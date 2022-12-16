Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Holiday Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
Gifting Advice from the Scotch Malt Whisky Society
3
All the Best Gifts on Sale Right Now
4
100 Products We Love for Less Than $100
5
Peacoat shopping? Start and End with Billy Reid

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Basic T-Shirts for Every Man's Closet

Over two dozens tees that are perfectly plain (but still stylish), meaning no graphic logos, embroidered art or odd fits.

By Evan Malachosky
style
Courtesy

There’s nothing like an old, faded, incredibly comfortable T-shirt. It carries years of stories in its washed-out threads. While it takes years to get there, the process is well worth it. The process is far easier than breaking in an Oxford or a polo, too, meaning the fade of your dreams is achievable much faster.

What Makes a Good T-shirt?

The best T-shirts are uncomplicated, but because of their simplicity, the smallest details have substantial effects. The material, the knit, the seams, the silhouette, the hem, the neckline — all these parts (and more) come together to create a garment that transcends social and economic divisions. So if you invest in a quality tee now — our favorites are below — you’re sure to be rewarded in coming years, as the garment will just keep getting better.

A contrarian would say the best come in those little plastic bags — in packs of five, six or eight. And while they certainly are no marvel of manual labor, they get the job done and prove the most economical for a lot of people. I won't go as far to recommend buying those basic bulk-made ones, but I will offer options in the middle ground between them and a few of the $120 or even $150 dollar options out there.

But even these won't endure like the expensive versions. "No one really wants to invest in quality sewing because the more time you spend on the garment, the more expensive it gets," Bayard Winthrop, of American Giant says. But "you need the highest-quality materials (such as fabric, yarn) to produce a quality garment," he adds.

You can learn more about how to spot a well-made T-shirt here.

Why Blank Is Better

While graphic T-shirts are cool, blank ones are better. They work with more outfits, whether that be a corduroy suit with one underneath, as a base layer for a hoodie or sweater or alone atop a pair of jeans. "A good tee will change your life," Damien Fahrenfort, Co-Founder of General Admission, says. "Why? Because they pair well with any pant or short and can be dressed up or down — something I believe worth investing money into."

Not only does a nice blank T-shirt show restraint — you could've totally worn that crusty tank top — but it signals sartorial fortitude. When others bend and bust out their band tees, you stayed blank.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How We Tested
how we tested t shirts
Evan Malachosky

Our testers — Associate Editor Evan Malachosky and a number of style experts, like Michael Williams, founder of A Continuous Lean, for example — wore a number of T-shirts from well-known brands and rising upstarts alike. They recorded how they looked, fit and withstood a few wash cycles. These responses informed this list.

Best Overall T-Shirt
Outerknown Groovy Pocket Tee
Courtesy
$58 AT OUTERKNOWN

Made from organic cotton, this shirt is loosely knit for an airy feel which goes well with its relaxed silhouette. The garment-dye process also gives the tee more character.

Best Upgrade T-shirt
Buck Mason Slub Vintage Pocket Tee
Buck Mason
$40 AT BUCK MASON

Buck Mason's made a killing with its line of quality tees. Though the curved hem tee is a huge boon for the brand, we prefer the straight-hemmed Slub Classic Pocket Tee.

It has a great hand and tons of slubby texture to distance itself from the undershirt fare. The sleeves were the right length, and so was the body, but this shirt did shrink a little in the wash. It's made in LA and comes in the requisite black and white options, but be sure to look out for its seasonal colorways, too.

Best Affordable T-shirt
Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirt
Courtesy
$6 AT WALMART

Again, the Gildan Heavy T-shirt isn't going to be the most amazingly well-manufactured option. But it'll do its job, and you can get 10 for the cost of one really, really nice tee. Plus, Gildan makes its heavy tee in over 70 colors.

Los Angeles Apparel Crew Neck T-Shirt
Courtesy
$24 AT LOS ANGELES APPAREL

Made in Los Angeles, this shirt has a 6.5-ounce American cotton fabric that is garment-dyed with natural enzymes — that means it’ll feel broken in from the first wear. It features a generous fit and high neckline.

Los Angeles Apparel: Expert-Approved
everyday
Courtesy

“I have always tended to gravitate towards heavier T-Shirts. I don’t like when a T is too clingy — a good drape and shape is what I am looking for. The classic 50/50 cotton-polyester tee is solid, but when I discovered Los Angeles Apparel’s 6.5oz, I knew I had found my perfect one. These shirts fit well, have a good amount of heft and hold their shape really well. They’re all I’ve ever wanted in a shirt. If they keep making them, I will keep wearing them, indefinitely.” — Michael Williams, Founder of A Continuous Lean

Forty Five Supima Crew Tee
Huckberry
$35 AT HUCKBERRY

Made in the USA, Forty Five's entry into the tee market uses premium Supima cotton to knit its luscious jersey. It features a classic, vintage-style silhouette and a range of garment-dyed colorways.

Kotn Essential Crew
Courtesy
$38 AT KOTN

Kotn's Essential Crew is the short-sleeve version of our favorite long-sleeve, Kotn's Essential Long-Sleeve. A simple tee with few, if any, frills, it's made from 100-percent long-staple Egyptian cotton. There are three colors to choose from, too.

Mott & Bow Classic Crew Driggs
$35 AT MOTTANDBOW.COM

Mott & Bow's classic tee comes in a number of colors and three fits, curved, crew and V-neck. Once you own one you'll want several because the shirt is soft (combed Peruvian cotton) and fits super well.

Richer Poorer Relaxed Tee
Courtesy
$46 AT RICHER POORER

Richer Poorer's 100 percent cotton tee features dropped shoulders, a relaxed fit through the body and a pigmentation inspired by Shibori dyes that are applied by hand.

American Trench The Interlock Tee
Courtesy
$60 AT AMERICANTRENCH.COM

American Trench's Interlock Tee offers the best of both worlds. It's soft but super durable and drapey but not heavy. Plus, it comes in 10 colors.

American Giant Classic Cotton Crew Tee
$40 AT AMERICAN-GIANT.COM

A good old-fashioned American-made T-shirt — that's what American Giant's fashioned-in-LA Classic Cotton Crew Tee is. It boasts a familiar fit, comes in several colors and can survive the wash with ease, just be sure to do it on cold with like colors.

Everlane Organic Cotton Pocket Tee
Courtesy
$30 AT EVERLANE

This shirt features a midweight cotton knit that is certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard. Made in Vietnam, it has a slim fit and a single chest pocket.

Alex Mill Standard T-Shirt
Courtesy
$58 AT ALEX MILL

Alex Mill's catalog covers all the bases. But, it's the brand's T-shirts we're impressed by most. (Ok, maybe the chinos, too.) They're simple, soft, and come in an array of sizes and colors.

A.P.C. Jimmy T-Shirt
Courtesy
$115 AT APC

The A.P.C. Jimmy T-Shirt is easy: It has a straight hem, few noticeable seams and is made from 100 percent cotton.

A.P.C.: Expert-Approved
everyday
Courtesy

"A lot of the higher-end brands’ tees don’t fit me as I’m 6’3″ and pretty lanky. But A.P.C. makes an XXL, which pretty much sits in-between L and XL. I got a $100 [gift card] to A.P.C. and a tee was all I could buy with it. I’ve since bought four others from them and they just seem to hang off you and wash better. Each season they stay relatively consistent with the colors and fits. If you’re at the stage where less is more, their tees are for you." — Damien Fahrenfort, Co-Founder of General Admission

The Real McCoy's Joe Mccoy Pocket Tee
Courtesy
$99 AT END CLOTHING

Vintage repro brand The Real McCoy's makes some the heftiest, hardest-wearing tees out there. This one's made in Japan from 100 percent Japanese cotton and comes with a single chest pocket.

Wakayama Special Loopwheel Tee
Courtesy
$95 AT STANDARDANDSTRANGE.COM

Free of side seams, Standard & Strange's super-soft loopwheel tee is made from long staple 100 percent cotton knit, which is soft and stretchy, with a thick collar that's built to withstand repeat stretches. You should order true to size, because while they do shrink quite a bit in the wash, they stretch to fit your body again once you get it on.

Taylor Stitch Cotton Hemp Tee
Courtesy
$35 AT TAYLORSTITCH.COM

Cotton-hemp blends produce T-shirts with impressive weightlessness. Use this one as a base layer under a sweater or a top to pair with your new jacket.

Battenwear Pocket Tee
Courtesy
$59 AT END CLOTHING

Made in the US, Battenwear's pocket tee is super heavy and a little broken in looking. That makes it easy to wear from day one, and the pocket itself (for glasses wearers especially) works without getting stretched out by its contents.

Merz b. Schwanen 2-Thread Heavy Weight T-Shirt
$95 AT SELFEDGE.COM

Like Babzani says below, the beauty of this tee cannot be understood until you own one — so get one. But don't just do it because we say so, do it because you're getting a vintage-referencing tee made from fine Greek cotton.

Merz b. Schwanen: Expert-Approved
everyday
Courtesy

"My favorite T-shirt of the past year is Merz b. Schwanen’s high-end two-needle version of their basic t-shirt. The fabric is unreal, and I don’t think most people realize how nice a T-shirt fabric can be until they handle one of these. It’s made of organic Greek cotton on a vintage loopwheeling machine in Germany. Fit is perfect, slim and it has no exterior branding. I own multiples in nearly every color they’re made in.” — Kiya Babzani, Co-Owner of Self Edge

Freedom Company Heavyweight Crew Pocket Tee
Courtesy
$62 AT FREEDOMCOMPANY.COM

Freedom Company's tees come with an innate rocker edge to them, courtesy of the longer sleeves, longer hem and heavier construction. Get it black or a bunch of other colors.

MORE OVERSIZED T-SHIRTS

Sunspel Classic Crew Neck Tee
Courtesy
$95 AT END CLOTHING

Sunspel makes its crew tee in England with a bound neck. That gives it a classic look, and the luxe cotton gives it a great weight and feel.

Knickerbocker Pocket T-Shirt
Courtesy
$48 AT KNICKERBOCKER

This gray Pocket T-shirt from Knickerbocker's flatters every body, courtesy of its thin yet pronounced neck and a straight fit.

Imogene + Willie Pocket Tee
Courtesy
$55 AT STAG PROVISIONS

This vintage black Pocket Tee comes from Nashville-based brand Imogene + Willie. It's woven from 100 percent cotton in the US, and finished with vintage detailing that adds durability.

Lady White Co. T-Shirt
Courtesy
$80 AT MR PORTER

Cut, sewn and knit in Los Angeles, this pre-shrunk shirt has tubular construction (so there are no side seams). It is made with American cotton and features reinforced seams throughout.

MORE WHITE T-SHIRTS

Lady White Co.: Expert-Approved
everyday tees
Courtesy

"I have been wearing this T-shirt for a year now. One of my former employees designs the line and produces it in LA. It’s the perfect T-shirt. The fit is spot on — a bit more roomy. It’s a T-shirt that can stand on its own. The fabric is perfect as is the neck binding. It’s a tall order to tick this many boxes.” — Todd Barket, Creative Director of Quince

3Sixteen Heavyweight Pocket T⁠-⁠Shirt (2 Pack)
$98 AT 3SIXTEEN.COM

New York store 3Sixteen's Heavyweight Pocket Tees come in packs of two so you always have on fresh on hand. The shape is custom to the brand and the weight is superior to most others we've tried.

3Sixteen: Expert-Approved
everyday
Courtesy

"After years of bouncing between brands and cuts, I’ve landed on New York’s 3Sixteen brand and their plain Heavyweight T-Shirts — with and without the pocket. The fit and cut are perfect for me: as a stocky and average-height guy, most shirts are either too snug in the chest or too long on the hem. 3Sixteen gets me perfectly with a Made-in-the-USA heavyweight cotton t-shirt that just works. Highly recommended." — Jeff Carvalho, Co-Founder of Highsnobiety

Velva Sheen Regular Tee
Courtesy
$69 AT END CLOTHING

Made in America with traditional vintage construction, this t-shirt has a classic silhouette and ribbed neck. The style runs slim, so order up one size when purchasing if you like a baggier fit.

Jungmaven Original Tee
Courtesy
$50 AT JUNGMAVEN

Made from a 5-ounce blend of hemp and organic cotton, this shirt is textured and drapey. The garment-dyed style features a classic fit and a relaxed neckline.

Viberg Pocket T-Shirt
Courtesy
$55 AT VIBERG

Yes, Viberg makes boots and shoes, but the brand's T-shirt is nothing to shake your head at. It has a vintage heft, classic shape, and soft black hue.

More Shirts for Men
man wearing entireworld white tee
Entireworld.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Clothing
The Best Puffer Jackets for Men
These Dress Pants Make Formal Outfits Comfortable
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
Season Three Is Transitioning Away from Boots
The Best Crewneck Sweatshirts for Men
The Best Hoodies for Men
The Best Sweatpants for Every Man
Save up to 30% at Stag Provisions Today
An Emerging Hub: Meet New England's New School
The Best Dress Pants for Every Situation