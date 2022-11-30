Choosing new sunglasses for everyday wear isn’t exactly rocket science, but there are a few things to consider before investing in your next pair. First, decide on the functional elements you need — like polarized lenses, tints or coatings that combat reflections, water, oil or fog — then pick out a frame shape that complements your face shape. The goal is to accentuate your best features, and the most surefire way to do that is to wear frames that contrast your own unique structure.

Figuring Out Your Face Shape

Not sure what your face shape is? Look at yourself in the mirror and decide if your face is round, square, oblong, heart, diamond or triangular. It may also be helpful to use a picture to help you better visualize the shape.

Face Shapes

Round

Oval

Square

Oblong

Heart Shaped

Diamond

Triangular

Below, we break down the more technical definition of each popular face shape (i.e. dimensions, what to look for, what one looks like), and offer recommendations that will highlight your best qualities. Still not 100 percent sure which shape your face is? There are apps — like Find Your Face Shape — that can help you, but it's up to you whether you want a random app to own a comprehensive scan of your face made using your front-facing camera. *shrug emoji*

How to Pick the Right Frame for Your Face Shape

The goal is to accentuate your best features, and in general, the best way to do that is to wear frames that contrast your face's shape slightly. If you're rounded, go angular, with something square or oversized, and so on and so forth. See below for full details for each face shape.

Terms to Know

Acetate

This synthetic material — also known as cellulose acetate — was first used for eyewear in the late ‘40s. It is made from a polymer derived from wood pulp or other natural fibers and is both glossy and transparent. In recent years, the material has been replaced by less-expensive nylon frames.

Bio-Acetate

This is acetate made from bio-based materials — cotton, wood pulp, cereals, beet and sugar cane, for example.

Polarized

Polarized lenses have a special film that helps them to reduce glare — that is, bright reflected light. This works by only allowing light that enters the lenses vertically — unreflected light, direct from a light source — to enter through, blocking the vast majority of light that reflects off horizontal surfaces like bodies of water, large stretches of pavement or fields of snow.

Polarization is especially useful for people who do a lot of sunny highway driving, daytime fishing, skiing, mountaineering or hiking in snowy areas. Polarized lenses typically cost more than unpolarized ones.

Rivets

Most acetate or full-frame glasses, which are the type that require front-facing rivets, are put together using tenon hinges. These stack together — the stacking parts are called charniers — and get secured using a vertical screw. Rivets are then driven into the frame following the tenons' formation — they're the decorative items you see on the front (leaves, arrows, bars, etc.)

Rivets are clustered in sets of two or three, meaning eight or 12 in total. There are a set on either side of the frame when you're looking at them straight on and sets on both arms, by the temples. Some come barred together, hence why you'll see a rectangular plate out front instead of disconnected dots. Others use the tradition as a form of decoration. Their frames don't need rivets at all, but their presence implies a polished finish — and quality craftsmanship — even if they're the cheapest pair you could find.

Temples

These keep the front of the frames (which hold the lenses) from falling off your face. In most glasses, they are the long shaft that stretches to the ear and is connected to a temple tip that curves behind the ear (holding the glasses in place).

Width

Sunglasses aren't always sold sized, meaning they come without an official small, medium or large. Instead, they're sold based on their width in millimeters. So, here's a good gauge: 40-48 mm (small), 49-54 mm (medium), 55-58 mm (large), 58 mm+ (extra-large). For context, Ray-Ban's Original Wayfarer is 50 mm wide.

Round Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

A round face shape implies your dimensions are roughly equal up and down and across. Plus, your jawline is soft, and your cheekbones are wide.

What to Wear

Stay away from circles, unless you want to over-accentuate the round shape of your face. Aim high with aviators or stick to square, angular frames.

Sunglasses for Round Faces

Ray-Ban Aviator Classic

When you think of sunglasses, Ray-Ban's likely are one of the first to come to mind. Its list of iconic styles is impressive, thanks in part to its classic Aviator which are made in Italy with glare-blocking lenses.

Krewe Lafitte

This lightweight acetate Krewe frame comes with polarized, prescription-ready lenses that offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection. It's finished with 18K stainless steel hardware to ensure durability.

Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Acetate Sunglasses

Jacques Marie Mage Ascari Acetate Sunglasses matchesfashion.com $655.00 SHOP NOW

These frames are inspired by pairs worn by Italian racing driver Alberto Ascari. They're Japan-made, angular, brown and pink and feature sterling silver finishing touches. They're true accessorial art.

Oval Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

The oval face shape is characterized by dimensions that are longer than they are wide — but not drastically so. You're an oval if your face is longer than it is wide and your forehead is wider than your jawline.

What to Wear

It’s hard to go wrong with an oval face — most sunglasses will look great on you. Just make sure the frames aren’t wider than your face. "

Sunglasses for Oval Faces

David Kind Richmond Sunglasses

David Kind David Kind Richmond Sunglasses davidkind.com $340.00 SHOP NOW

Handmade in Japan, David Kind’s debonair Richmond sunglasses come with quality five-barrel hinges, hand-polished acetate and a range of colors.

Akila Apollo Sunglasses

Akila Apollo Sunglasses endclothing.com $135.00 SHOP NOW

LA-based eyewear brand Akila elevates the classic black acetate pattern by applying it to their unique Apollo frame. It's fun, west coast-centric and finished with engraved branding on both arms. Plus, the lenses are tinted blue.

Moscot Vilda II Sunglasses

Courtesy Moscot Vilda II Sunglasses endclothing.com $359.00 SHOP NOW

Moscot is a legendary name in the sunglasses game. They've been in business since 1915, and family-owned the whole time. The Vilda II is a newer style, but it carries the same craftsmanship: Italian acetate, engraved branding and a complimentary leather case.

Square Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

The square face shape, like the round, is defined by nearly identical measurements all around — with one exception: your jawline is sharper and your sides straighter.

What to Wear

Rounded corners are key to success if you’ve got a square jaw. Look for frames sized to match you in width, but with soft lines. Too many hard angles won’t do you any favors.

Sunglasses for Square Faces

Huckberry Cruisers

Courtesy Huckberry Cruisers huckberry.com $35.00 SHOP NOW

Huckberry's in-house sunglasses are a good pick. Why? They're polarized; you can get two pairs for $60 dollars; and they fit snugly so they won't fall off your face.

Cubitts Herbrand Sunglasses

Courtesy Cubitts Herbrand Sunglasses endclothing.com $775.00 SHOP NOW

These circular frames by Cubitts – called Herbrand — will cut up even the boxiest of faces. Plus, the keyhole bridge is cool looking, and the translucent green acetate frame goes well with most outfits.

Sunski Yubas

Like Huckberry's in-house line, Sunski sunglasses are also fairly affordable — but they hold their own. The lenses are polarized, while the frame is made from 100 percent recycled materials. That makes them lightweight and flexible, thus less likely to break.

Oblong Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

The oblong face shape lends a long, vertical look. Here, the dimensions going up and down are undoubtedly more so than those going side to side.

What to Wear

Similar to our square-faced friends, you want to go with softer lines and rounded corners. Wayfarer styles work well but avoid small frames.

Sunglasses for Oblong Faces

GLCO Hampton Sun

Courtesy GLCO Hampton Sun $385.00 SHOP NOW

One of Garrett Leight's best-selling frames, the Hampton Sun is a summer signature. It comes in 9 colorways, each with a cured cellulose acetate frame and a stainless steel core wire, UV protective lenses and real rivets.

Warby Parker Beale

Warby Parker Warby Parker Beale warbyparker.com $95.00 SHOP NOW

Warby Parker’s Beale Sunglasses are reminiscent of Buddy Holly and are classically cool. They come in a range of color options, all at a great price.

GLCO Boccaccio Sunglasses

Garrett Leight GLCO Boccaccio Sunglasses $360.00 SHOP NOW

These shades feature rich brown gradient lenses and thick acetate temples in a similar hue. Made from cured cellulose acetate, the frame has five-barrel hinges, real rivets and stainless steel core wires — they’re the perfect match of laid-back vibes and quality construction.

Heart Shaped Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

A heart-shaped face means your cheeks and forehead are wider than your jaw, which proves pointed.

What to Wear

Square frames complement a narrower chin, adding different angles that add a layer visual of visual interest. Avoid anything oversized or teardrop shaped, and reach instead for something with a sharper corner.

"We recommend aviator shaped frames for those with heart shaped faces where the cheekbones taper into the jawline," a stylist at Moscot says.

Sunglasses for Heart Shaped Faces

Randolph Engineering 23k Gold Aviator Sunglasses

Randolph Engineering Randolph Engineering 23k Gold Aviator Sunglasses randolphusa.com $339.00 SHOP NOW

The quintessential aviator sunglasses are hard to beat, in a cockpit or on the street. If you’re a purist, look no further than Randolph Engineering’s sky-ready aviators.

Raen Kola Tortoise

Raen Kola Tortoise raen.com $184.95 $92.99 (50% off) SHOP NOW

This isn't your typical tortoise frame. The pattern's oversized, and the lenses are green polarized ones by Carl Zeiss, plus the fit is wider. They also offer 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.

Barton Perreira Tucker Sunglasses

Barton Perreira Barton Perreira Tucker Sunglasses bartonperreira.com $415.00 SHOP NOW

Made in Japan, these unique shades feature lightweight, hypoallergenic frames and CR-39 lenses with an anti-reflective coating. The style has a traditional keyhole bridge that’s appropriate for a range of faces, and unconventional angles that set them apart.

Diamond Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

Just like a diamond, this face shape proves wide at the middle — across the cheekbones — but pointed at the forehead and jaw.

What to Wear

Most frame shapes will work well for diamond faces, so long as they’re in keeping with your proportions. Anything wider than your cheekbones will make the widest point of your face appear even wider (and, in turn, make your chin and forehead appear smaller than they actually are).

Sunglasses for Diamond Faces

Akila Legacy Sunglasses

Akila Akila Legacy Sunglasses endclothing.com $120.00 SHOP NOW

LA-based brand Akila has been making some of the coolest sunglasses at unbeatable prices and its Legacy sunglasses are proof that good sunglasses don’t have to hurt your wallet.

Ray-Ban Standard Wayfarer Sunglasses

Ray-Ban Standard Classic Wayfarer nordstrom.com $213.00 SHOP NOW

The classic Ray-Ban Wayfarer will work well with a diamond-shaped face's proportions. But, truthfully, the iconic style works well with most others, too. The black iteration is a nice from over-the-top shades, too.

Moscot Lemtosh Sunglasses

End Clothing Moscot Lemtosh Sunglasses END $315.00 SHOP NOW

The Lemtosh is a perennial favorite and a staple for family-owned brand Moscot. It’s been spotted on the faces of celebs like Johnny Depp, but you can rock it just as easily.

Triangular Faces

Gear Patrol

What It Looks Like

For those with a triangular face shape, the forehead is the widest part. The rest leads into the chin, which is pointed, and accentuated by an angular jawline.

What to Wear

Frames with more going on up top are your friend. Anything teardrop-shaped will emphasize dimensional balance. Square frames with deep lenses are simple and effective.

Sunglasses for Triangular Faces

Raen Aren Sunglasses

Raen Raen Aren raen.com $174.95 $87.99 (50% off) SHOP NOW

This angular frame features crystal black acetate with five-barrel hinges and Dark Smoke CR-39 lenses from Carl Zeiss Vision. Available in narrow and wide sizes, the Aren frame comes in four understated colors fit for any occasion.

Persol Pilot Sunglasses

Sunglass Hut Persol Pilot Sunglasses sunglasshut.com $339.00 $237.30 (30% off) SHOP NOW

Persol’s classic aviator-style sunglasses feature the brand’s signature Meflecto technology for a fit that’s as comfortable as they are stylish.

Thierry Lasry Monopoly Sunglasses

Thierry Lasry Monopoly Sunglasses saksfifthavenue.com $395.00 SHOP NOW

Handmade in France, these thick eye-catching frames are almost sculptural. They feature a keyhole bridge and vintage-inspired curved shape that is both timeless and modern at once.