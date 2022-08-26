Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
11 Style Releases We're Obsessed With This Week
End-of-summer sweaters, custom Birkenstocks, stylish new sunglasses and more.
With the end of summer clearly on the horizon now, we will start to see more clothing and footwear releases focused on fall (and sometimes even winter). Last dish efforts to savor the summer months manifest as pink sweaters and bespoke Birkenstocks, while those anticipating crunchy leaves and crisps breezes brace themselves with flannel shirts and cut-resistant canvas jackets. You'll find an even mix of end-of-summer must-haves and fall-friendly apparel and footwear in this week's release roundup.
Cherry season might've passed, but Our Legacy wants it to live on through its Sonar Roundneck, a pink sweater with a wide neck, chunky cuffs and a big graphic printed onto the front of it.
Price: $290
It's funny to watch Supreme copy a style beloved by folks who don't care about streetwear: the Wax London Whiting Shirt. Supreme's is a little more luxe, sure, and it comes in a unique colorway, but it's pretty close, right?
Price: TBD
Viberg's Autum/Winter 2022 collection features a number of designs I'm desperate to own — even if it's at the expense of my savings. Example #1: the Viberg Rockland Blucher, a lace-up shoe that looks and feels like a boot.
Price: $755
Hermés' iconic H24 scent has long been available as an eau de toilette but it's bottled as an eau de Parfum now, too. It's stronger and longer-lasting.
Price: $137
Sure, these are just your regular Birkenstock Bostons with studded designs, but where else will you find a pair like this? You could try to do it yourself but they won't look this good.
Price: $450
Rogue Territory is known for its canvas jackets. Hell, even James Bond wore one. That's not why the Tanker Jacket stands out, though, despite it being a part of a strong lineage of jackets just like it. It has low profile pockets, a straight shape and a simple collar. It's easy to wear and plenty protective.
Price: $275
Huckberry has a new house brand: Walden Eyewear. The new sunglasses label sells two styles in a few different colors. The frames are made in Italy with custom diamond rivets.
Price: $99
A Ma Manieré's Jordan collabs are always a sight to behold. They're typically beautiful, of course, but also simple and with a story to tell. The Air Ship is no exception, but it's limited to 2,300 numbered editions.
Price: $140
Stüssy and Converse are back again with another version of the enhanced Chuck 70. This time, the usual Converse logo is swapped for a sleek surfer in a circle, an example of a type of flexibility Converse has offered few brands.
Price: $110 (Out Friday August 26th at 1 PM ET)
Vacation's proprietary sunscreen whip comes in a familiar-looking vessel. Similar to real whipped cream, you spray it on with a classic pointed nozzle.
Price: $22
Part of a collaborative collection from Japanese streetwear and basketball brand, ballaholic, and Asics. The duo came up with a new colorway for the GEL-1130, a standard lifestyle sneaker someone probably shouldn't wear on the court but could totally wear to games. There are matching shirts and shorts to boot.
Price: $110