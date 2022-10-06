Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals You Can Shop Online
2
Go-To Gear for a California Ceramic Artist
3
The Best Cushioned Running Shoes
4
Matty Matheson: Author, Chef... Workwear Designer?
5
Save Money with This Minimalist Smart Heater

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

Uniqlo U's New Collection Is the Best Cheap Fall Closet Refresh

If you want to freshen up your fall 'fits fast, this is the most affordable way to do it.

By Evan Malachosky
uniqlo u collection
Uniqlo

Clothes are expensive — I know better than anyone, and I try to be mindful of that when putting together buying guides or recommending a new release. It's hard, though: manufacturing is pricier post-COVID; so are materials; and if you want things to last, well, they'll probably cost a little (sometimes a lot) more.

There are a few rare brands, though, that sit at the intersection of affordability and interesting design. Uniqlo, for one, is always a good go-to, but Uniqlo U is even better. For just about the same price, you can get goods designed by Christophe Lemaire, the brain behind a luxury brand of the same name (Lemaire).

As Uniqlo U's Artistic Director, he oversees the development of this sub-line in Paris, but the collection is available in just about every single one of Uniqlo's brick and mortars, of which there are 2,358 (as of October 2022). It also populates online, but it goes fast — hence why I'm here, to give you a heads up before it's all gone.

The modern, minimalist assortment draws quite the crowd, especially with the designer name attached to it. Lemaire has been in charge since 2016, but this fall's offering might be his best yet — it's an even mix of utilitarian and simple, uniform-ish looks in interesting colors and materials fashioned into smart, tailored silhouettes. If you want to upgrade your fall closet (and fast), this is the most affordable way to do it.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
U Garment Dye Long-Sleeve Sweatshirt
Uniqlo
$50 AT UNIQLO
U Utility Short Blouson
Uniqlo
$130 AT UNIQLO
U Corduroy Wide-Fit Work Pants
Uniqlo
$60 AT UNIQLO
U Wide Fitted Fleece Pullover Hoodie
Uniqlo
$70 AT UNIQLO
U Pocketable Long Coat
Uniqlo
$130 AT UNIQLO
U Wool Blended Shirt Jacket
Uniqlo
$130 AT UNIQLO
U Pleated Tapered Chino Pants
Uniqlo
$60 AT UNIQLO
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Lodge Wants You to Cook Like You're on Yellowstone
Save Big on Seiko Watches Today
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The 2024 Honda Prologue: What You Need to Know
Herman Miller Is Coming for Your Gaming Setup
You Can Score 22% off Nike’s Best Workout Shoe
The 2024 GMC Sierra HD: More Power, Extra Fancy
Google's Big Pixel Event: What You Need to Know
Your Fleece Jacket is Bad For the Environment
The Best Sleep Tracking Apps for Your Apple Watch
J.Crew Is Having a Massive Sale-on-Sale