograph featuring the familiar Senna branding and the distinctive bracelet such watches receive — based on the TAG Heuer watch Senna was known to wear.
Price: $3,550
It's simple: I see a Peanuts collab, I click. Butter Goods' is one of the best yet, with its simple Jazz Snoopy logo on the front.
Price: TBD
Partnering with the German automotive and marine customization company Brabus, Panerai has released a decidedly involved new version of its Submersible dive watch. It's got a skeletonzed dial and movement, GMT and day/night complications — and its 47mm case is made of titanium with a carbon ("Carbotech") bezel.
Price: $49,200
Adsum and Merrell collaborated on this 1TRL MTL Long Sky, which features Adsum's logo on the vamp, and a Vibram sole for tread.
Price: $140
Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, independent American watchmaker RGM is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. The brand's new watches for 2022 include a series of railroad watches that nod to Pennsylvania's history and feature antique Hamilton pocketwatch movements (restored, of course), grand feu laquer dials and several variations.
Price: $6,450-$7,950
Maurice Lacroix's tribute to famous watches like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak has come in many forms, but the newest has a skeletonized dial and movement — and a great size at 39mm.
Price: $3,450