The Best Basic T-Shirts for Every Man's Closet

There’s nothing like an old, faded, incredibly comfortable T-shirt. It carries years of stories in its washed-out threads. While it takes years to get there, the process is well worth it. The process is far easier than breaking in an Oxford or a polo, too, meaning the fade of your dreams is achievable much faster.

What Makes a Good T-shirt?

The best T-shirts are uncomplicated, but because of their simplicity, the smallest details have substantial effects. The material, the knit, the seams, the silhouette, the hem, the neckline — all these parts (and more) come together to create a garment that transcends social and economic divisions. So if you invest in a quality tee now — our favorites are below — you’re sure to be rewarded in coming years, as the garment will just keep getting better.

A contrarian would say the best come in those little plastic bags — in packs of five, six or eight. And while they certainly are no marvel of manual labor, they get the job done and prove the most economical for a lot of people. I won't go as far to recommend buying those basic bulk-made ones, but I will offer options in the middle ground between them and a few of the $120 or even $150 dollar options out there.

But even these won't endure like the expensive versions. "No one really wants to invest in quality sewing because the more time you spend on the garment, the more expensive it gets," Bayard Winthrop, of American Giant says. But "you need the highest-quality materials (such as fabric, yarn) to produce a quality garment," he adds.

You can learn more about how to spot a well-made T-shirt here.

Why Blank Is Better

While graphic T-shirts are cool, blank ones are better. They work with more outfits, whether that be a corduroy suit with one underneath, as a base layer for a hoodie or sweater or alone atop a pair of jeans. "A good tee will change your life," Damien Fahrenfort, Co-Founder of General Admission, says. "Why? Because they pair well with any pant or short and can be dressed up or down — something I believe worth investing money into."

Not only does a nice blank T-shirt show restraint — you could've totally worn that crusty tank top — but it signals sartorial fortitude. When others bend and bust out their band tees, you stayed blank.