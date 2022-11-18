To those still plotting on their Rocky Mountain Featherbed jacket, you're not alone. The brand, first founded in the '60s in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, went dark during the '80s, but lives on today through a few licensing agreements: one in Sweden and another in Japan. The Japanese sect is known for its quality reproductions, which many have said are better than the originals, which you can occasionally find vintage shopping today.

People hold off for a number of reasons. For one, they're hard to find, even if they're more readily available now than ever before. Huckberry sells them; so does Standard & Strange. But they're admittedly expensive, even for someone who loves clothes (me, plus a few more GP staffers). Even well-known fashion designers wait. Just ask Blackstock & Weber founder Chris Echevarria.

"I’ve always loved these coats," he says. "I could never afford one so I’d always go try them on wherever I could find them."

Whether he was at The Armoury in New York or Rocky Mountain Featherbed's flagship in Tokyo, he admired the colors, felt the quality construction and made note of the styles he liked, for future reference, of course. But now he has his own collaborative editions coming out, a goal he set for himself before even buying one.

"It’s a really big win for me to have my first one designed by me with my brand name on the interior," he explains.

His exclusive Rocky Mountain Featherbed for Blackstock & Weber collection features three pieces: two jackets and one vest. Each one is made in a different archival color Rocky Mountain Featherbed granted Echevarria access to. Officially called Mocha, Pine Green and Cardinal, each color perfectly contrasts the chocolate brown yokes and browned butter colored shearling collars.