15 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

On the style front, this week will have you getting ready for fall with Chelsea boots, a knit sweater from Fear of God Essentials and more leather boots from Unmarked. In watches, though, the summer vibes linger with dive watches from Oris, Delma, Doxa — and, yes, even more dive watches. Find those, a zip jacket from Palmes, Timex's new Pan Am collaboration pilot's watches and much more in our roundup below.