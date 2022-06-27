BAIT and Columbia Are Casting Their Line Into New Waters

BAIT, a streetwear boutique with brick and mortars in Los Angeles, Denver, San Francisco, Honolulu, Seattle and so many other cities, has come together with Columbia to create a pretty zippy-looking version of the brand's established PFG (Performance Fishing Gear) line. For BAIT, which has some in-house apparel but is more often tied to some pretty impressive collaborations, this is their first time working with the outdoor giant.

As such, they're bringing some flair to the sport. Fashion is not always the first thing that comes to mind when casting lines, but with the uptick in fishing hats and vests featured on the streetwear scene, this collab is pretty enticing. Most notably, the capsule includes a sweet pair of Columbia’s Arque sneakers in a never-before-seen colorway. The multifunctional shoes are built for severals setting, with a design that harks salmon and fish scales. They have a sock-like neoprene inside with a leather upper, and a Techlite+ midsole adds comfort.

This collab also includes a fishing vest, pants that convert into shorts, a tackle box, a dry bag, bandanas, a couple of boonie hats and two T-shirts. The pastels are eye-catching and not something you typically find in the depths of a Bass Pro Shop, a shop known for its high-visibility hats. If you are trying to be the most fashionable dude at the docks, the functionality of all these pieces should also be noted. The vest, jacket and pants will equip you for the weather, and the pockets are plenty ready for your gear.

These pieces are available on BAIT’s website, and, honestly, the prices are not out of this world. With Columbia being an extremely well-vetted brand, you can expect most of these pieces to run a bit higher than the tried and true PFG line, but your wallet won't be stretching too far beyond that.