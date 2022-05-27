Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
10 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Orange pants, orange sneakers, a collaborative watch made with a car company and much more.
It wasn't intentional, but this week's roundup follows a theme: orange, orange and more orange. There is an orange sneaker, orange sunglasses, orange pants, a black watch with orange dials and another with a leather band that's almost orange. But there's also so much more: a retro watch from Glashutte, another from Aquastar and an army canvas cap with a familiar logo.
Salomon's XT-6 is by no means new. It's everywhere, but I'm surprisingly still OK with it — especially this interesting Apricot colorway.
Price: $189
In its latest collaboration with carmaker Jaguar, Bremont's new C-Type Chronograph features a silver dial inspired by the Jaguar XK120 C automobile.
Price: $6,495
Artist Toro y Moi (aka Chaz Bear) collaborated with Warby Parker on a pair of sunglasses to celebrated his new album, Mahal. The shades share the same name and come in album-referencing burnt red/orange.
Price: $95
With non-round, not-quite-square cases and some retro looks, the Glashutte Original Seventies watches have a groovy style to begin with. Just how "fab" are they in their new "Fab Green" digs is up to you, but we think they look marvelous.
Price: $13,400
Brain Dead's Canvas Gardening Pant, which comes in a kind of tennis clay orange, arrived just in time for peak planting season. They're durable but not too heavy, and flattering but not too form-fitting.
Price: $215
Hamilton's Khaki Navy Frogman means business with its crown protector and chunky 46mm profile, but a new design refresh gives it more approachable and wearable aesthetic. It comes in three variations in its new form, including a mostly blacked-out model.
Price: $1,195-$1,295
Maybe I'm a little biased, but the big GP on the front of this looks pretty good. Ebbets Field Flannels and Garment Project (not Gear Patrol) collaborated on this cap, but the former made each in its Seattle workshop out of vintage army canvas.
Price: €70
What's different about the Aquastar Deepstar Chronograph from last year's version? Exactly what we asked for when we reviewed it: it's got a smaller case by 1.5mm, and as many a watch fan knows, that can make a big difference in wearability.
Price: $2,790-$2,890
Vans' latest collaboration NYC brand Noah features three colors of the OG Classic Slip-On LX. The inlays are standard canvas, but the heel and toe on these shoes are both suede.
Price: $98
Japanese independent watchmaker Naoya Hida teamed up with Hong Kong-based haberdasher The Armoury. The result is a limited edition version of Naoya Hida's signature watch featuring a new font and packed with details.
Price: $18,700