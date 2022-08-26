Today's Top Stories
11 Style Releases We're Obsessed With This Week

End-of-summer sweaters, custom Birkenstocks, stylish new sunglasses and more.

By Evan Malachosky
collage of perfume, nike shoes, and a man wearing a mustard colored jacket with white tee
Courtesy

For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear.

With the end of summer clearly on the horizon now, we will start to see more clothing and footwear releases focused on fall (and sometimes even winter). Last dish efforts to savor the summer months manifest as pink sweaters and bespoke Birkenstocks, while those anticipating crunchy leaves and crisps breezes brace themselves with flannel shirts and cut-resistant canvas jackets. You'll find an even mix of end-of-summer must-haves and fall-friendly apparel and footwear in this week's release roundup.

Our Legacy Sonar Roundneck
our legacy sonar roundneck
Our Legacy

Cherry season might've passed, but Our Legacy wants it to live on through its Sonar Roundneck, a pink sweater with a wide neck, chunky cuffs and a big graphic printed onto the front of it.

Price: $290

SHOP NOW

Supreme FW22 Overshirt
supreme flannel overshirt
Courtesy

It's funny to watch Supreme copy a style beloved by folks who don't care about streetwear: the Wax London Whiting Shirt. Supreme's is a little more luxe, sure, and it comes in a unique colorway, but it's pretty close, right?

Price: TBD

SHOP NOW

Viberg Rockland Blucher
viberg rockland blucher
Viberg

Viberg's Autum/Winter 2022 collection features a number of designs I'm desperate to own — even if it's at the expense of my savings. Example #1: the Viberg Rockland Blucher, a lace-up shoe that looks and feels like a boot.

Price: $755

SHOP NOW

Hermés H24 Eau de Parfum
hermés h24 eau de parfum
Hermés

Hermés' iconic H24 scent has long been available as an eau de toilette but it's bottled as an eau de Parfum now, too. It's stronger and longer-lasting.

Price: $137

SHOP NOW

Hollywood Trading Company Birkenstock Boston
hollywood trading company birkenstock boston
Courtesy

Sure, these are just your regular Birkenstock Bostons with studded designs, but where else will you find a pair like this? You could try to do it yourself but they won't look this good.

Price: $450

SHOP NOW

Rogue Territory Tanker Jacket
rogue territory tanker jacket
Courtesy

Rogue Territory is known for its canvas jackets. Hell, even James Bond wore one. That's not why the Tanker Jacket stands out, though, despite it being a part of a strong lineage of jackets just like it. It has low profile pockets, a straight shape and a simple collar. It's easy to wear and plenty protective.

Price: $275

SHOP NOW

Walden Eyewear River
walden eyewear river
Courtesy

Huckberry has a new house brand: Walden Eyewear. The new sunglasses label sells two styles in a few different colors. The frames are made in Italy with custom diamond rivets.

Price: $99

SHOP NOW

A Ma Manieré x Jordan Brand Air Ship
a ma manieré x jordan brand air ship
A Ma Manieré

A Ma Manieré's Jordan collabs are always a sight to behold. They're typically beautiful, of course, but also simple and with a story to tell. The Air Ship is no exception, but it's limited to 2,300 numbered editions.

Price: $140

SHOP NOW

Stüssy x Converse Chuck 70
stüssy x converse chuck 70
Courtesy

Stüssy and Converse are back again with another version of the enhanced Chuck 70. This time, the usual Converse logo is swapped for a sleek surfer in a circle, an example of a type of flexibility Converse has offered few brands.

Price: $110 (Out Friday August 26th at 1 PM ET)

SHOP NOW

Vacation Classic Whip SPF 30
vacation classic whip spf 30
Vacation

Vacation's proprietary sunscreen whip comes in a familiar-looking vessel. Similar to real whipped cream, you spray it on with a classic pointed nozzle.

Price: $22

SHOP NOW

Ballaholic x Asics GEL-1130
ballaholic x asics gel 1130
Courtesy

Part of a collaborative collection from Japanese streetwear and basketball brand, ballaholic, and Asics. The duo came up with a new colorway for the GEL-1130, a standard lifestyle sneaker someone probably shouldn't wear on the court but could totally wear to games. There are matching shirts and shorts to boot.

Price: $110

SHOP NOW

