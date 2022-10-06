Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh

Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.

There are a few rare brands, though, that sit at the intersection of affordability and interesting design. Uniqlo, for one, is always a good go-to, but Uniqlo U is even better. For just about the same price, you can get goods designed by Christophe Lemaire, the brain behind a luxury brand of the same name (Lemaire).

As Uniqlo U's Artistic Director, he oversees the development of this sub-line in Paris, but the collection is available in just about every single one of Uniqlo's brick and mortars, of which there are 2,358 (as of October 2022). It also populates online, but it goes fast — hence why I'm here, to give you a heads up before it's all gone.

The modern, minimalist assortment draws quite the crowd, especially with the designer name attached to it. Lemaire has been in charge since 2016, but this fall's offering might be his best yet — it's an even mix of utilitarian and simple, uniform-ish looks in interesting colors and materials fashioned into smart, tailored silhouettes. If you want to upgrade your fall closet (and fast), this is the most affordable way to do it.