15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week
Leather footwear, luxe fragrance oils, square watches and so much more.
There's lots to love in this week's style and watches release roundup. The products listed below range from fairly affordable camp collar shirts and stylish leather boat shoes to a new Grand Seiko and an insane Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen portable speaker bag. It's a mix of high and low, especially in-season and forward-looking, attainable and not so much, but that's the beauty of this series — it's a place to shop the brand-new and ogle at the "I'll never be able to afford that."
This Guayabera-inspired shirt from Bonobos is made from garment dyed cotton for a lived-in look and feel from the first wear.
Price: $79
The newest member in Luminox's Navy SEAL Foundation collection is the 3250. It's got a 45mm black-coated steel case, carbon bezel, Swiss quartz movement, tritium illumination and a cool sandy-tan-and-black colorway.
Price: $695
Narada is one of Fulton & Roark's most popular scents. It mixes notes of bermagot, black pepper and ginger. Now, it's available in an all-purpose oil you can use in your hair, scalp and face.
Price: $31
Lug-soled boat shoes are all the rage right now. This version by Rhodes is called the Tahoe Boat Shoe, and it's a little more structured than most, making it appropriate for the office, bars and restaurants and pretty much everywhere else. The uppers are waterproof, too, meaning they'll survive wet days and dock visits alike.
Price: $175
That's it's actual name, and it's perfectly descriptive for this new version of the iconic racing chronograph watch that seems to come in endless variations. This one kinda looks "red grape," to me.
Price: $7,150
This is Ray-Ban's first foray into bio-acetate, a sustainable alternative to virgin material. This classic Wayfarer is 67 percent bio-based, using materials derived from cotton, wood pulp, cereals, beet and sugar cane.
Price: $183
G.H. Bass's collab with fashion brand Fred Perry resulted in a bunch of loafers with elevated, albeit edgy, accents. Take the Lincoln Chain Loafer, for example, a black shoe with a bulkier sole and a big link across its tongue. There's also a tartan liner and gold-foil logo work.
Price: $160
And just like that, Bell & Ross's take on the urban-chic, integrated-bracelet watch is suddenly Art-Deco. It might be its best look yet. It's a boutique-only edition of only 250 examples.
Price: On request
Dickies just celebrated its 100th anniversary at large, but this year also marks 10 years of Dickies Skateboarding. To celebrate, the brand collaborated with brand-sponsored skater, Vincent Alvarez. They dropped a bunch of stuff, but this cap is cool and super-fun.
Price: $30
Greubel Forsey is known as the near pinnacle of creative, technical watchmaking and no-compromise hand finishing — and their watches are priced to reflect that. The latest creation features a new movement and entirely new case design for the brand that incorporates case-side windows so you can get a look at the movement from more angles.
Price: $500,000
From 1964 until 1987, Padmore & Barnes was actually owned by Clarks — then called C&J Clarks. Clarks used Padmore & Barnes' Kilkenny, Ireland-based factory to manufacture its newest style, the Wallabee, which the brand introduced in 1967. Clarks' ownership only lasted until 1987, though, when Padmore & Barnes secured a buyout after Clarks transferred the bulk of its production elsewhere.
Now, Padmore & Barnes makes many Wallabee- and Desert Boot-inspired shoes, the P404 included. JJJJound make this silky, elevated leather pair.
Price: TBD (Out July 8th at 12 PM EST)
Awake is a French brand with some interesting conceptual watches and a penchant for NASA collaborations. The latest features a titanium case and Miyota 9015 automatic movement — and a sapphire crystal integrated with blockchain tech so you can point your phone at it and get all kinds of info on the watch — the company claims it's a first in watches.
Price: ~$1,000
For Balenciaga's latest runway, the haute couture label worked with Bang & Olufsen on a portable speaker... bag. It opens like the hood of an electric vehicle, revealing space for a phone, wallet and, of course, keys — even if your EV is push-to-start. There are only 20, and they are only available in-person at Balenciaga's Paris Couture store.
Price: TBD
Zenith released a special edition of its Defy Extreme E chronograph watch in titanium and carbon fiber to coincide with the Island x Prix race in Sardinia this weekend. The orange matches the race's official colors.
Price: $27,100