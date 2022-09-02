Today's Top Stories
15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

Tennis merch, dive watches, Tom Sachs' newest sneaker and much more.

By Zen Love and Evan Malachosky
doxa watch, man wearing white shirt, nike shoes
Courtesy

On the style front, this week will have you getting ready for fall with Chelsea boots, a knit sweater from Fear of God Essentials and more leather boots from Unmarked. In watches, though, the summer vibes linger with dive watches from Oris, Delma, Doxa — and, yes, even more dive watches. Find those, a zip jacket from Palmes, Timex's new Pan Am collaboration pilot's watches and much more in our roundup below.

Bodega x Suicoke Kaw "One of One"
bodega x suicoke kaw one of one
Bodega

Made from denim, not nylon or polyester, Bodega's collaborative Suicoke sandals will break in with constant wear, creating distressing and stains you'd typically only see on jeans. They're an alternative take on a style we've seen a number of times before — refreshing.

Price: $220

SHOP NOW

Timex x Pan Am Waterbury Watch
timex x pan am waterbury watch
Timex

Never mind that Pan Am hasn't been in operation since the early '90s, it's still an iconic airline name — and Timex's new pilot watches conjure a last-century feel and harken to some of the now vintage watches that also sported the Pan Am logo on their dials. They're in the brand's Waterbury collection and come in chronograph or time-only variants.

Price: $179-$219

SHOP NOW

Rowing Blazers Racquets Polo
rowing blazers racquets polo
Racquets Polo

With the US Open in full swing, it's hard not to want to look like you're following along, even if you aren't. (It's Serena's last tourney!) Rowing Blazers' Racquets Polo is a simple polo you can wear on the courts or to work.

Price: $98

SHOP NOW

Doxa Army Watch
doxa army watch
DOXA

Doxa reissued its historic "Army" watch from 1969 as a limited edition earlier this year. Now, with a bare steel case instead of a black coating, the brand is bringing it back as a non-limited collection.

Price: $2,250-$2,290

SHOP NOW

Fear of God Oversized Cable Knit Sweater
fear of god oversized cable knit sweater
Mr Porter

A departure from the brand's usual sweatshirts and sweatpants, Fear of God's new cable knit sweater is an affordable cotton-blend knit with an oversized fit and a small logo at the top of the back.

Price: $160

SHOP NOW

Unmarked Archie Boot
unmarked archie boot
Unmarked

Although Unmarked's Archie Boot isn't new, this version, which has a Biltrite Sole an glazed pull-up leather uppers, of it is. Although I've always liked the black or more basic brown iterations, this one really commands your attention.

Price: $370

SHOP NOW

Delma Quattro Watch
delma quattro watch
Delma

As a reinterpretation of a watch from the '80s, the Delma Quattro's got a unique look. It's also got a trick up its sleeve: the watch head detaches from the lugs so it can be attached to a diver's decompression plate. It's also got a symmetrical design with a crown that's tucked neatly out of sight.

Price: $2,390

SHOP NOW

Viberg Loden Janus Calf Suede Chelsea
viberg loden janus calf suede chelsea
Viberg

It's an annual tradition: awaiting Viberg's fall/winter drop and drooling over a number of boots I'd pinch pennies just to purchase. This year's prize? The Loden Janus Calf Suede Chelsea, a sleek boot that'd look at home with a suit or work pants.

Price: $885

SHOP NOW

Orient Star Diver 1964 2nd Edition Watch
orient star diver 1964 2nd edition watch
Orient

Orient Star remains an overlooked but value-packed Japanese watchmaker. Their reissued retro dive watch has an in-house automatic movement and a power reserve indicator at 12 o'clock.

Price: ~$1,250

SHOP NOW

Hiro Clark The Big Tee
hiro clark the big tee
Hiro Clark

Some tees are just too tight. Not Hiro Clark's aptly titled The Big Tee. It's oversized but not in a childish way. It's roomy without being unflattering.

Price: $78

SHOP NOW

Bulgari Octo Finissimo Sejima Limited Edition Watch
bulgari octo finissimo sejima limited edition watch
Bulgari

It's hard to tell by looking at the product images, but nearly every surface on this watch is essentially a mirror, and the dial features a pattern of "metalized dots." Not for everyday wear, perhaps, but it's a rather interesting and artistic rendition of Bulgari's famous Octo Finissimo.

Price: $14,100

SHOP NOW

NikeCraft General Purpose Shoe
nikecraft general purpose shoe
Nike

Tom Sachs says his original NikeCraft collab, the Mars Yard, helped usher in the new era of sneakers, where hype is king and quality comes second. Now, though, with his new General Purpose Shoe, he wanted to take the "idea of ‘your favorite pair of jeans’" and "make shoes that have that workwear quality," he told Esquire. They'll eventually be available in a bunch of colors and mass quantities.

Price: $110

SHOP NOW

Oris Divers Sixty-Five 12H Calibre 400 Watch
oris divers sixty five 12h calibre 400 watch
Oris

The Oris Divers Sixty-Five is long a favorite, but a new version with a 12-hour bezel and the brand's in-house automatic movement (Caliber 400) makes for one of the coolest new watches of the year.

Price: $3,700

SHOP NOW

Palmes Love Zip Jacket
palmes love zip jacket
HBX

Did I mention there's tennis on this week? Popular tennis-inspired brand, Palmes Society, worked up this Western work jacket with a few nods to the simple sport.

Price: $380

SHOP NOW

Baltic x Peter Auto Tricompax Watch
baltic x peter auto tricompax watch
Baltic

French brand Baltic partnered with Peter Auto, a motorsports organizer, on the brand's most upscale offering to date and the first to use a Swiss movement. It's a three-register (tricompax) chronograph featuring a Sellita automatic movement and an excellent size of 39.5mm. It's limited to only 300 examples.

Price: ~$1,980 (sold out)

SHOP NOW

