Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Right Now
2
This Timepiece Is the Ultimate Adventure Companion
3
Kammok's New Sleep System Brings Luxury to Camping
4
The 2024 Ford Ranger: Everything You Need to Know
5
Brew Every Cup That Much Better with TrueBrew

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Best Aviator Sunglasses Offer Pilot-Level Protection

The aviator sunglasses we know today were first developed in the 1930s by Bausch & Lomb for military pilots. Now, they're everywhere — and just as advanced.

By Evan Malachosky
collage of three different aviator sunglasses
Courtesy

This definitive guide to aviator sunglasses explores everything you need to know about America's most iconic eyewear, including history, lens hues and the best ones to buy.

Aviator sunglasses date back to 1936, when the U.S. Armed Forces, seeking a solution to help fighter pilots deal with eye strain at higher altitudes, teamed up with Bausch and Lomb to produce eyewear that countered light. The result is one you’re likely familiar with: It featured convex tear-drop glass lenses made from G-15 tempered glass, which transmitted 15 percent of incoming light and thin metal frames.

Today, aviators are offered by countless others. While lenses, details and price points vary widely, they all stem from the same military aesthetic — one that champions simplicity, functionality and versatility.

History of Aviator Sunglasses

The aviator sunglasses we’re familiar with today were first developed in the 1930s by Bausch & Lomb for military pilots. Prior to this, pilots wore goggles to protect their eyes in the air, where high altitudes introduced several optical dangers. Aside from the glaring sun, sub-zero temperatures also posed a threat. Tinted goggles were meant to protect pilots from both of these.

But, a major issue with these goggles was fog. Temperature differences between the air within the goggles and outside of the goggles often caused the lenses to fog up, obscuring the pilot’s view. The problem would be exacerbated if a pilot decided to doff their goggles and expose themselves to the blinding sun or the extreme cold. Such was the case with pilot Shorty Schroeder whose eyeballs froze just minutes after he took off his goggles during a record-breaking 33,000-foot high flight. Luckily, somehow, he was able to land the plane safely. His friend, John Macready helped him out of the plane and would attempt to break his record just a month later — in the same plane, no less.

Why Are Aviator Lenses Often Green?

Macready’s flight was a success, though he found that pilot goggles were insufficient in blocking light at such high altitudes. So, he turned to Bausch & Lomb to develop a better solution. What they came up with was a lightweight metal frame with teardrop lenses which helped provide coverage when looking below. But perhaps the most vital detail was the lenses themselves. Rather than a neutral grey tint, the lenses were actually dark green. And though the style has seen countless iterations in recent decades, one detail remains consistent for many — dark green lenses. As you might guess, the color choice isn’t just cosmetic.

This particular color choice was functional as the green tint helped cut out blue light, a significant issue for pilots flying above the cloud line. Not only that, but green lenses tend to reduce glare while also improving sharpness and contrast. The sunglasses were an immediate success and made their way through the military before eventually hitting the civilian scene. Bausch & Lomb dubbed the sunnies Ray-Bans, which would go on to be its own pretty successful brand.

Learn more about Aviator sunglasses's signature hue.

Which Face Shapes Should Wear Aviators?

Aviators flatter round-, heart- and square-shaped faces. To see what each one looks like, visit our comprehensive guide to all sunglass styles.

Round

A round face shape implies your dimensions are roughly equal up and down and across. Plus, your jawline is soft, and your cheekbones are wide.

Heart

A heart-shaped face means your cheeks and forehead are wider than your jaw, which proves pointed.

Square

The square face shape, like the round, is defined by nearly identical measurements all around — with one exception: your jawline is sharper and your sides straighter.

How to Style Aviator Sunglasses

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
aviator
Todd Snyder

American designer Todd Snyder is partial to Randolph, a brand he collaborated with for his own custom shades. (You can buy them below.)

The darker versions of his collaborative frames are the better options for winter wear, while the neutral pairs work particularly well in spring and summer. These colors, or tones, are good points of reference when mulling other pairs, too.

Aviator sunglasses look best when dressed up, either with other military-inspired wares or a more casual ensemble. Snyder prefers his lighter frames with simple T-shirts, a cotton blazers and slip-on loafers, and his black frames, for example, with a flight jacket, military trousers and well-made boots.

Best Overall Aviator Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic
$163 AT RAY-BAN
  • Size(s): M (55mm), L (58mm), XL (62mm)
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Metal

The original Ray-Ban aviator is now made in Italy. It features a gold-tone metal frame, silicone nose pads and clear tips on the metal arms. Now, though, there are 12 more colors, several sizes and the option to add polarized lenses.

Best Upgrade Aviator Sunglasses
Randolph x Todd Snyder Aviator
Courtesy
$349 AT TODD SNYDER
  • Size(s): 58mm
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Metal

Made in the USA, Randolph's sunglasses usually feature non-polarized, scratch-resistant mineral ground-glass lenses. They also have a multi-layer flash coating, a full-metal frame and adjustable silicone nose pads.

This edition, though, which was made in collaboration with Todd Snyder, features a 23-karat gold-plated frame, polarized anti-reflective lenses, an enamel top coat, tan lenses and Demi Amber temples.

"I’ve long admired (and worn) Randolphs because of their incredible quality, their great American backstory and the authentic cool that comes from being the go-to for generations of pilots," he says.

Best Affordable Aviator Sunglasses
Warby Parker Raider
$145 AT WARBY PARKER
  • Size(s): Narrow, Medium, Wide
  • Lens: CR-39
  • Frame: Metal

Featuring scratch-resistant polarized lenses made with CR-39 composite for clarity, these aviators are one of the more affordable pairs on the market. They feature a large tear-drop lens, a straight brow bar and Akulon-coated screws for durability.

American Optical General
$194 AT AOEYEWEAR.COM
  • Size(s): 55, 58mm
  • Lens: Nylon
  • Frame: Metal

American Optical has been a favorite of the U.S. military since the ’50s and is one of the few brands still making its frames in the States. Each pair of its General sunglasses is built to military specifications using lightweight metal frames and glass lenses.

Knockaround Mount Evans
Knockaround
$34 AT KNOCKAROUND.COM
  • Size(s): One size
  • Lens: Polycarbonate
  • Frame: Metal

Sometimes a cheap pair you don't have to worry about getting stolen or sat on suits your lifestyle better. Our bet for cheap aviators is Knockaround, and its simple Mount Evans frame. They're fully UV400 protective and impact resistant.

All Citizens Lafayette Aviators
All Citizens
$75 AT ALLCITIZENS.COM
  • Size(s): One size
  • Lens: Polycarbonate
  • Frame: Aluminum

All Citizens' all-black aluminum aviators are the ideal alternative to green-lensed tortoise iterations others deem too classic. They come with polarized, scratch-resistant lenses and a steel case that fits in most pant pockets.

Oliver Peoples Benedict
$1,002 AT SUNGLASS HUT
  • Size(s): XL
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Metal

The Benedict is Oliver Peoples's simple attempt at an Aviator — and it more than succeeds. This pared-back version has thin metal arms, a thin metal frame and traditional green lenses. They're polarized, though, and the nosepads are completely adjustable, ensuring the perfect fit.

Persol PO2477S
Courtesy
$335 AT PERSOL
  • Size(s): 57mm
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Metal

Persol has a few other Aviators with, well, let's say some famous endorsements: Steve McQueen, to name one. But these metal-framed ones are just as stunning. They have decorative hinges, tortoise arms and adjustable nosepads. Each one, with its gradient crystal lenses, is made in Italy.

Garrett Leight Convoy Sun
Courtesy
$390 AT GARRETTLEIGHT.COM
  • Size(s): 56mm
  • Lens: CR-39
  • Frame: Metal

Inspired by frames from the ‘80s, this style has a stainless steel frame, crystal brow bar and cured acetate temple time. The semi-flat nylon lenses feature UV protection and an anti-reflective coating.

BEst fashion aviator sunglasses
Aviator Green
Courtesy
$180 AT CHIMI-ONLINE.COM
  • Size(s): One size
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Metal

Chimi's updated aviators combine a sleek, modern aesthetic with features true to the original aviator sunglasses, which were green and for pilots to see more clearly in the sky. They're made with a super-thin stainless steel frame with anti-shatter lenses.

SALT. Optics Columbia 56 Aviator Sunglasses
Courtesy
$610 AT SALTOPTICS.COM
  • Size(s): 56mm
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Metal

Crafted in Japan, SALT.’s Columbia 56 Sunglasses are made with titanium for the frame as well as the nose pads, with acetate inserts that define the colored lenses. They're part Top Gun, part Village People — both dignified and downright fun.

Jacques Marie Mage Gonzo Peyote
$850 AT EDWARDBEINER.COM
  • Size(s): 57mm
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Acetate, Titanium

Inspired by gonzo journalist Hunter S. Thompson, these frames are made in collaboration with The Gonzo Foundation with beta titanium gold frames and polished Havana tortoise acetate at the brow bar and at the temple inserts. Hairline details throughout give these sunglasses subtle, but significant attention-to-detail.

Barton Perreira Javelin
Courtesy
$480 AT BARTONPERREIRA.COM
  • Size(s): 56mm
  • Lens: Glass
  • Frame: Titanium

Made in Japan from lightweight titanium, these sleek aviators feature subtle crosshatch detailing at the temples. Available in four colors, the style has lenses with an anti-reflective coating.

More Sunglasses for Men
sunski sunglasses
Chase Pellerin
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Accessories
It's Time to Swap That Old Leather Belt for Suede
The Best Winter Gloves for Men
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Best Long Underwear for Men to Layer with
This German Brand's Iconic Beanies Are On Sale
Lab Grown vs. Natural Diamonds: Everything You Nee
These New Sunglasses Are a Glimpse Into the Future
The Best Eyeglass Brands for Men
The Best Card Holders Do More With Less
What You Need to Know Before You Buy a Cowboy Hat
These Wallets Are Worth Carrying