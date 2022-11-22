Stylish, Modern Gifts for the Frequent Traveler

Quality ideas for the jet-set guy who likes to stay sharp.
Traveling often sounds a lot more glamorous than it is in reality – between traffic, jet lag and dirty laundry, there's typically a lot of idleness and work involved. But, no matter how many time zones you hit in one go, life on the road shouldn't mean sacrificing looking and feeling good. To that end, these curated gift picks are specifically for constant travelers who know failing to prepare is preparing to fail: essentials to keep on-the-go folks looking and smelling fresh no matter where you wake up.
On the road, grooming routines naturally shift. No matter how many days you've gone without a shave, whether it be 1 day, 3 days, or 7 days, the Braun Series 9 Pro is engineered to handle the task. If you do (impressively) stick to a daily routine, Braun's PowerCase provides an extra 50 percent charge for up to six weeks of shaves. The gift of a luxurious mobile grooming experience certainly keeps on giving, wherever you travel to next.
This handsome Tudor timepiece is purpose-built for travelers. The GMT movement allows owners to set the hour hand to a different time zone without affecting overall accuracy. The dual-time function is easily read at a glance and the fixed steel bezel reflects a pioneering spirit. The 39 mm diameter and riveted steel bracelet make for a versatile appeal to all adventurers.
Portable battery packs are constantly evolving to pack more power and capability into smaller and better-looking packages – good news for travelers who wish to avoid frantic searches for airport outlets. The CHAMP features 18W PD and QC 4.0 charging and a 10,000 mAh battery to provide up to three days of power. It'll charge two devices simultaneously and provide up to 80 percent charge in only 30 minutes, depending on the device.
This modern 22-inch carry-on case is equal parts stylish and durable thanks to its advanced, impact-resistant polycarbonate shell that features a fresh take on Haliburton's "double rib branding." With a focus on smooth movement and dependability, the world's preeminent luxury luggage manufacturer ensures that travelers will rest assured knowing their belongings are well-protected and elegantly packaged. Ergonomically designed handles deliver a comfortable carrying experience, and it's the ideal size for carrying on a plane or for your chauffeur to slip in the trunk.
This durable and lightweight bag is crafted with water-resistant, lightweight waxed canvas with a water-resistant nylon lining to handle any spills that occur en route. A timeless design from one of our favorite leather goods purveyors, this travel necessity comes in four stunning colorways.
Stay smelling fresh no matter how long that last flight leg is. Exotic and smoky wood notes deliver a rich and compelling scent and Sephora's travel-size bottle is TSA- and seatmate-approved.