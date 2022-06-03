Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
16 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Charitable collabs, T-shirts from tech's past, a "tropical" patinaed watch and so much more.
June is a busy month. Summer is in full swing, of course, but it's also Pride. As such, there's a mix of seasonal standouts and charitable collabs in our weekly style and watches roundup. You'll find a fresh fragrance from African surf brand Mami Wata, a VISUAL AIDS benefiting sweatshirt from Todd Snyder, plus a hoodie that supports Heal the Bay, a non-profit dedicated to keeping the waters surrounding LA clean. There were plenty of interesting watch releases this week, too, though: a racing green gem, a complicated Chronograph Calendar, as well as an all-brown watch that references the popular "tropical" patina.
African surf brand Mami Wata launched its first-ever fragrance, Neo-Animism, this week. It comes in a colorful green bottle with a wood grain cap, and carries notes of African ocean water and green bar soap. The scent was created in collaboration with South African-born Etienne de Swardt, the founder of niche fragrance house Etat Libre D’Orange.
Price: $90
Jaeger-LeCoultre announced new models in its Master Control collection including this Calendar watch and a more complicated Chronograph Calendar. They both incorporate a new interchangeable bracelet system for the brand.
Price: $14,200

It would've been Curtis Mayfield's 80th birthday week had he not passed in 1999. To celebrate the musician's milestone, his official estate launched a small capsule collection, which includes two tees and one hoodie.
Price: $50
Italian microbrand sensation Unimatic released versions of is Modello Uno (U1) and Modello Due (U2) in mocha brown (MB) colors. We're huge fans of the all-brown look that seems to reference "tropical" patina on vintage watches. Not only do they look great, but (unlike many Unimatics) they're powered by Swiss automatic movements.
Price: ~$890-$1,080
Footwear brand Sperry and noted backpack maker Herschel collaborated on a Vibram-soled chukka made from camo-embossed full-grain leather. This pair is just one of the four released, though. There are low-top Top Siders and another chukka to choose from.
Price: $225
Universal Works went the traditional route to make this Bakers Jacket: It is "characterful slub yarn spun in the traditional Indian khadi technique, then woven into the fabric of handlooms," meaning each piece features unique fabrics pulled together by hand. As such, you need to be delicate with it. There are strict washing instructions in order to keep its indigo color.
Price: $347
Resurrecting a watch from the 1990s, Oris has one of the coolest releases of the year with its Hölstein Edition 2022. A 36.5mm worldtime watch with the unique feature of plus and minus buttons on the case side that allow you to easily adjust local time forward and back.
Price: $4,300
The same people that founded Luminox have just launched a new brand, Protek. If you like old-school Luminox's tough build and military vibes, there's plenty to check out from Protek — from tritium-equipped, carbon-cased dive watches to field watches and more.
Price: $525+
Todd Snyder collaborated with trans artist Xavier Schipani on a Pride sweatshirt that isn't all rainbows. "The camouflage pattern is a subtle yet sophisticated composite of nude, transmasculine figures. The color scheme (and elements of the camo) are also inspired by the bark of the American sycamore trees that Schipani sees frequently in his hometown of Austin, Texas," Snyder explains. 100-percent of the proceeds from this sweatshirt will be donated to VISUAL AIDS, a non-profit that supports HIV+ artists and raises AIDS awareness through art.
Price: $168
Eleven, Mike, Dusty and the gang are all back for a new season of the Netfix series Stranger Things. And timex is braving The Upside Down and the '80s with three new Stranger Things-themed watches appropriately based on very '80s watch models.
Price: $89
Designed in celebration of the brand's 40th year working with the US military, Randolph's Special Edition 40th Anniversary Military Aviator comes all-black with the option of non-polarized or polarized lenses. Each pair is made in the US by hand according to the military's specifications. As such, each pair comes with a custom dog tag and an embossed case.
Price: $279
In its ongoing partnership with carmaker Austin-Healey, watchmaker Frederique Constant has released its newest, retro-styled chronograph in "British racing green."
Price: $3,195
Party Round is an online fundraising tool for startup founders, but its internet persona is far from stale or stuffy. They share memes on Twitter and curate clothing collections like this one, which they call Startup Supreme. "We scoured the present-day internet to curate this limited collection of our digital past," they say. The collection is available to the highest bidder, with this piece hitting $101 at the time of publish.
Price: $101 (for now)
Believe it or not, this is a relatively conservative looking watch for MB&F, best known for avant-garde horology that borders on the abstract. The brand is a darling of the high-watchmaking world, and this is their first chronograph. It actually offers two separate stopwatches in a single watch.
Price: $180,000
Stüssy collaborated with Heal the Bay, an environmental non-profit based in Santa Monica, California that's dedicated to ensuring Los Angeles' coastal waters and watersheds are safe, healthy and clean. 100-percent of the proceeds from the collab will go toward their efforts.
Price: TBD (out June 3rd at 10 AM PST)