16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

June is a busy month. Summer is in full swing, of course, but it's also Pride. As such, there's a mix of seasonal standouts and charitable collabs in our weekly style and watches roundup. You'll find a fresh fragrance from African surf brand Mami Wata, a VISUAL AIDS benefiting sweatshirt from Todd Snyder, plus a hoodie that supports Heal the Bay, a non-profit dedicated to keeping the waters surrounding LA clean. There were plenty of interesting watch releases this week, too, though: a racing green gem, a complicated Chronograph Calendar, as well as an all-brown watch that references the popular "tropical" patina.